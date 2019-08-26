NEC Display Takes Home Seven Industry Awards at InfoComm 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 26, 2019 04:23 PM EDT
NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial digital signage solutions, announced today that it received seven InfoComm 2019 awards, including three for Best of Show and others for Best Portable LED Product, Best New Meeting Room Projector, Best Video Wall Display, and Best New AV Integrator Service.
“We are tremendously honored to join this year’s ranks as ‘best in show’ at InfoComm,” said Keith Yanke, senior director of product marketing at NEC Display Solutions. “These highly regarded accolades validate our proactive pursuit to deliver the most innovative, solutions-centered products on the market.”
NEC Display won the following awards from InfoComm 2019:
- LED A019 Poster Display – Best Portable LED Product, rAVe
- PX10005QL – Best New Meeting Room Projector, rAVe
- UN552S – Best Video Wall Display, rAVe
- Analytics Learning Platform (ALP) Pro – Best New AV Integrator Service, rAVe
- MultiSync EA271F – Best of InfoComm, Rental & Staging Systems
- LED-FA015I2 – Best of Show, Sound & Video Contractor
- InfinityBoard Collaboration Solution – Best of Show, AV Technology
A focal point of NEC Display’s InfoComm booth was the NEC Analytics Learning Platform (ALP) Pro, which earned rAVe’s Best New AV Integrator Service award. A powerful business intelligence analytics platform for retailers, NEC ALP Pro uses artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver real-time content and data measurement. The platform optimizes message delivery by automatically setting and recommending rules for target ads depending on non-identifying demographic data such as age, gender, events, and even weather. In addition, ALP Pro can create and suggest content for targeted segment shoppers by analyzing retailers’ merchandise photos and videos.
Also showcased at the booth was the UN552S, a near bezel-less 55-inch panel in the company’s UN Series line of video wall displays. Recognized by rAVe as the Best Video Wall Display at InfoComm, it features intensive factory color calibration and a proprietary SpectraView engine that ensures best-in-class color control. Its inactive area comprises a mere 0.44 millimeters surrounding an anti-glare, high-haze, professional-grade full HD IPS panel. This makes these panels perfect for creating seamless multi-screen configurations.
NEC Display also earned rAVe awards for Best New Meeting Room Projector and Best Portable LED Product for its PX1005QL and LED A019 Poster Display, respectively. The PX1005QL is a 10,000-lumen, ultra-high definition professional installation laser projector perfect for corporate or higher education applications. The LED A019 Poster Display is a portable direct view LED solution for retail or digital cinema applications.
Named for Best of Show this year by AV Technology was the NEC InfinityBoard Collaboration Solution designed for corporate and higher education customers. An advanced collaboration tool, it elevates the interactive meeting experience with its powerful, yet easy-to-use Mosaic Hub collaboration software that includes video conferencing, messaging, whiteboarding, and wireless sharing functionality.
Also receiving Best of Show — this time, from Sound & Video Contractor — was NEC Display’s LED-FA015I2, a 1.58-millimeter pixel pitch module that, like others in the company’s FA Series Direct View LED Display line, provides the ultimate visual experience with vibrant, crystal clear images. The FA015I2 is designed for demanding applications within boardrooms, auditoriums, retail spaces, airports, broadcast settings, museums, and more.
A third Best of InfoComm Award came from Rental Staging Systems. It recognized NEC Display’s MultiSync EA271F, a Full HD ultra-narrow bezel IPS desktop monitor ideal for corporate environments. This business-class widescreen model boasts excellent imaging and is poised to accommodate multiple monitor configurations with full connectivity through DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-D and VGA inputs.
To learn more about NEC Display Solutions’ presence at InfoComm this year, visit www.necdisplay.com/infocomm.
About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.
NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider of innovative displays, offers the widest range of digital signage products on the market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED panels, a diverse line of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, integrated display solutions, and analytic business intelligence solutions. The NEC Analytic Learning Platform (ALP) optimizes message delivery with automated content creation and recommendations using AI-based analytics, enabling retailers to customize content based on non-identifying demographic data. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation and its own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets, including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise, healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the website at www.necdisplay.com. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company’s experience and global resources, NEC’s advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.
The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.
NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005638/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,567
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,362
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT