ePlus Acquires ABS Technology, Expanding Reach in Mid-Atlantic Region

|August 26, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced it has acquired certain assets and liabilities of Innovative Technology Systems & Solutions, Inc. (dba “ABS Technology”). The acquisition further establishes ePlus as a leading provider of consultative technology solutions in the region and gives it a stronger foothold in commercial accounts, as well as in Healthcare, Education and Government vertical industries.
ABS, a Virginia Beach-headquartered solutions provider with deep expertise in managed services, networking, collaboration, and security solutions, will provide a strong strategic enhancement to ePlus’ existing solutions portfolio, which includes cloud, data center, security, AI/emerging solutions, along with a comprehensive set of managed, professional and staffing services.
“Adding the ABS team to the ePlus roster complements our capabilities and puts us in a position to more effectively deliver innovative, customized technology solutions and certified expertise in the mid-Atlantic region,” said Mark Marron, CEO and President of ePlus. “This acquisition also strengthens our business by adding a solid, established customer-base across commercial accounts and strategic markets including healthcare, education and public sector verticals. The additional resources in this region will provide both existing ePlus and ABS customers with superior levels of customer service and support.”
“For almost five decades, ABS Technology has earned an excellent reputation and deep customer relationships, which are in alignment with ePlus’ culture and customer-centric approach,” said Hunter Dorroh, III, CEO of ABS Technology. “Working together, we will continue to help organizations architect, design, deploy, and manage the leading IT solutions required to help them succeed now and in the future.”
The acquisition closed on August 23, 2019. Terms were not disclosed.
About ABS Technology
ABS Technology is an information technology company that specialize in enterprise networking, date center, communications/collaboration, and cloud solutions, managed services, and security solutions. It holds top partner status and certification with leading technology organization, help to assess, engineer, integrate and manage comprehensive IT solutions for healthcare organizations, enterprises, and state local, and educational institutions. ABS Technology is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA with regional offices in Richmond, VA, and Roanoke, VA. For additional information, visit www.abstechnology.com.
About ePlus inc.
ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.
ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements.” Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, possible adverse effects resulting from financial market disruption and fluctuations in foreign currency rates, and general slowdown of the U.S. economy such as our current and potential customers delaying or reducing technology purchases or put downward pressure on prices, increasing credit risk associated with our customers and vendors, reduction of vendor incentive programs, and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with major customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans to achieve customer account coverage for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information or that of our customers or partners; future growth rates in our core businesses; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.
