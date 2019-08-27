CollegeNET Presents 2019 Social Mobility Innovator Awards to 10 University Professionals

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 27, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
CollegeNET, Inc., a leading provider of web-based on-demand technologies for higher education and the developer of the Social Mobility Index (SMI), has presented its 2019 Social Mobility Innovator Awards to 10 student success professionals from six universities across the nation:
- Wichita State University, represented by Provost and Professor Dr. Richard Muma and Director of Student Success Kim Sandlin
- Craig Richardson, Professor of Economics and Founding Director, Center for the Study of Economic Mobility at Winston-Salem State University
- Alvin Atkinson, Director, Strategic Initiatives and Associate Director, Center for the Study of Economic Mobility at Winston-Salem State University
- John Gunkel, Vice Chancellor, Academic Programs and Strategic Partnerships at Rutgers University — Newark
- Jeff Orgera, consultant and former Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Retention & Success at the University of California, San Diego
- Lindsay Romasanta, Director, Student Success Programs at the University of California, San Diego
- Gwynn Benner, Assistant Vice Provost for Student Success at the University of California, Santa Cruz
- Tony Marin, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs at New Mexico State University
- Dacia Sedillo, University Registrar at New Mexico State University
The Social Mobility Index ranks nearly 1,400 four-year U.S. colleges and universities according to how successfully they enroll students from low-income backgrounds and graduate them into promising careers. The goal of the SMI — now entering its sixth year — is to help redirect the attribution of "prestige" in the higher education system toward colleges and universities that are advancing economic mobility, the most pressing civic issue of our time.
“Most higher education rankings evaluate colleges and universities as if comparing brands for consumer purchase,” says Jim Wolfston, President of CollegeNET. “The SMI, on the other hand, helps policymakers, students and families see which colleges and universities are doing the most to drive U.S. economic mobility. We hope the SMI encourages more institutions to embrace and expand their roles as conduits for restoring the American Dream.”
Expanding and Enriching Social Mobility
The 2019 Social Mobility Innovator Awards were presented in early July at CollegeNET’s Social Mobility Summit, in Portland, Oregon. During the Summit, the 10 award recipients participated in a roundtable discussion on best practices for student success. They provided insights and described innovative approaches for expanding economic inclusiveness and social mobility through higher education.
Wichita State University, for example, explained the school’s multi-year and institution-wide commitment to recruiting and retaining students from historically under-served and under-represented populations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Kansas City, which are located along the I-35 corridor. The impact of this innovative practice on the local and regional economy, and the importance of standardizing retention practices and coordination of services to increase the quality of student services, were also discussed.
Craig Richardson of Winston-Salem State University talked about his school’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM), which brings faculty and students together as they study barriers to economic mobility in surrounding, low-income communities.
Alvin Atkinson of Winston-Salem State University articulated the need to include student and community voices when it comes to faculty hiring.
John Gunkel of Rutgers University — Newark explained that his school has increased the number of under-served students from Newark by stressing the institution’s many great academic opportunities together with its rich engagement as an anchor institution in the city of Newark.
Jeff Orgera, formerly of UC San Diego, talked about the effectiveness of coordinating student success services across campus.
Lindsay Romasanta of UC San Diego discussed how listening to student narratives helps build inclusivity at colleges and universities.
Gwynn Benner of UC Santa Cruz explained how creating a sense of belonging makes a big difference for first-generation students.
Tony Marin of New Mexico State reinforced the importance of appreciating and serving first-generation students.
Dacia Sedillo of New Mexico State talked about the vital institutional pride that comes from recruiting and retaining first-generation students.
Discussing Social Mobility Issues on Campus
The Social Mobility Summit followed several regional conferences sponsored by CollegeNET in 2018 and 2019 that focused on student success and social mobility. These on-campus events took place at the University of California, Irvine; the University of California, Santa Cruz; the University of California San Diego; Wichita State University; and Winston-Salem State University. Other CollegeNET-sponsored student success events are scheduled to take place at Notre Dame de Namur University, in Silicon Valley, and New Mexico State University in late 2019 and 2020.
Challenging Obsolete Notions about University “Prestige”
CollegeNET also recently published an e-book on student success and social mobility in higher education. The e-book offers best practices from student success professionals who are pioneering innovative programs that support historically under-served and under-represented students’ academic, personal and financial needs. The e-book’s contributing writers challenge outmoded notions about university “prestige.” And they affirm higher education’s role as the most important rung on the ladder of economic mobility while leading their campuses toward greater diversity and economic inclusion.
Economic Inclusion Helps Spark Innovative Minds
In a keynote address at Old Dominion University’s Social Mobility Symposium earlier this summer, CollegeNET President Jim Wolfston stressed the importance of changing the core value system of higher education from the 1980's pursuit of self-aggrandizement and wealth to the delivery of opportunity to all ambitious students, regardless of their economic status. “College education now constitutes the most important rung on the ladder of economic mobility,” says Wolfston. “But particularly when it offers a challenging environment populated with diverse ideas, personal backgrounds and viewpoints, a college does something even more important: it prepares students to encounter, navigate and appreciate the unfamiliar. Given that innovation always depends upon a person’s ability to consider what could be different from their own assumptions and experiences, economic inclusion is thus not only a solution to a social justice issue, it is a key strategy for sparking innovative minds.”
Sixth Annual SMI Rankings will be Released this Fall
The 10 recipients of CollegeNET’s 2019 Social Mobility Innovator Awards represent universities that have performed strongly in the Social Mobility Index rankings over the past five years.
See the complete 2018 Social Mobility Index rankings. (The sixth annual SMI rankings will be published during fall 2019.)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005174/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,567
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,362
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT