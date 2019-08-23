Leyou Technologies Announces 2019 Interim Results

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|August 23, 2019 08:43 AM EDT
Revenue and Operating Data of "Warframe" Hit New Highs
Co-develops "The Lord of the Rings" Game with Amazon Game Studios
HONG KONG, Aug 23, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The global market leader in free-to-play multiplayer online games, Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited ("Leyou Technologies", and its subsidiaries collectively "the Group"; stock code: 1089) is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
The Group's performance on game development and publishing and work-for-hire businesses for the first half of 2019 has stabilised, while new game products in pipeline were in development phases. Accordingly, the financial performance of the first half of 2019 was stable as compared to that of the first half of last financial year. The Group's revenue was US$105.7 million, representing a slight year-on-year decrease of 2.0%, primarily due to fewer content update releases in the first six months of 2019 compared to 2018. Gross profit margin reduced from 68.4% in the the first half of 2018 to 60.5% in the first half of 2019, primarily due to the increase in direct labor cost, whilst gross profit was US$63.9 million. Profit attributable to the owners of the Company decreased by 26.3% year-on-year to US$9.3 million, and EBITDA increased by 11.3% year-on-year to US$37.8 million respectively. During the Reporting Period, game development and publishing, work-for-hire and other businesses contributed 86.4%, 13.4% and 0.2% to the revenue of the Group respectively.
Mr. Xu Yiran, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Leyou Technologies said, "The Group's flagship product Warframe achieved continuous success, and continued to break records on revenue and operationg data. These achievements are inseparable from the contributions of the professional and innovative team and the loyal support of the players. In addition to optimizing existing games and reaching more platforms, the Group has been actively developing new game products, whilst the development saw a smooth progress. Furthermore, we are pleased to co-develop The Lord of the Rings game with Amazon Game Studios. We believe our combined resources and expertise will result in a compelling game that customers will love and play for years to come. This strategic layout is expected to create new growth impetus for the Group and improve its profitability continuously."
Business Overview
Game Development and Publishing
The game development and publishing business is the Group's core business, and the Group's major revenue and profit were driven by its flagship product Warframe. Due to the unsatisfactory gaming products and Dirty Bomb, a gaming product which removed all the monetization in Janurary 2019, no significant update being launched in the first half of 2019 as the Group's research and development team has been devoting tremendous efforts in developing a number of massive content updates for Warframe, which are set to be released in the second half of 2019, the Group's game development and publishing revenue slightly reduced by 4.8% year-on-year to US$91.4 million. During the Reporting Period, revenue of Warframe improved by 1.4% over the corresponding period in 2018, which was mainly driven by the launch of the PC version in China by Wegame, whilst monthly active users and average concurrent users of Warframe increasing year-on-year by 9.7% and 9.6%, respectively during the Reporting Period.
During the Reporting Period, the Group also actively explored more platforms for launching Warframe to cater to more players. Warframe was launched on Tencent Wegame platform in early March 2019, attracting even more new players for the game. In addition, during the fourth TennoCon, the Group announced a number of updates and development plans of Warframe, including a new spaceship game, Empyrean (formerly known as Railjack), the new open world Duviri Paradox and the new mission The New War, among which Empyrean and The New War are expected to be launched in the second half of the year. On the day of TennoCon, Warframe daily active users and TennoLive live event audiences all reached record highs, and the game has been increasingly popular among players.
Work-for-hire and Other Businesses
During the Reporting Period, the Group's work-for-hire business recorded total revenue of US$14.1 million, an increase of 20.5% compared to the first half of 2018. Such increase was mainly attributable to the suspension of the Group's own-IP game Dirty Bomb in the forth quarter of 2018 and redeployment of more resources on the work-for-hire business. The Group has a number of work-for-hire orders on hand, which will bring stable cash income to the Group.
Other businesses mainly included sale of merchandise goods, game-hosting and provision of support services, which generated revenue of US$0.2 million during the Reporting Period.
New Products in Pipeline
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Additionally, the Group has multiple unannounced new products in various development stages which are progressing well. Some of the new products are expected to be launched in the second half of 2019 and 2020. With the product pipeline established and each product progressing well, the Group believes that these new games will lay a solid foundation for future revenue growth of the Group in the next few years.
Outlook
The Group is committed to providing more compelling games to a diverse user base while building up revenue growth momentum of the games. Looking ahead, the Group will strive to expand the player base of its major existing games, and enhance the players' engagement and loyalty to these games. Meanwhile, the robust product pipeline and continued investment in research and development will build solid bedrock for the Group's profit growth in the next few years and bring better returns to its shareholders.
The Group formulated a few years ago the forward-looking strategies to target the global blue-ocean market of large screen F2P online games, and has built a solid foundation. This year is a year of the Group foundation for the Group . The Group will continue to uphold its core strategies, further expand the market share of its game products, bolster the world's leading game development team, and strengthen its advantages on F2P online game development and operations. At the same time, the Group will continue to identify opportunities of mergers or acquisitions, with a view to consolidating its competitive advantages and maintaining rapid growth in the market.
About Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited
Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (1089.HK) is principally engaged in the development and publishing of online multiplayer PC and console video games. It is a global market leader in the market of free-to-play multiplayer online games. Leyou Technologies owns and invests in multiple world renowned AAA game development studios across the globe, including Digital Extremes and Splash Damage, and publishes several of the most successful free-to-play online multiplayer games worldwide. Six years since the flagship product Warframe has got online, it maintains a top 10 ranking in all genres in terms of number of players and playtime on Steam, and has a positive review score of approximately 91% from players. In addition to the continual premium updates and improvements to its live games, Leyou Technologies also keeps on investing in the development of new products, such as Civilization Online and Transformers.
For more information, please visit: http://leyoutech.com.hk/
Media enquiries:
Anli Financial Communications Limited
Judith Cheung 852-3956 1646 [email protected]com.hk
Kenix Luk 852-3656 1641 [email protected]
Source: Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,567
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT