 FireMon Launches Global Policy Controller for NSX

August 26, 2019
FireMon has unveiled Global Policy Controller (GPC) for NSX, the industry’s first and only solution to deliver persistent network policy enforcement across dynamic virtual, multi-cloud and multi-platform environments. Today’s architectures evolve around application frameworks in hybrid environments, GPC automates security across diverse network and security products regardless of vendor, where the backbone is the VMware NSX architecture. With a consistent operating model built to manage changes and risk, GPC perfectly complements and extends the security capabilities of VMware NSX.
FireMon with VMware NSX Cloud (Graphic: Business Wire)
Security leaders are charged with protecting network assets and securing customer information. To accomplish this, CISOs need functionality based on a solid but actionable network security infrastructure that allows them to quickly optimize rules and add global policies without having to overhaul the underlying DevOps foundation. GPC provides an approach to automation for complex, virtualized network environments and allows network administrators to manage infrastructure with speed and agility.
GPC for NSX is now available. FireMon will demonstrate GPC for NSX capabilities at VMworld 2019 being held through August 29 at booth #226 in the South Hall of the Moscone Center. FireMon also invites VMworld attendees to stop by the FireMon Speed + Security Cyber Café in the South Concourse to fuel up with snacks, drinks and participate in head-to-head Mario Kart Races. Schedule a demo of GPC for NSX with our team: http://content.firemon.com/VMworld2019.
Global Policy Controller for NSX: Simplified Management & Security Risk Mitigation in Virtualized Network Environments
“Disruption has shaken the walls of the network environment as enterprises balance more agile workflows and faster time-to-market,” said FireMon Chief Product Officer, Don Closser. “As these demands accelerate adoption of virtualized networks, a shift in the character of security operations takes place. The ability to scale and integrate with VMware NSX is a critical business requirement for enterprise security leaders charged with keeping pace with the speed of business to support innovation while ensuring a strong security posture.
GPC removes complexity for security professionals in the trenches. With visibility across virtual and traditional distributed firewalls, GPC ensures that enterprises get the full benefit of the private cloud, which for many enterprises these are the table stakes of the future for virtualized environments. While others may claim levels of intelligence or zero-touch, GPC ensures efficient delivery of compliant security configurations in seconds, global visibility and management of network security posture, and continuous security command and control for traditional and virtual platforms.
GPC can interpret, visualize and manage firewall policies and compliance across VMware NSX and multi-vendor firewall environments. This removes the time and effort needed to learn the management functions, compliance, and provisioning details of VMware NSX and other firewalls in the environment. GPC also provides visibility into where applications are being deployed.
With a policy compute engine optimized for VMware NSX environments, GPC delivers hybrid and multi-vendor abstractions and enables DevOps teams to define intent of the application access. By using existing development tools, including vRealize, Pivotal, Ansible, and others, GPC enforces security policies behind the scenes. With GPC:
- There are no new GUIs, tools to learn;
- Security provisioning and workflow is streamlined;
- Compliance is checked and validated, even in programmatic workflows;
- There is increased visibility and communication between DevOps and security teams; and
- With a CI/CD model, manual firewall changes and provisioning tickets are eliminated.
Download the FireMon Global Policy Controller and VMware integration brief here: http://content.firemon.com/VMware-Solution-Brief.
About FireMon
FireMon is the #1 security automation solution for hybrid cloud enterprises. FireMon delivers persistent network security for multi-cloud environments through a powerful fusion of real-time asset visibility, compliance and automation. Since creating the first-ever network security policy management solution, FireMon has delivered command and control over complex network security infrastructures for more than 1,700 customers located in nearly 70 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.firemon.com. FireMon is on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.
