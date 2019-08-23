Global 5G Smart Antenna Market 2019-2024 by Type, Technology, Use Case, Application, and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
August 23, 2019 07:31 AM EDT
The "5G Smart Antenna Market by Type (Switched Multi-Beam Antenna and Adaptive Array Antenna), Technology (SIMO, MISO, and MIMO), Use Case, Application, and Region 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the smart antenna market including key players, technologies, and solutions. This includes analysis of product and service strategy for smart antenna vendors.
The report evaluates the role and importance of smart antennas in terms of 5G network optimization including data speed enhancement and error rate reduction. The report evaluates and provides forecasts for the smart antenna market by Type (SIMO, MISO, MIMO), connectivity, and application globally and regionally.
Smart antenna arrays use Multiple Input / Multiple Output (MIMO) at both the source (transmitter) and the destination (receiver) to improve signal quality. This is in contrast to non-array systems in which a single antenna (and signal path) is used at the source and the destination. The market for smart antennas is nothing new as they provide efficient coverage for 2G, 3G, and LTE.
However, 5G smart antennas will be necessary to provide mobility support for many new and enhanced apps and services such as virtual reality, self-driving cars, connected vehicles, and Voice over 5G (Vo5G).
Once 5G networks are operational, continuous Vo5G coverage will be facilitated by directing RF where it is needed communications. In absence of 5GNR for Voice over NR (VoNR) coverage, Vo5G calls will need to hand-over to LTE, analogous to how LTE handover to 3G was accounted for in 4G deployments. However, there is a big difference. Unlike LTE, which is becoming increasingly ubiquitous (especially in metro areas), 5GNR will be more constrained and thus needing smart antennas to direct RF signals to optimize QoE for VoNR.
The anticipated global market for SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output), MISO (Multiple Input Single Output), and MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) 5G smart antennas will be $1.9M, $1.6M, and $1.3M respectively by 2024. These systems will support a variety of applications including many advanced enterprise solutions and industrial automation services. We see the global market for switched multi-beam 5G smart antenna solutions reaching $3.1B by 2024. However, adaptive array systems will grow over 50% faster than multi-beam technology, eventually overtaking market share.
The report also assesses 5G smart antenna support of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, providing forecasts for IoT applications. The report includes detailed revenue forecasts as well as projected smart antenna shipments from 2019-2024.
Select Report Benefits:
- 5G Smart antenna market forecasts
- Understand major smart antenna technologies
- Identify key market players, solutions, and strategies
- Identify business opportunities for infrastructure and devices
- Understand how DSPs, AI, and beamforming optimize 5G networks
Select Report Findings:
- The market for 5G smart antennas in IoT will reach $2.7B by 2024
- 5G will provide continuous mobility largely within only metropolitan areas
- Smart antennas will be invaluable for continuous voice over 5G (Vo5G) coverage
- In addition to network optimization, smart antennas reduce energy needs and other resources
- 5G antennas will be an absolute requirement to support the smart cities market and related services
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Introduction
1.1 What Makes an Antenna Smart
1.2 Smart Antenna Systems
1.3 Smart Antenna Benefits
1.4 Smart Antennas for 5G
1.4.1 Electronically Scanned Arrays and Phased Antenna Array Design
1.4.2 Slot Coupled Microstrip Patch Antenna Array Synthesizer App
1.5 Smart Antenna Techniques
1.5.1 Fixed Switched Beam Arrays vs. Directional Finding Arrays
1.5.2 MRC, STBC, and Spatial Multiplexing
1.5.3 SIMO, MISO, and MIMO
1.5.4 Space Division Multiple Access (SDMA)
1.5.5 Random Beamforming
1.6 Smart Antennas Market Factors
1.7 Smart Antennas Shipment and Sales
2.0 Technology and Application Analysis
2.1 Smart Antenna Types
2.1.1 Switched Multi-beam Antennas
2.1.2 Adaptive Array Antennas
2.2 Digital Antenna Array
2.3 5G NR Infrastructure and Active Antennas
2.4 Mobile Device Antennas
2.5 System Connectivity
2.6 Adaptive Beamforming
2.6.1 Digital Beamforming
2.6.2 Hybrid Beamforming
2.7 5G MIMO
2.8 Digital Signal Processing
2.9 Software Re-programmability
2.10 Software Defined Radio
2.11 Smart Antennas Application Sectors
2.12 Smart Antennas in IoT
2.13 Machine Learning and Artificial Neural Network
3.0 Company Analysis
3.1 Ericsson
3.2 Cobham Antenna Systems
3.3 Intel Corporation
3.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
3.5 ArrayComm LLC
3.6 Nokia Corporation
3.7 Motorola Solutions Inc.
3.8 Broadcom Inc.
3.9 California Amplifier Inc.
3.10 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)
3.11 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co. Ltd.
3.12 Qualcomm Incorporated
3.13 Honeywell International Inc.
3.14 Linx Technologies
3.15 Ruckus Networks
3.16 ANSYS Inc.
3.17 Smart Antenna Technologies Ltd
3.18 NXP Semiconductors
3.19 NEC Corporation
3.20 COMMSCOPE
3.21 PCTEL Inc.
3.22 Comba Telecom
3.23 Airgain Inc.
3.24 Laird Technologies
3.25 MediaTek Inc.
3.26 LOCOSYS Technology Inc.
3.27 Leica Geosystems AG
4.0 5G Smart Antenna Market Analysis and Forecasts
4.1 Global 5G Smart Antenna Market 2019-2024
4.2 Regional 5G Smart Antenna Market 2019-2024
5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
5.1 Advertisers and Media Companies
5.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers
5.3 Automotive Companies
5.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers
5.5 Communication Service Providers
5.6 Computing Companies
5.7 Data Analytics Providers
5.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers
5.9 Networking Equipment Providers
5.10 Networking Security Providers
5.11 Semiconductor Companies
5.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers
5.13 Software Providers
5.14 Smart City System Integrators
5.15 Automation System Providers
5.16 Social Media Companies
5.17 Workplace Solution Providers
5.18 Enterprise and Government
5.19 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33fw5a
