VTS and Out in Tech Partner to Increase Opportunities for LGBTQ+ Tech Talent

|
August 26, 2019 03:37 PM EDT
VTS, the commercial real estate industry’s (CRE) leading leasing and asset management platform, proudly announced today that it has partnered with Out in Tech, the world’s largest community of LGBTQ+ technology professionals that seeks greater diversity, inclusion and belonging in the technology sector.
As a founding member of Qorporate, a membership program for companies committed to improving opportunities for LGBTQ+ people and other underrepresented groups in technology, VTS will join more than two dozen companies looking to drive workplace inclusion. Other founding members of Qorporate include Automattic, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), HP (NYSE: HPQ), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).
“At VTS, our vision is for every team member to bring a full expression of themselves – including their unique experiences, thoughts, and backgrounds – to their work. We believe that creating an environment that facilitates this, both in our offices and across the broader technology sector, is critical to our continued success,” said Nick Romito, CEO and co-founder of VTS. “We are incredibly proud to be a founding member of Qorporate and to support Out in Tech’s initiatives. We look forward to working with the team and other members to help foster a more diverse and inclusive workplace where every individual can innovate and thrive.”
Recruiting and retaining women, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals – especially tech talent – is one of the biggest human resources challenges facing companies today. VTS established a diversity and inclusion program in 2017 and has implemented ongoing initiatives that have seen results across every team. VTS was also proud to host Out in Tech interns this summer – two thirds of which became full-time VTS employees! VTS and Out in Tech will collaborate to create a peer network for sharing practices, exploring emerging topics in workplace inclusion and equity, and related initiatives.
According to a 2017 study by the Kapor Center for Social Impact, LGBTQ+ employees were most likely to be bullied and experience public humiliation or embarrassment, both at significantly higher rates than non-LGBTQ+ employees. Qorporate brings together LGBTQ+ employee group leaders, talent acquisition professionals, and other HR leaders from across the USA and UK to help all companies, regardless of size, recruit and retain employees from underrepresented groups, and take an intersectional approach to creating a culture of belonging.
“When it comes to diversity in tech, 30 minds are better than one,” said Andrew Lowenthal, executive director of Out in Tech. “By weaving together the collective experiences of our founding members, we will shine a light on what’s working, push the envelope with new ideas, and create a more equitable and inclusive workplaces for all underrepresented groups. We’re thrilled to have VTS as a founding member.”
Qorporate member companies will receive early invitations to major Out in Tech events and conferences, a private virtual community for council delegates, and priority access to speaking opportunities and event partnerships around the world. In addition, a job board will connect LGBTQ+ candidates with job listings from Qorporate member companies that are actively seeking to build a stronger pipeline of diversity for the future.
Founded in 2013, Out in Tech now has more than 25,000 members in cities around the world, including Austin, Bengaluru, Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Portland, Oregon, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. with more chapters on the way. Out in Tech volunteers have collectively devoted over 8,000 hours to help groups fighting for LGBTQ+ equality worldwide and to mentor LGBTQ+-identifying youth.
For more information about Out in Tech and joining Qorporate, visit outintech.com/qorporate.
About VTS
VTS is the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform. Landlords use VTS to maximize portfolio performance by transforming their leasing and asset management process and unlocking real-time insights – enabling them to convert leads to leases 41% faster and build data-led strategies. Brokers can manage their deal pipeline and get tenants into empty spaces faster, collaborate across teams and work easily with their landlord clients using VTS for Brokers.
The VTS platform manages more than 10 billion square feet of commercial real estate, has a user base exceeding 35,000 and boasts an impressive client roster including global leaders such as Blackstone, Brookfield, GLP, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE. To learn more about VTS, and to see our open roles, visit www.vts.com
About Out in Tech
Out in Tech is the world’s largest non-profit community of LGBTQ+ tech professionals.
We unite our 25,000 members by creating opportunities to advance their careers, grow their networks, and leverage tech for social change. We envision a tech industry where LGBTQ+ people are empowered, well-represented, and have full agency from intern to CEO. We believe this will lead to equitable and inclusive workplaces, innovative new ideas, and a more just future. For more information, go to outintech.com.
