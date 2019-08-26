More Than Half of Americans Avoid Discussing Personal Finances, eMoney Advisor Study Finds

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 26, 2019 10:02 AM EDT
According to a recent survey, 57% of U.S. adults purposely avoid talking about personal finances with their friends. Conducted by eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of financial planning software, the results confirm the majority of Americans do not feel comfortable discussing money and rarely seek professional help to manage their finances, which can ultimately perpetuate poor spending and saving habits.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005390/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
Polling 2,500 U.S. adults, eMoney's survey was launched in conjunction with its new mission of helping people talk about money by making financial planning more accessible.
The findings show Americans pay close attention to their money, with 47% reviewing their personal finances daily, but talking about it is difficult. Nearly half (43%) report feeling stressed, embarrassed or confused when talking about their personal finances, and 20% never talk about money with other people.
Which Topics Are Most Taboo?
When asked to identify which personal finance topics respondents were least comfortable discussing, more than one third (34%) said their bank account balance, followed by:
- Salary (22%)
- Credit card debt (18%)
- Retirement savings (9%)
- Investment choices (9%)
- Student loans (8%)
Less Americans Are Seeking Professional Help
The reluctance to talk about money coincides with economic conditions impacting Americans’ ability to save: one third of respondents said they live paycheck to paycheck. Furthermore, the majority of Americans aren’t seeking professional help to navigate their personal finances:
- 37% rely on parents or family members the most for advice
- 30% rely on their spouse
- 22% rely on a financial advisor
- 63% have never consulted a financial advisor
Perhaps the most telling stat suggests that those who do seek professional help are sometimes dishonest about how lifestyle choices impact their finances: 30% of those who work with a financial advisor hide information from them about their spending habits.
"The reality is many Americans are struggling to find financial security and properly plan for the future. It’s a burden we’re seeing more people take on independently instead of honestly talking to friends or family or seeking professional help,” said eMoney CEO Ed O’Brien. “We encourage anyone struggling to navigate personal finances to consult a planning-led advisor to get on track."
Currently, more than 60,000 financial professionals across the country rely on eMoney’s solutions to deliver collaborative financial planning to nearly 4 million households.
“Today’s top advisors have shifted their business models beyond recommending products. They realize that clients benefit most from an interactive, planning-led approach,” O’Brien said. “They work together to accomplish financial goals, big and small, throughout various stages of life. It’s our job as an industry to promote the power of planning and make it more accessible to help people across income levels and financial situations achieve financial peace of mind.”
Survey Methodology
The study was conducted by online research company Pollfish. Respondents were composed of a nationally representative sample of 2,500 American adults aged 18 and above. The survey was fielded from July 17th and 19th, 2019.
About eMoney Advisor, LLC
eMoney Advisor, LLC (“eMoney”) provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in comprehensive financial planning, eMoney’s solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 60,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve nearly 4 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: www.emoneyadvisor.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005390/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,567
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,362
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT