Six Planview Spigit Customers Recognized for Exemplary Crowdsourced Innovation Programs That Inspire Employee Engagement, Creativity, and Excellence

Ignite – the Innovation Summit powered by Planview – brought together transformational leaders and practitioners from some of the world’s leading companies to share their perspectives and expertise on delivering value through strategic innovation. Held in Atlanta, New York City, San Francisco, and London, the 2019 summits also recognized Planview Spigit™ customers Starbucks, Johnson & Johnson, CGI, EDF Energy, and Highmark Health for achieving significant advancements in their crowdsourced innovation journeys.

“Bringing our customers together at Ignite is always an exhilarating experience. It was tremendously inspiring to witness and celebrate the profound impact these market leaders are having on transforming their businesses,” said Virginia Lee Williams, Planview vice president, global innovation management solutions. “The six Planview Spigit customers honored with 2019 Ignite innovation awards are truly on the cutting edge of developing and advancing programs that inspire employee engagement, creativity, and excellence.”

“Planview Spigit has been a game changer for CGI,” said Megan Bishop, ICE (Innovate, Collaborate, Evolve) program manager at CGI. “We have a rich tradition of offering our consultants and professionals the opportunity to initiate and champion creative ideas. This innovation management platform has expanded and accelerated our ability to bring more ideas to life across all of our geographies to deliver immediate value to our clients.”

CGI – Most Innovative Use Case Award

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world with approximately 77,500 consultants and professionals. CGI leverages Planview Spigit to generate and advance new ideas through expansive crowdsourcing with continual challenges that scale enterprise-wide collaboration and value.

Starbucks – New Innovation Program of the Year Award

In just under one year, Starbucks ran over 30 challenges in Planview Spigit across the organization through its newly created innovation hub. The outcome has been a notable increase in sourcing and implementing breakthrough initiatives that are driving better in-store experiences, innovating its beverage platform, and creating stronger digital relationships: www.cnbc.com/2019/05/02/starbucks-is-speeding-up-innovation-at-its-seattle-research-hub.html.

Highmark Health – New Innovation Program of the Year Award

As a national health and wellness organization of more than 43,000 employees, Highmark Health is inspired by a bold mission to create a remarkable health experience, freeing people to be their best. Having just implemented Planview Spigit in December 2018, Highmark Health had a 67 percent engagement rate among employees invited to participate in idea submission that spurs innovation and has been able to sustain that employee interaction in subsequent campaigns.

Johnson & Johnson – Best Employee Engagement Award

Within just 30 days, Johnson & Johnson ran 29 simultaneous Planview Spigit challenges in more than 10 languages, resulting in 30,000 employee-inspired actions and submissions. The J&J innovation program includes over 16,000 highly engaged and active participants across multiple countries, led by business unit champions who provide localized autonomy and coordination for advancing new ideas.

EDF Energy – Winning Idea of the Year Award

EDF Energy is the UK’s largest producer of low-carbon electricity. The company’s innovation accelerator, Blue Lab, uses Planview Spigit to power idea generation and wider business transformation. Launching both tactical and strategic campaigns in Planview Spigit generated lifesaving safety solutions and the winning idea of the year with ”Skip a Trip,” designed to enhance employee wellbeing and produce savings on travel costs.

Cambia Health Solutions – Innovation Excellence Award

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Cambia is a family of over 20 companies that work together to make the health care system more person-focused and economically sustainable for people and their families. Through its “Innovation Force” (IF) team, Cambia has engaged over 70 percent of its employees through signature programs such as PitchWELL – a collaboration between Cambia’s Women’s Employee Leadership Lab and IF to advance idea development as a new format for professional mentoring.

The award recognizes Cambia’s approach to impacting culture through ideas and its continuous drive to grow and mature the program, with more than 2,500 ideas generated and four internally built companies.

“Our commitment to fuel growth through employee engagement and idea creation across our entire family of companies has continued to deliver strong results,” said Mohan Nair, chief innovation officer at Cambia Health Solutions. “While many companies approach innovation as a discrete program or initiative, Cambia treats innovation as a value – engaging employees, surfacing passions, and prioritizing people over ideas for health care innovation.”

