IoT Monetization: 2019 Review of IoT Technology & Enabling Platforms - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 23, 2019 12:19 PM EDT
The "IoT Monetization: Review of IoT Technology and Enabling Platforms - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report outlines emerging IoT value chain models for both telcos and public cloud platform providers, their current IoT ecosystem and portfolio within that value chain.
It discusses the developments and deployment of IoT solutions of leading network operators including AWS, SAP, AT&T, Orange Business Services, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone that are at the forefront in establishing differentiated market strategies in the IoT market.
The report wraps up with an analysis of key opportunities and recommendations for telcos as well as for enterprises to pursue IoT opportunities.
Summary
The market for IoT platforms is inherently confusing due to the various pieces required to come together to create, enable, deploy, and manage an IoT application. As a result, there are hundreds of companies claiming some kind of IoT platform.
More recently, operators have focused on seizing more of the value chain by offering more comprehensive platforms and services to support their enterprise customers. For example, with the increasingly widespread deployment of NB-IoT and LTE-M, operators can offer compelling new deployment options for customers.
NB-IoT enables deployments in which tiny amounts of data may be required from thousands of sensors, such as in agricultural or smart utility metering use cases or smart cities applications for lighting, parking meters, or smart buildings.
Key Findings
- Security remains a primary gating factor for enterprises regardless of vertical.
- Application development is a key driver of value within IoT applications.
- Network operators lack the resources to pursue IoT opportunities in all verticals. That said, operators can still play a supporting role in other vertical markets.
The report is structured as follows:
- Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context. This section discusses brief overview of IoT and M2M market, key IoT market drivers for stakeholders to invest in the IoT market and telcos IoT value chain models. It also reviews the potential challenges for the telcos and public cloud providers operating in the IoT market, their current developments in the IoT industry and the opportunities ahead to climb up the IoT value chain.
- Section 2: Deciphering the IoT Platform. This section discusses and examines about the different IoT platforms like device management, connectivity management and application enablement in the IoT space.
- Section 3: Operator Industrial IoT Services. This section examines the developments, service and platform offerings as well as strengths and limitations of six telcos investing in the IoT space.
- Section 4: Enterprise IoT Platforms. This section examines the developments, service and platform offerings as well as strengths and limitations of three leading technology providers investing in the IoT space.
- Section 5: Findings and recommendations. We conclude the report with a set of key findings and critical considerations and recommendations for telcos and enterprises pursuing the IoT opportunity.
Reasons to Buy
- This report provides an examination of IoT market and telcos IoT value chain and platforms as well as industrial IoT opportunities to help enterprises better understand the development of the IoT market ecosystem and telco IoT service delivery, formulate effective product development plans and IoT network solutions and return on investments.
- The report highlights different IoT platform, progressive approaches and service offerings offered by service providers to deliver IoT network solutions and create new revenue streams.
- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the IoT ecosystem, providing a number of actionable recommendations for telcos and enterprises.
List of Sections
Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context
- Defining IoT, M2M, and IIoT
- IoT Market Context
- Telecom IoT Value Chain
- Telecom IoT Platforms and Launches
Section 2: Deciphering the IoT Platform
- Introduction
- Device Management
- Connectivity Management
- Application Enablement
Section 3: Operator Industrial IoT Services
- Operators Embracing Industrial IoT Opportunities
- Operator Service Profiles: AT&T
- Operator Service Profiles: Deutsche Telekom/T-Mobile
- Operator Service Profiles: Orange Business Services
- Operator Service Profiles: Telefnica
- Operator Service Profiles: Verizon
- Operator Service Profiles: Vodafone
Section 4: Enterprise IoT Platforms
- Enterprise IoT Platform Profiles: SAP
- Enterprise IoT Platform Profiles: AWS
- Enterprise IoT Platform Profiles: PTC
Section 5: Findings and Recommendations
- Key Findings
- Recommendations for Operators and Enterprise Platform Providers
- Recommendations for Enterprises
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1: IoT and M2M Overview
- Exhibit 2: Key IoT Market Drivers
- Exhibit 3: Telco Portfolio and Expertise Against the IoT Value Chains
- Exhibit 4: Telco IoT Value Chain and IoT Portfolio of Select Telcos Within the Value Chain
- Exhibit 5: Recent Telco IoT Platform and Service Launches, Global
- Exhibit 6: Select IoT Platform
- Exhibit 7: DeviceWISE IoT Platform
- Exhibit 8: EMnify IoT Platform
- Exhibit 9: Aeris Communications IoT Platform
- Exhibit 10: Select Industrial IoT Platforms
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- AT&T
- China Mobile
- China Unicom
- Cumulocity
- Deutsche Telekom/T-Mobile
- GE
- PTC
- SoftBank
- IBM
- Telefnica
- Symantec
- KPN
- Telenor Connexion
- Trustonic
- MTS
- TIM
- Verizon
- Orange Business Services
- Schneider Electric
- Vodafone
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3u03e7
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005288/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,567
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT