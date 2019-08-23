Global Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market 2019-2024 by Infrastructure, Components, Applications, and Services - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 23, 2019 06:46 AM EDT
The "Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market by Infrastructure, Components, Applications, and Services 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers and issues related to the technical and business aspects of the next generation OSS BSS market, deployments, and operations issues, and quantitative analysis with forecasts for anticipated growth through 2024.
The Next Generation Network OSS BSS market provides capabilities that have become an absolute requirement for Communication Service Providers (CSP) of all types including integrated legacy carriers (fixed, wireless, and cable/Internet), Multiple System Operators (MSO) and Over-the-Top (OTT) providers.
When we first began coverage of the Next Generation Network OSS BSS market in 2007, it was driven largely by two things: (1) The need to consolidate operational support and billing as well as (2) Prepare for next-generation IP based networks and services.
While these are still two very important reasons for CSPs to leverage NGN OSS BSS platforms, there are now many more reasons:
- Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular: Requirements for Next Generation Network OSS BSS market support for Network Slicing in 5G, both in terms of administration of slice allocations (including SLA) as well as billing for slices and usage. CSPs will also require Next-Gen OSS BSS for support of massive IoT systems enabled by 5G.
- Internet of Things (IoT): Presenting many issues and opportunities, IoT will require operational support for intermediation between networks and systems. In addition, IoT Billing and Settlement represents a significant near-term growth area for the Next Generation OSS BSS market. Longer-term, IoT Authentication and Authorization and the use of Blockchain will also emerge as a key area reliant upon NGN OSS.
- Next-Generation Apps and Services: As a result of 5G in particular, there will be many next-generation services, many of which will be highly immersive such as the Virtual Reality market. New business models will emerge for VR and other next-gen apps that will require Next Generation Network OSS BSS support. For example, CSPs will need to support virtual identity as well as bridge the virtual and real worlds with Mixed Reality offerings. These areas will require operational support.
Building upon coverage beginning in 2007, the report Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2024 provides the most comprehensive coverage of NGN OSS/BSS including opportunities driven by 5G, Data Analytics, and IoT.
The report includes specific recommendations for Next Generation Network OSS BSS vendors, CSPs, Enterprise, and IoT companies.
Questions answered in the report include:
- What changes will take place in OSS/BSS vendor landscape?
- What is driving business growth in the NGN OSS/BSS market?
- How will NGN affect current OSS/BSS architecture and modules?
- How will emerging technologies impact the legacy OSS/BSS systems?
- How will NGN OSS/BSS systems need to support the Internet of Things (IoT)?
- What kind of transformation will take place in legacy OSS/BSS to next generation?
- What will be the implications of NGN on operating and managing telecom business?
- What are the impacts on managed and cloud services from social media, BI and analytics?
Report Benefits:
- Technical evaluation of OSS and BSS in next-generation networks
- Identify market potential by service components of OSS/BSS functions
- Understand the market dynamics regarding legacy vs. next generation
- Understand the drivers and timing for evolution to next-generation OSS/BSS
- Understand opportunities for NGN OSS/BSS in support of IoT networks and data
- Identify companies and their services, products, and solutions for next-generation OSS/BSS
- Identify emerging technologies, third networks, and standards supporting solutions for next-generation OSS/BSS
- Recognize the opportunities for next-generation OSS across many different service, solution and product categories
- Detailed market forecasts for OSS/BSS including IoT Billing, Settlement, Authentication, and Authorization 2019 to 2024
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
2.1 What is Next Generation Network?
2.2 What is NGN OSS BSS?
2.3 NGN OSS BSS Market Drivers
2.4 NGN OSS BSS Market Challenges
3.0 Legacy vs. Next Generation OSS and BSS
3.1 NGN OSS BSS
3.2 NGN OSS BSS Stakeholder Roles
3.3 NGN OSS BSS Managed Service Model
3.4 NGN OSS Architecture
3.5 Legacy OSS Architecture
3.6 Frameworx
3.7 Core Framework
3.8 Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)
4.0 Important Technology Considerations for NGN OSS/BSS
4.1 Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular
4.2 Artificial Intelligence
4.3 Big Data and Telecom Analytics
4.4 Computing Evolution
4.5 Datacenter Evolution
4.6 Device Evolution
4.7 Digital Transformation of Smart Infrastructure
4.8 Immersive Technologies
4.9 Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M)
4.10 Network Operator Infrastructure Evolution
4.11 Service Delivery Evolution
4.12 Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Segments
4.13 Technology Convergence
5.0 NGN OSS/BSS Value Chain Analysis
5.1 Legacy OSS BSS Solutions: A Multi-Vendor Market
5.2 NGN OSS Market: Plug N Play
5.3 NGN ISS BSS M&A Analysis
5.4 NGN OSS BSS Solutions and Offerings
5.5 Legacy OSS to NGN OSS BSS Transformation
6.0 NGN OSS/BSS Company and Solution Analysis
6.1 AsiaInfo Inc.
6.2 UBIqube
6.3 Digital Route
6.4 CISCO Systems Inc.
6.5 Tail-f Systems
6.6 Ventraq, Inc. (netplus)
6.7 Advanced VoIP
6.8 AdvOSS (Advanced IMS Inc)
6.9 ASC Technologies AG
6.10 Astellia
6.11 Avotus Corporation
6.12 OPENET
6.13 OPERAX
6.14 Sicap
6.15 Sigma Systems
6.16 Skyline Communications
6.17 Advantage360 Software LLC
6.18 Enghouse Networks
6.19 Rev.io
6.20 OSSera
6.21 Peter Service JSC
6.22 SevOne Inc.
6.23 LogiSense
6.24 Mobinets
6.25 Netadmin Systems
6.26 NMSWorks Software
6.27 Sandvine
6.28 Bill Perfect Inc.
6.29 VAS-X
6.30 Amdocs
6.31 CBOSS Inc.
6.32 Cerillion Technologies
6.33 Comarch
6.34 Comptel Corporation
6.35 Mavenir
6.36 Convergys
6.37 Dorado Software Inc.
6.38 Sterlite Tech
6.39 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
6.40 Evolving Systems Inc.
6.41 Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd.
6.42 Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)
6.43 SAP
6.44 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.45 IBM Corporation
6.46 InfoVista
6.47 CSG International
6.48 LogNet Systems
6.49 MindCTI Ltd.
6.50 MycomOSI
6.51 Netcracker Inc.
6.52 Neural Technologies Limited
6.53 Oracle Corporation
6.54 Subex
6.55 SynchronOSS
6.56 TEOCO Corporation
6.57 UshaComm
6.58 Juniper Networks
6.59 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
6.60 Xalted
6.61 Xintec Ltd.
6.62 ZTE Corporation
6.63 Nokia Networks
6.64 Ascom
6.65 ZIRA Ltd.
6.66 EXFO Inc.
6.67 Spirent Communications
6.68 Accedian
6.69 RAD
6.70 INOC
6.71 Level 3 Communications LLC
6.72 MEF
6.73 Telco Systems
6.74 Centina Systems
6.75 TIA
6.76 Veryx Technologies
6.77 Accenture
6.78 Aricent Inc.
6.79 Metaswitch Networks
6.80 Optiva Inc.
6.81 ADVA Optical Networking
6.82 Ribbon Communications
6.83 Capgemini SE
6.84 Infosys Limited
6.85 NEC Corporation
6.86 Tata Consultancy Services Limited
6.87 Tech Mahindra Limited
6.88 Mahindra Comviva
6.89 AT&T Inc.
6.90 LogNet Systems
7.0 NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2018 - 2025
7.1 Global NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2018 - 2025
7.2 Regional NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2018 - 2025
8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
8.1 Advertisers and Media Companies
8.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers
8.3 Automotive Companies
8.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers
8.5 Communication Service Providers
8.6 Computing Companies
8.7 Data Analytics Providers
8.8 Equipment (AR, VR, and MR) Providers
8.9 Networking Equipment Providers
8.10 Networking Security Providers
8.11 Semiconductor Companies
8.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers
8.13 Software Providers
8.14 OSS BSS Vendors
8.15 Smart City System Integrators
8.16 Automation System Providers
8.17 Social Media Companies
8.18 Workplace Solution Providers
8.19 Enterprises and Governments
9.0 Appendix One: 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts
9.1 Global Market Forecast 2019 - 2024
9.2 Regional Market Forecast 2019 - 2024
10.0 Appendix Two: 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts
10.1 5G IoT Market 2020 - 2025
10.2 The 5G Infrastructure Market
10.3 5G R&D Investment
10.4 The 5G Edge Computing Market in IoT
11.0 Appendix Three: IoT Billing & Settlement Market Analysis and Forecasts
11.1 Global Market Forecast 2019 - 2024
11.1.1 Market by Key Segments
11.1.2 Market by Deployment Model
11.1.3 Market by Deployment Sector
11.1.4 Market by Stakeholder
11.1.5 Market by Billing Category
11.1.6 Market by Industry Vertical
11.2 Regional Market Forecast 2019 - 2024
12.0 Appendix Three: AI, IoT, and Intent Based Networking Drivers for NGN OSS/BSS Market Growth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l37oao
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005128/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,567
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT