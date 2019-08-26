Pandora LIVE Celebrates Country in Atlanta Jon Pardi, RaeLynn and Dillon Carmichael to Perform Exclusive Concert September 23 at Buckhead Theatre

Pandora and SiriusXM announced today that country superstar Jon Pardi will perform September 23 in Atlanta as part of the Pandora LIVE concert series. RaeLynn and Dillon Carmichael are confirmed to open the show that will take place at the Buckhead Theatre. Pandora listeners who are 21+ can RSVP for the free event HERE.

The performance by Pardi will be broadcast live on SiriusXM The Highway (ch. 56).

After touring with Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Eric Church, Pardi is now hitting the road for his Heartache Medication headlining tour, in support of his upcoming album Heartache Medication. The long-awaited third studio album will be released four days post event, and fans in attendance will be the first to hear select new tracks live. The show marks the unofficial kickoff to the new album and tour, and the only time this year he’ll perform in Atlanta. Additionally, Pardi has become a Pandora Billionaire, achieving over 1 billion lifetime spins on Pandora and will be presented with a plaque at the concert.

With over 300 million streams to date, ACM New Female Vocalist nominee and NBC’s The Voice contestant RaeLynn will bring her hits and soon to be released new music to Pandora LIVE. Since her debut album Wildhorse arrived at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart and Top 10 on Billboard’s All-Genre Albums Sales Chart in 2017, she has gone on to tour with Kane Brown, Blake Shelton, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and many others. She also became the first country artist to be the face of a Too Faced cosmetics line available worldwide and has earned numerous award nominations including the Academy of Country Music, Radio Disney Music Awards and CMT Music Awards.

Over 2.3 million lifetime Pandora streams helped Dillon Carmichael to be named one of Pandora’s 2019 Country Artists to Watch. His debut album Hell On An Angel had critics raving including Parade who boldly declared that he “defines pure country.”

“Atlanta is a hotbed for country music, and we are excited to bring three of the genre’s most traditional - and most exciting – artists to our loyal listeners there,” says Beville Dunkerley, Head of Country Music at Pandora. “Helping Jon Pardi launch his incredible new album and celebrate his billion-spin Pandora milestone make this Pandora LIVE event all the more special. I’m equally pumped for fans to hear RaeLynn’s game-changing new music in such an intimate setting. She and Dillon Carmichael are both alums of our Pandora Artists to Watch program, and it’s important to us to keep the support going as their careers rise.”

Pandora LIVE attendees will be treated to unique onsite experiences and giveaways from sponsors including First Alert®, Honda Powersports, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Kingsford® Charcoal, Purex® brand, Shipt, SoundWaves™ at Gaylord Opryland®, Tastykake®, TitleMax®, and U.S. Bank.

