Mitel Ranks Highest in Growth on Frost & Sullivan RADAR for Hosted IP Telephony & UCaaS

|August 26, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, scored highest on the growth index of the 2019 Frost RADAR® in the Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry for North America, an analysis of 30 providers’ competitive strengths and opportunities as assessed by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.
Adoption of cloud-based communications continues to rise as businesses of every size and industry look to digitally transform their organizations to gain efficiencies and create better experiences for their customers. Related research from Frost & Sullivan shows UCaaS buying decision makers are becoming increasingly knowledgeable when it comes to available services and providers. Buyers point to vendor reputation as the most important criterion early in the selection process with final decisions based on reliability, security, having a good user interface and cost.
Placing Mitel in the lead position for growth in the Hosted IP Telephony & UCaaS RADAR, Frost & Sullivan notes, “The main tenets of Mitel’s growth strategy and key success factors include its unique architecture, strong focus on innovation, channel expansion, and the ability to deliver complementary premises-based and cloud solutions.”
The RADAR identifies the following additional strengths for Mitel:
- Different architectures used in MiCloud Connect and MiCloud Flex provide specific benefits to various types of customers.
- Single software stream (within the same technology stack) for both cloud-based and premises-based solutions enables smoother transitions between the two delivery models and more tightly integrated hybrid deployments.
- A comprehensive applications suite (including conferencing, mobility, etc.) addresses the needs of a diverse user base.
- Mitel’s proprietary technology enables the company to innovate more rapidly and scale more cost-effectively.
- Mitel’s modular solutions allow customers to deploy only the capabilities required today and add others as needs change.
Mitel continues to expand its capabilities, offering a complete suite of communications, collaboration and contact center solutions. With private cloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud and on-site deployment options, Mitel helps customers address even the most complex requirements and move to the cloud at their own pace. The company also recently expanded its partnership with Google Cloud, leveraging the Google Cloud Platform for stability, security and compliance, as well as advanced AI and analytics.
All Mitel solutions are designed for greater mobility and ease of use. Each platform provides a similar user experience, making the transition from an on-site to cloud solution smoother and more seamless. Rapid application development and customization is also available via Mitel’s CloudLink platform, which provides an open API architecture and allows customers to connect existing communications assets to the cloud.
To read an excerpt from the Frost RADAR, download a complimentary copy here.
Quotes
“Our business is always growing and changing, and we needed a phone system flexible enough to grow and change with us. With the Mitel solution, we’ve been able to make changes, even to the calling structure, quickly and easily,” said Jay Colville, Director of IT, Inmark Packaging. “We also have offices in regions prone to severe weather. With our previous system, if our head office was affected, we had to rely on a physical backup. Now, even if one location has a weather-related outage, the rest of our organization stays connected.”
“Our customers are seeking new ways to drive efficiencies and deliver better customer experiences,” said Rich McBee, President and CEO, Mitel. “By offering greater choice in deployment options, Mitel provides access to the tools they need to seamlessly communicate and collaborate in a manner that best serves each specific organization. Whether public, hybrid or private cloud, Mitel also uniquely provides customers the opportunity to benefit from the improved economics and advanced features of the cloud in a pragmatic manner.”
Additional Facts
- Mitel is trusted by more than 70 million users each day to provide an exceptional communications and collaboration experience.
- Mitel is the leading provider of cloud communications, enabling 4.8 million users, including 1.4 million UCaaS customers.
- MiCloud Connect was named a Best Business Tool of 2019 by Newsweek. Read more.
Related Materials
- Download the free e-book on “Key Questions to Ask When Evaluating Cloud Business Phone Providers.”
- Download the “Digital Transformation for Dummies” e-book.
- Learn why organizations like Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Major League Baseball, Carlsberg Breweries, Liverpool Football Club, the School District of Philadelphia and Make-A-Wish America rely on Mitel.
About the Frost Radar
The Frost Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Frost Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Frost Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. Frost & Sullivan analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Frost Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.
About Mitel
A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.
Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation.
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005182/en/
