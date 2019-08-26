Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Latest IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Digital Transformation Service Providers for Utilities

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a leader in the latest IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Transformation Service Providers for Utilities 2019 Vendor Assessment.

Accenture was recognized for key strengths, including its ability to successfully envision, position and execute strategic projects and real transformational initiatives; reliably and capably mobilize the right resources at a global level according to client project requirements; and, deliver numerous large-scale digital transformation projects, including multiyear engagements that involve a complete redesign of a utility's road map across customer, asset, and enterprise operations.

The report evaluated Accenture and 16 other companies, with an established international reputation for providing services to the utilities industry at a global level, that specifically focus on utilities’ digital transformation.

The IDC MarketScape assessed the capabilities and strategies of leading service vendors to enable and support utility companies in their digital transformation journey. It defined digital transformation as the continuous process by which enterprises adapt to or drive disruptive changes in their customers and markets (external ecosystem) by leveraging digital competencies to innovate new business models, products and services, that seamlessly blend digital and physical, and business and customer experiences while improving operational efficiencies and organizational performance.

The report analyzed the following services that vendors offer to utility companies: business services, including business consulting and business process outsourcing, and IT services.

“We are excited to have been positioned as a leader in this report again,” said Matias Alonso, senior managing director for Accenture’s utilities industry group. “It is testament to our success in collaborating with our clients to leverage the latest digital technologies to transform their organizations. This is not only about facilitating efficiencies in their core business, but also helping them evolve and implement new business models, pivoting to opportunities to generate new revenue streams. Digital capabilities may create industry disruption, but they are also essential for a modern utility, as business and digital strategies increasingly collide. We remain committed to the continued expansion of our ecosystem of business and technology partners and acquisitions, to expand our offerings to the market in this space and help utilities navigate this challenge.”

Additionally, the report highlighted key differentiators offered by Accenture, including its robust partner ecosystem, its annual research programs identifying market trends affecting the global utility sector, including the New Energy Consumer and Digitally Enabled Grid, and its comprehensive, global network of innovation hubs, six of which deliver R&D work for utilities. Additionally, the report noted its efforts in solidifying its capabilities in providing digital transformation services to utilities through the acquisition of consolidated firms and emerging start-ups, including, most recently, BRIDGE Energy Group and ?What If!, an innovation firm that uses an experimentation-driven approach to help clients incubate new products, services, business models and organizational cultures.

“Accenture's value proposition for utilities' digital transformation spans the entire industry value chain, from power generation to energy retail, from electricity and gas to water, from core business modernization and growth to new business model implementation,” said Roberta Bigliani, Vice President and Head, IDC European Insights. “The company is consistently proving its capability to support clients in their transformation journey. It plays on a real global scale, providing utilities a full range of services, from strategy to operations. Vision and execution are Accenture’s strengths in the domain of utilities digital transformation.”

The report is based on interviews with major utilities companies worldwide, the end users of the report, vendor briefings and other research information.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Transformation Service Providers for Utilities 2019 Vendor Assessment. can be found here.

More information about Accenture’s services to the utilities industry can be accessed here.

About Accenture

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

1. IDC #EUR 144397319, July 2019

