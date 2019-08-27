CORRECTING and REPLACING Alpine Hires New CEOs-in-Training and Investment Analysts

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The corrected release reads:

ALPINE HIRES NEW CEOS-IN-TRAINING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSTS

Program Increases Diversity, Puts Dozens in Their 20s on the Fast Track to CEO

Alpine Investors, a software and services focused private equity firm, announced the hire of new CEOs-in-Training (CITs) and additional analysts. These hires represent Alpine’s non-traditional approach to hiring, which prioritizes attributes over experiences as a way to identify exceptional talent, increase diversity in finance, and enhance portfolio returns.

The newest recruits of the CIT program are 41.6% ethnic minorities, making Alpine a diversity leader in the world of finance.

"We're proud to have a training program that champions personal fulfillment alongside long-term career prosperity for today's brightest talent," said Alpine Chief Talent Officer Matt Moore. "Our one-of-a-kind strategy not only gets young, motivated people into the CEO role quickly, but it helps them generate the kind of returns that most traditional portfolio companies can never reach."

Sixty-seven percent of CITs who have become CEOs achieved the distinction within their first year of joining the program. The unique program is attracting the nation's top talent in droves. This year it was once again the most applied to job out of Stanford's Graduate School of Business, the nation's leading MBA program.

The new CITs include:

Steven Barber joins Alpine as VP of BD and Strategy at MidAmerica, a benefits administration portfolio company at Alpine. Steven holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and an undergraduate degree from the United States Naval Academy. Prior to Alpine, Steven was a Naval Aviator for the US Navy for 11 years.

Tim Burke joins as CEO of NetGain, a portfolio company of Alpine’s managed service provider platform, Evergreen. Tim holds an MBA from Harvard School of Business and an undergraduate degree from Clemson University. Most recently before business school, Tim served as Senior Vice President within Bank of America’s credit card line of business.

Ian Goldberg joins Alpine as Vice President of Frank Gay Services, a subsidiary of Apex Service Partners (Alpine’s HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Platform). Ian Goldberg holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, with an undergraduate degree from Tufts University. Ian has a background in Venture Capital and Private Equity.

Saba Jafri joins as Head of Operations at Alpine portfolio company Summit Dermatology. Saba holds an MBA from Harvard School of Business and an undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Saba worked for Morgan Stanley prior to joining at Alpine.

Jonathan Jean-Pierre joins Alpine as Vice President of Special Programs at North East Ohio Eye Surgeons, a company within Alpine’s ophthalmology platform. Jonathan has an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and an undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to Alpine, Jonathan worked as a Client Solutions Lead at Facebook.

Vivek Kartha joins Alpine as an operating executive for Alpine Software Group (Alpine SG). Vivek holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree from Case Western Reserve. Before joining Alpine, Vivek was the Director of Strategy and Business Development at AIG.

Colin Li joins as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Practice Panther, a portfolio company of Alpine SG. Colin holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University. Prior to Alpine, Colin was a Senior Consultant at Deloitte.

Will Matson joins Alpine as Chief Financial Officer of Apex Service Partners. Will has an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, an ML from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and an undergraduate degree from Sewanee: The University of the South. Prior to Alpine, Will worked in the Mergers & Acquisition group at J.P. Morgan in London.

Steven Moore joins as an operating executive at Alpine SG. Steven holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and an undergraduate degree from Wheaton College.

Lauren-Kristine (“LK”) Pryzant joins as an operating executive at Alpine SG. LK holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Prior to Alpine, LK worked as Senior Analyst at Mercury Fund.

Alice Song joins Alpine as an operating executive for Alpine SG. Alice holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and an undergraduate degree from Yale University. Prior to Alpine, Alice worked at Chicago based Private Equity firm, GTCR LLC.

Alpine’s eight new analysts will work within its investing and corporate development functions. New additions to the team include:

Ozair Ahmad – B.A. in East Asian Studies from the University of Virginia; B.S. in Commerce from the McIntire School of Business; Master of Philosophy from the University of Cambridge

Stephanie Flamen – B.S. in Management Science and Engineering., Stanford University; Master of Science in Management Science & Engineering, Stanford University

John Fry – B.A. in Political and Social Thought, University of Virginia

Ted O’Rourke – B.S. in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia

Hanseul Nam – B.S. in Economics from Princeton University

Rohan Singh – B.S. in Computer Science and Economics from the University of California, Berkeley

Arash Virk – B.S. in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley

Leeraz Zuo – B.S. in Commerce from McIntire School of Business, University of Virginia

About Alpine

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its People First strategy includes a CEO-in-Training program where Alpine partners with MBA graduates first and places them into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005387/en/