TMC Names Avaya Huddle Room a 2019 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award Winner

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded the Avaya IX Collaboration Unit, an open “all-in-one” next-generation huddle-room video conferencing solution, a 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

This all-in-one collaboration device does not require a laptop connection, meaning it delivers easy startup, reliability and consistently high quality. It sits on top of the video screen, has integrated microphones, and provides a wide field of view which is important for huddle spaces that are typically not very deep but can be very wide. Part of Avaya’s Open Product devices portfolio, it supports major collaboration services and allows cloud applications to be accessed, used and shared with other meeting participants.

“Today’s business communicators need the flexibility to use their collaboration service of choice and also expect full access to their favorite cloud applications,” said Steve Brock, Avaya Marketing Director. “The result is a rich user experience, plug and play simplicity, and the ability to leverage existing investments. This approach combined with the flexibility of a subscription model is accelerating the extension of video collaboration to all areas of organizations and within business verticals.”

Avaya is uniquely addressing the growing business need to add collaboration technology to small meeting spaces, often called huddle rooms, by making the overall experience more intelligent. Frost and Sullivan estimates there are 30 to 40 million of these huddle rooms in offices worldwide, of which a very small percentage are equipped with video collaboration technology. According to Frost and Sullivan, huddle room meetings will surge to represent 77 percent of all room-based video conferencing by 2023.

The Avaya IX Collaboration Unit next-generation huddle room solution provides UC platform integration, interoperability with standards-based video infrastructures, and enables users to run and share their cloud-based applications of choice. It is the first all-in-one device to bring everything the cloud has to offer to the huddle space, or huddle room, in a way that makes sense for businesses of all sizes.

“Congratulations to Avaya for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “The Avaya IX Collaboration Unit is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from Avaya in 2019 and beyond.”

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

