Cred nomme un ancien dirigeant de PayPal et Bryan Cave comme associé dans l’équipe de direction

|August 26, 2019 10:24 PM EDT
Cred, la première plateforme mondiale de prêt et d’emprunt, reposant sur la cryptomonnaie et desservant des clients dans plus de 180 pays, a annoncé aujourd’hui la nomination de deux nouveaux membres dans son équipe de direction. Dan Wheeler, avocat de premier plan en matière de réglementation financière, a été nommé au poste de directeur juridique, tandis que Joe Podulka, fort de ses acquis sur 10 ans d’expérience chez eBay et PayPal, a été nommé directeur des finances.
Dan Wheeler a représenté des banques, des sociétés de technologie financière, des coopératives de crédit et d’autres institutions financières, au cours de sa carrière s’étendant sur 22 années, semées d’opportunités et de défis majeurs. Avant de rejoindre Cred, Dan Wheeler était un partenaire du cabinet juridique international Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP où il a dirigé l’équipe du cabinet spécialisée en technologie financière. Il interagit régulièrement avec des régulateurs étatiques et fédéraux, et conseille actuellement les régulateurs étatiques sur le déploiement d’une charte bancaire innovante ayant trait aux cryptomonnaies. Dan Wheeler est l’ancien président du Financial Institutions Committee, du barreau de la Californie, ainsi que l’ancien président de la San Francisco Bank Attorneys Association. Dan Wheeler a obtenu son doctorat en droit, à la faculté de droit, de l’université de New York en 1997, où il a participé à la publication Environmental Law Review. Il est basé à San Francisco en Californie.
« J’ai vu beaucoup de sociétés de fintech et de blockchain passer devant mon bureau lorsque j’étais responsable du département fintech de Bryan Cave, et Cred s’est démarquée du lot », a déclaré Dan Wheeler. « La combinaison unique qu’offre Cred, en termes de talents mondiaux, de potentiel de croissance et de relations de travail collaboratives avec les régulateurs, les politiciens, les investisseurs et les partenaires est la formule gagnante qui m’a amené à rejoindre cette équipe hautement compétente. Cred bénéficie d’un modèle très durable, appelé selon moi, à connaître un grand succès au cours des années à venir. »
Joe Podulka possède une vaste expérience dans les domaines de la finance et de l’analyse, acquise dans divers rôles stratégiques, financiers et opérationnels aux États-Unis et à l’étranger. Joe Podulka a notamment été directeur et vice-président des finances chez Hearst Communications où il a contribué à la transformation numérique de l’une des marques de médias les plus emblématiques de San Francisco ; il a également été à l’origine d’initiatives clés visant à optimiser l’impression tout en accélérant la croissance numérique. Joe Podulka a par ailleurs passé 11 ans chez eBay/PayPal où il a occupé diverses fonctions aux États-Unis et à l’étranger. Joe Podulka est diplômé de l’université Stanford, de l’université du Michigan, et de l’université d’État du Michigan.
« Cred sait résoudre des problèmes concrets pour les particuliers, les entreprises et les gouvernements », a confié pour sa part Joe Podulka. « Cred combine le meilleur de la technologie blockchain et le meilleur de la finance traditionnelle, de sorte à offrir des services financiers de qualité supérieure ; de plus l’entreprise est assurée, licenciée et conforme. C’est un plaisir que de faire partie de cette équipe gagnante. »
« Cred a la chance d’attirer certains des cadres les plus talentueux de la technologie financière, qui s’identifient à notre mission de démocratiser l’emprunt et le prêt à l’échelle mondiale », a ajouté Dan Schatt, cofondateur et président de Cred. « Dan Wheeler et Joe Podulka ont dirigé des équipes mondiales extrêmement talentueuses ; à ce titre, ils vont apporter un leadership éclairé à la communauté de la cryptomonnaie, et contribuer à attirer les 100 millions de nouveaux utilisateurs au sein de la communauté cryptographique. » La nouvelle équipe de direction de Cred s’appuie sur les annonces faites précédemment concernant ses dirigeants, parmi lesquels figurent d’anciens cadres de PayPal, de Goldman Sachs et de Tradeshift.
À propos de Cred
Cred est une plateforme d’emprunt et de prêt, mondiale qui facilite un accès ouvert au crédit, partout et à tout moment. Fondée par des vétérans de la technologie financière PayPal, Cred a levé à ce jour plus de 300 millions USD de capital de prêt et a son siège dans la région de la baie de San Francisco. La mission de Cred est d’exploiter le pouvoir de la blockchain pour permettre à tous de bénéficier de services financiers de qualité supérieure. Cred combine son équipe diversifiée de dirigeants dynamiques à l’apprentissage automatique et la puissance de la technologie blockchain. Pour en savoir plus, retrouvez-nous sur mycred.io, suivez-nous sur Twitter et LinkedIn, ou rejoignez notre communauté sur Telegram.
