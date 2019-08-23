Global Public Safety LTE Market 2019-2024 by Solutions, Applications, Devices, Service Provider Revenues and Subscriptions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|August 23, 2019 07:01 AM EDT
The "Public Safety LTE Market by Solutions, Applications, Devices, Service Provider Revenues and Subscriptions 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides analysis of the global public safety LTE industry including assessment of the technology, market size, and key trends within the public safety LTE industry. The report includes public safety LTE market sizing and analysis from 2019 through 2024.
Considered the new de-facto standard for public safety broadband communications, LTE is rapidly gaining momentum within the public safety industry as a viable alternative to the decades-long use of non-cellular technologies such as Land Mobile Radio (LMR). While leading public safety communications vendors such as Motorola Solutions, Inc. continue to support LMR, the public safety LTE market is increasingly gaining momentum through the efforts of leading technology suppliers and communications service providers.
Enabled by the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012, along with the allotment of $7 billion and 20 MHz of the 700 MHz D-Block spectrum, the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet), implementation began in May of 2013. In March 2017, FirstNet formed a public-private partnership with AT&T, awarding AT&T a 25-year contract to build out the network.
In addition to all 50 states, 5 territories and the District of Columbia opted in to use FirstNet network within the United States, the solution is gaining momentum at the US federal level. For example, AT&T recently announced that the Navy and the Marine Corps had signed up to the FirstNet public safety broadband network. AT&T also recently announced that the U.S. Department of Justice selected it to modernize communications across the 40-plus federal agencies in the department in a deal worth $984 million over 15 years. Overall, they claim 7,000 agencies are participating in FirstNet, subscribing to more than 600,000 connections.
It is important to note that FirstNet is not the only public safety network. For example, the Verizon Responder Private Core for public safety LTE, which uses utilizes spectrum in various bands including the 700 MHz, 800 MHz Cellular, 1.9 GHz PCS, and 1.7/2.1 GHz AWS bands. The Verizon solution separates public safety data communications from commercial and consumer traffic and is available at no additional cost to first responders and all qualified public safety personnel. Interoperability between AT&T and Verizon public safety networks remains an issue of discussion within the ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
2.1 Public Safety in Perspective
2.2 Scope of Public Safety
2.2.1 Real Time Access to Information
2.2.2 Anytime, Anywhere Connectivity
2.2.3 Increased Situational Awareness
2.3 Public Safety Objectives
2.3.1 Prevention
2.3.2 Detection
2.3.3 Mitigation
2.4 Public Safety Communications
2.4.1 Emergency Medical Services
2.4.2 Fire/Rescue
2.4.3 Law Enforcement
2.4.4 Responder Coordination
3.0 Public Safety LTE Technology
3.1 LTE Core and RAN Technology
3.2 LTE Public Safety Support
3.2.1 Reliable Critical Voice Communications
3.2.2 Non-voice Communications
4.0 Public Safety LTE Solutions, Devices, and Applications
4.1 Public Safety LTE Application Categories
4.2 Public Safety LTE vs. Other Public and Private LTE Solutions
4.3 Public Safety LTE Deployment Options
5.0 Public Safety LTE Market Drivers
5.1 Dedicated Public Safety LTE Networks
5.2 Increasing Need for All-encompassing Critical Communications
5.2.1 Leveraging Data from Many Sources for Public Safety LTE
5.2.2 Integrating Public Safety LTE with IoT Networks and Systems
6.0 Global Public Safety LTE Market Forecasts 2019 - 2024
6.1 Public Safety LTE 2019 - 2024
6.1.1 Public Safety LTE Revenue 2019 - 2024
6.1.2 Public Safety Subscriptions 2019 - 2024
6.2 Public Safety LTE by Segment 2019 - 2024
6.2.1 Public Safety LTE by Industry Segment 2019 - 2024
6.2.1.1 Public Safety LTE Management and Integration Solutions 2019 - 2024
6.3 Public Safety LTE Layers 2019 - 2024
6.3.1 Public Safety LTE Devices 2019 - 2024
6.4 Public Safety LTE Applications 2019 - 2024
6.4.1 Public Safety LTE Video and High-Resolution Imagery 2019 - 2024
6.4.2 Public Safety LTE Secure and Seamless Mobile Broadband Access 2019 - 2024
6.4.3 Public Safety LTE Command and Control 2019 - 2024
6.5 Public Safety LTE Regional Markets 2019 - 2024
6.5.1 Public Safety LTE Regional Revenue 2019 - 2024
6.5.2 Public Safety LTE Regional Subscription 2019 - 2024
7.0 Appendix: LTE Technology Details
7.1 Evolution of Mobile Cellular Communications
7.2 LTE Radio Network Technology
7.3 LTE Network Core Technology
7.4 LTE Evolution
7.4.1 LTE Advanced
7.4.2 Peer-to-Peer Communications: LTE Direct
7.4.3 LTE Advanced Pro
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
- Verizon
