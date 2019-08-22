San Fang Chemical Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle EBS and Oracle Database Software

|By Business Wire
|
|August 22, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that San Fang Chemical Co., Ltd., a global manufacturer and distributor of artificial leather products headquartered in Taiwan, has switched to Rimini Street support for its Oracle E-Business Suite application and Oracle Database software. In addition to immediately saving 50% of its annual maintenance costs that they were previously paying the vendor, the company can now maintain its core, robust Oracle system for a minimum of 15 years from the time that they switched to Rimini Street support with no forced upgrades. San Fang Chemical has also been able to liberate its IT resources and divert its substantial cost savings to invest in more forward-looking innovation projects to help pave the way for future growth and competitive advantage.
Mission-Critical System Requires Premium Level Support
San Fang Chemical is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan and has a global supply chain system with production bases in Taiwan, China, Vietnam and Indonesia, as well as marketing and sales offices in the United States. As a global organization, San Fang Chemical relies heavily on the stable operation of its Oracle EBS and Database system to maintain a 24-hour production model throughout the year. Due to the high cost of the maintenance contract with the vendor, and the restrictive and less comprehensive quality of support services, the company decided to evaluate third-party support providers, and after a rigorous evaluation, chose Rimini Street as its support partner moving forward.
“The dramatically improved quality of support that Rimini Street provides us is far beyond what we were receiving from the vendor. In addition to the significant cost reduction, we now receive support for the large number of customizations we’ve made to our enterprise application and none of these customizations were supported by the vendor previously,” said Ms. Hsu, MIS manager, San Fang Chemical. “In addition, we receive a personalized service approach from our primary support engineer (PSE), who speaks the local language and is able to diagnose and resolve our support issues more quickly.”
As with all Rimini Street clients, San Fang Chemical has an assigned PSE who is backed by a team of technical engineers, available 24/7/365, and who have an average of 15 years’ experience in the clients’ software. All clients receive Rimini Street’s industry-leading service level agreement of a 15-minute response time for critical (P1) support issues, and a 30-minute response time for P2 cases.
“Rimini Street provides the most comprehensive service model for our global, year-round supply chain and production base. In short, our IT team can now completely rely on the Company’s seasoned engineers – Rimini Street’s ultra-responsive support has allowed us to free up our internal resources to focus on other more pressing business innovation projects,” added Ms. Hsu.
“Taiwan companies are faced with global and regional political and economic changes, as well as unique cultural challenges. And as with other companies around the world, Taiwan CIOs are tasked with achieving even more with either flat or very limited IT budgets,” said Andrew Seow, regional general manager, South East Asia and Greater China, Rimini Street. “Rimini Street is well positioned to support these organizations by helping to free themselves of the vendor’s dictated roadmap, enabling them to fully maximize their enterprise software systems for a minimum of 15 years, and embark on an IT roadmap that is driven by their business objectives, not the vendor’s objectives."
About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Nearly 1,900 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)
