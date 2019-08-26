El 68 % de las compañías industriales está acelerando la implementación de realidad aumentada para mejorar la productividad de los trabajadores, según una nueva encuesta de la industria

|By Business Wire
August 26, 2019
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) anunció hoy la publicación de su serie de informes “State of Industrial Innovation” (Estado de la Innovación Industrial) 2019. La serie ofrece un repaso y un análisis continuos de los mercados de la realidad aumentada (RA) y la Internet de las cosas industrial (IIoT).
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005660/es/
PTC releases 2019 State of Industrial Innovation report series. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Entre las conclusiones del informe “State of Industrial Augmented Reality” (Estado de la Realidad Aumentada Industrial), se descubrió que la adopción de la RA se ha orientado a ofrecer métodos mejorados de instrucción, guía y capacitación para trabajadores de primera línea, con el fin de que la fuerza de trabajo logre la optimización necesaria para solucionar la creciente escasez de mano de obra capacitada que enfrenta el sector industrial. Según el informe “State of the Industrial Internet of Things” (Estado de la Internet de las Cosas Industrial), la IIoT probablemente tenga un año de ruptura en 2019, en un marco donde las compañías buscan mejorar la efectividad operativa, reducir costos y disminuir el riesgo inherente en el panorama competitivo moderno. Los dos informes exploran la amplia gama de oportunidades multifacéticas que presentan estos mercados.
“Las organizaciones en entornos industriales reconocen la urgencia por mejorar la productividad y optimizar las operaciones para seguir siendo competitivos y relevantes”, señaló Jim Heppelmann, presidente y director ejecutivo de PTC. “Las conclusiones que ofrecen estos informes validan la adopción de la RA y la IIoT industriales como paso importante hacia el logro de estos objetivos”.
Aspectos destacados de las conclusiones del informe:
The State of Industrial Augmented Reality (El estado de la realidad aumentada industrial)
- Las empresas industriales son las que adoptan la realidad aumentada en mayor proporción, y representan casi el 60 % de las respuestas a la encuesta, con esfuerzos orientados a mejorar el desempeño de los trabajadores y resolver la escasez de mano de obra que enfrentan las compañías en todo el mundo.
- El 55 % de los casos de uso orientados a mejorar la productividad de los trabajadores hacen hincapié en ofrecer instrucciones principalmente dentro de los entornos de fabricación, servicio y capacitación.
- Las pruebas piloto exitosas pasan a producción en un lapso de 12 meses con una tasa un 20 % más alta año tras año, lo que permite que los pioneros capitalicen la ventaja competitiva.
The State of the Industrial Internet of Things (El Estado de la Internet de las Cosas Industrial)
- IoT se está convirtiendo en un lugar común en los entornos de la industria pesada, con aplicaciones que se expanden en plantas de fabricación discreta e industriales hasta representar más del 70 % de las respuestas a la encuesta.
- Las soluciones de IIoT preintegradas y holísticas están impulsando casos de uso más establecidos, como inteligencia operativa (el 31 % de los casos de uso totales) y otros casos de uso emergentes, como el mantenimiento predictivo (el 12 %) en funciones de fabricación, operaciones y servicios.
- El procesamiento de datos en el dispositivo o la “capa de perímetro” (presente en el 68 % de los casos de uso) es una funcionalidad crítica para los proveedores de soluciones, y hay cada vez más requisitos para las mismas funcionalidades en las capas de puerta de enlace de IoT (el 37 %) y la nube (el 34 %).
- Las empresas industriales enfrentan presiones a nivel global, y ven la necesidad de implementar rápidamente soluciones de IIoT para mejorar la eficacia productiva. El 89 % de los encuestados en la encuesta sobre IIoT de 2018 piensan en migrar a producción el año próximo, un aumento del 6 % respecto de 2017.
Aprovechando los más de 30 años de experiencia en tecnología de PTC, e incorporando datos de un corte transversal de más de 30 000 clientes globales y 1000 socios de tecnología y servicios de la firma, la serie de informes “State of Industrial Innovation” (Estado de la Innovación Indusrial) de PTC es un panorama completo que incluye datos y tendencias procesables en todo el ecosistema industrial. Para obtener más información sobre la forma en que la RA y la IIoT industriales pueden mejorar la optimización de la fuerza laboral y la eficacia operativa, descargue los informes “State of Industrial Augmented Reality” (Estado de la Realidad Aumentada Industrial) y “State of the Industrial Internet of Things” (Estado de la Internet de las Cosas Industrial) 2019
Recursos adicionales
- Blog: El informe State of Industrial Augmented Reality (Estado de la Realidad Aunentada Industrial) de 2019 destaca casos de uso en empresas industriales
- Blog: El informe State of Industrial Internet of Things (Estado de la Internet de las Cosas Industrial) de 2019 identifica casos de uso clave que mejoran la eficacia operativa
- Harvard Business Review: “Why Every Organization Needs an AR Strategy” (Por qué todas las organizaciones necesitan una estrategia de RA), por Jim Heppelmann, director ejecutivo de PTC, y Michael Porter, profesor de Harvard
Acerca de PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC permite aprovechar mejor la innovación industrial con soluciones galardonadas y comprobadas en el mercado para que las compañías diferencien sus productos y servicios, mejoren la excelencia operativa y aumenten la productividad de la fuerza laboral. Con PTC y su ecosistema de socios, los fabricantes pueden capitalizar la promesa de la nueva tecnología del presente para fomentar la transformación digital.
PTC, la serie State of Industrial Innovation y el logotipo de PTC son marcas comerciales o marcas registradas de PTC Inc. y/o sus subsidiarias en los Estados Unidos y otros países.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
