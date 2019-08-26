Global Private Wireless Network Market by LTE, 5G, and Edge Computing (2019-2024): Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
Article Rating:
The "Private Wireless Networks by LTE, 5G, and Edge Computing in Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Solutions 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the private wireless market including LTE and 5G as well as supporting mobile edge computing solutions. The report assesses the market drivers for private wireless implementation and the technology needs for operational support. The report also analyzes leading players, strategies, and solutions in the private wireless ecosystem including infrastructure suppliers, service providers, application providers, testing and other support companies.
The role of third-party application management providers is also investigated such as over-the-top provider support of edge computing apps and services. The report evaluates the market for edge computing, private LTE and 5G for enterprise and industrial segments, and private LTE for government networks including public safety. The report includes a forecast for the aforementioned as well as the 5G indoor wireless market from 2019 to 2024.
The private wireless market will be a dominant trend for decades to come as the enterprise and industrial segments seek to gain more control and reduce dependency upon carriers networks. Private networks will leverage LTE and 5G for internal/onsite coverage as well as intra-company communications between business locations including smart buildings, factories, and other facilities. Spectrum to deploy private LTE and 5G networks includes licensed, unlicensed, and shared to regionally dedicated.
Over ninety percent of industrial facilities continue to rely upon wired connections such as industrial Ethernet. Unlike prior iterations of cellular, 5G will provide a viable alternative to fixed connectivity for smart factories and other facilities that suffer from signal quality issues due to interference. With private LTE maturing just as 5G is soon to come into commercial, the industrial internet market will have options for leveraging 4G for a portion of their needs and 5G New Radio (5GNR) for more mission-critical communications.
5GNR has a very important role in support of Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC) and Time Sensitive Networks (TSN). For example, certain industrial applications require URLLC and TSN support that cannot be supported by WiFi. For critical communications and IoT apps, 5G represents an alternative to WiFi that provides the type of URLLC support needed for certain mission-critical solutions such as those found in industrial automation. For example, the need to get periodic updates related to pressure values of a critical industrial machine represents a need for ultra-reliability as one missed measurement could mean a damaged machine(s), lost productivity, and/or other bad consequences.
For business and government users, there is the option to utilize edge computing, LTE and 5G infrastructure from incumbent carriers, use enterprise-owned equipment, or a hybrid combination of both. In all cases, enterprise and industrial customers will need to also deploy Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) infrastructure to ensure low latency communications. MEC platforms need to be close to the point of computing to ensure low latency as required by certain applications. This is in contrast with the traditional centralized cloud computing model that requires back-haul, which is a major factor in reducing overall data throughput.
While some of the aforementioned will be offered by carriers on an infrastructure as a service or platform as a service basis, many private wireless deployments will be completely owned and/or controlled by the business itself. In these instances, business customers will interface with legacy carrier networks only for communications as a service and the associated ability to connect to the rest-of-world outside the business domain. Some computing and communications platform vendors, such as Nokia, will go directly to business customers with infrastructure and services to roll out private LTE and 5G networks.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Cellular Evolution
2.1.1 First Generation Wireless
2.1.2 Second Generation Wireless
2.1.3 Third Generation Wireless
2.1.4 Fourth Generation Wireless
2.2 Fifth Generation Wireless
2.2.1 Much Greater Data Speed
2.2.2 A Focus on Edge Computing for Latency Reduction
2.2.3 Dealing with Radio Propagation and Mobility Challenges
2.2.4 Providing Massively Scalable Support for Internet of Things
2.2.5 5G Service Categories: eMBB, URLLC, and mMTC
3. Private Network Market Analysis
3.1 Increased Emphasis on Private Networks for Business
3.2 LTE and Unlicensed Spectrum in Private Wireless
3.3 5G in Private Wireless Networks
3.3.1 Market Drivers for 5G in Private Wireless
3.3.1 5G Needs Edge Computing (Especially) for Private Wireless
3.3.2 5G vs. WiFi for Private Networks
3.3.1 5G New Radio in Private Networks
3.3.1 5G Network Slicing in Private Networks
3.4 Security in Private Wireless Networks
3.5 Over-the-Top Players in Private Wireless Networks
4. Players in the Private Wireless Ecosystem
4.1 AT&T
4.2 Airtel
4.3 BT Group (EE)
4.4 China Mobile
4.5 China Telecom
4.6 Deutsche Telekom AG
4.7 DU (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company -EITC)
4.8 KT Corporation
4.9 NTT DoCoMo
4.10 STC - Saudi Telecom Company
4.11 SK Telecom
4.12 Sprint Corporation
4.13 Telstra
4.14 Verizon
4.15 Vodafone Group
4.16 Telenor
4.17 T-Mobile USA
4.18 Rogers Communications
4.19 America Movil
4.20 Entel
4.21 Movistar
4.22 China Unicom
4.23 Ooredoo
4.24 Zain
4.25 Swisscom
4.26 Spark NZ
4.27 Telecom Italia
4.28 Orange SA
4.29 KDDI Corporation
4.30 LG Uplus
4.31 Softbank Group
4.32 SingTel
4.33 Telefonica
4.34 Apple
4.35 Facebook (Whatsapp)
4.36 Google
4.37 Microsoft
4.38 Rakuten (Viber)
4.39 Tencent
4.40 WeChat
4.41 Skype (Microsoft)
4.42 Telegram
4.43 Ribbon Communications
4.44 REVE Systems
4.45 Hulu
4.46 Netflix
4.47 Dish (Sling TV)
4.48 Sky Go
4.49 Roku
4.50 Sony (PlayStation Vue)
4.51 Fubo TV
4.52 Philo TV
4.53 ClipBucket
4.54 Muvi
4.55 Contus Vplay
4.56 Quickplay
4.57 Vplayed
4.58 Ooyala
4.59 Vidmind
4.60 Mobiotics
4.61 Nokia Networks
4.62 Samsung Electronics
4.63 Cisco Systems
4.64 LG Electronics
4.65 Huawei Technologies
4.66 Ericsson
4.67 FirstNet
4.68 Qualcomm
4.69 Intel Corporation
4.70 NEC Corporation
4.71 ZTE Corporation
4.72 Ciena Corporation
4.73 Cavium Inc.
4.74 Qorvo Inc.
4.75 Fujitsu Ltd.
4.76 Broadcom Corporation
4.77 HPE
4.78 VMware Inc.
4.79 MediaTek Inc.
4.80 Juniper Network Inc.
4.81 Analog Devices Inc.
4.82 MACOM Technology
4.83 Motorola
4.84 Ascom
4.85 Harris
4.86 Hytera
4.87 Cobham Wireless
4.88 Leonardo
4.89 Mentura Group
4.90 Inmarsat
4.91 Zenitel
4.92 HTC
4.93 Airspan
4.94 Alvarion
4.95 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)
4.96 Coolpad Dyno
4.97 Mobvoi
4.98 Fitbit
4.99 Misfit
4.100 Asus
4.101 Netgear
4.102 Zyxel
4.103 Alibaba
4.104 D-Link
4.105 UbiFi
4.106 Altair Semiconductor
4.107 SimNet Wireless
4.108 Siretta
4.109 Cradlepoint
4.110 Telit Communications
4.111 Keysight Technologies
4.112 Rohde # Schwarz
4.113 Gemalto
4.114 Netcracker
4.115 Texim Europe
4.116 M2M Connectivity
4.117 Eurotech
4.118 RedLinX
4.119 MYCOM OSI
4.120 Colt
4.121 ADLINK Technology Inc.
4.122 Affirmed Networks
4.123 Cloudify
4.124 EdgeConnex
4.125 Edgeworx
4.126 InterDigital Inc.
4.127 Mimic Technology
4.128 MobiledgeX
4.129 Ori
4.130 Pixeom
4.131 Pluribus Networks
4.132 Quortus
4.133 Saguna Networks
4.134 SpiderCloud Wireless
4.135 Vapor IO
4.136 Vasona Networks (ZephyrTel)
5. Private Wireless Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024
5.1.1 Mobile Edge Computing / Multi Access Edge Computing 2019-2024
5.1.2 LTE and 5G in Enterprise and Industrial Private Wireless Networks 2019-2024
5.1.3 5G New Radio Market 2019 - 2024
5.1.4 LTE in Private Government Networks 2019-2024
6. Conclusions and Recommendations
6.1 Private Business Network Expectations
6.1.1 Expectations for the Enterprise Segment
6.1.2 Expectations for the Industrial Segment
6.2 Private Government Network Expectations
7. Appendix: 5G in Indoor Wireless Applications
7.1 Aggregate 5G Indoor Wireless Service Market
7.2 Global Indoor 5G by Service Provider 2019 - 2024
7.2.1 Carrier Provided Indoor 5G Market 2019 - 2024
7.2.2 Enterprise Indoor 5G Application Market 2019 - 2024
7.2.3 Industrial Indoor 5G Application Market 2019 - 2024
7.2.4 Government Indoor 5G Application Market 2019 - 2024
7.2.5 5G In-building Wireless by Cellular and IaaS 2019 - 2024
7.2.6 5G In-Building Wireless Connectivity Type 2019 - 2024
7.2.7 LPWAN Connectivity 2019 - 2024
7.3 5G Indoor Wireless Network Deployment 2019 - 2024
7.3.1 5G Indoor Wireless Deployment by Location 2019 - 2024
7.3.2 5G Indoor Wireless by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024
7.3.3 5G Fixed Wireless to Indoor WiFi Service Market 2019 - 2024
7.3.4 5G Indoor Smart City Market 2019 - 2024
7.3.5 Mobile Edge Computing Supported 5G Indoor Wireless 2019 - 2024
7.3.6 Computing as a Service in Indoor Wireless 2019 - 2024
7.3.7 5G Critical Communications in Indoor Wireless 2019 - 2024
7.3.8 5G In-Building Security Market 2019 - 2024
