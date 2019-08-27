Accenture Positioned as a Leader in New IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Professional Services Firms for Utilities Customer Experience

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a leader in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Professional Services Firms for Utilities Customer Experience 2019 Vendor Assessment.

Accenture was recognized for key strengths, including its ability to successfully envision, position and execute strategic projects and real transformational initiatives; reliably and capably mobilize the right resources at a global level according to client project requirements; and, deliver numerous large-scale customer experience projects, including those that involve a complete redesign of a utility's business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) capabilities.

The report evaluated Accenture and 14 other companies with an established international reputation for providing services to the utilities industry at a global level, a vertical-specific offering designed to support utilities’ customer-facing core business processes and a variety of services that are specific to support customer experience in the utilities and energy retail industry.

The IDC MarketScape assessed the capabilities and strategies of leading international service vendors to serve the specific needs of energy retailers and utility companies in the area of customer experience. Its scope included utilities of the electricity, gas, water, and district heating/cooling subdomains operating in regulated and competitive energy markets, addressing industrial, commercial, and residential consumers. The report analyzed the following services that vendors offer to utility companies and energy retailers: business and IT consulting, systems integration, application development, IT outsourcing and business process outsourcing, IT deployment support, and IT education and training.

“We are delighted to be named a leader in this IDC MarketScape,” said Matias Alonso, senior managing director for Accenture’s utilities industry group. “We feel this reflects the success we have enjoyed in enabling our clients to digitally transform their customer operations and customer experience, to better serve the modern digital energy consumer. With sophisticated consumers increasingly focused on convenience and personalization, and increased complexity in customer operations, we are committed to helping our clients navigate the myriad of challenges they face. It’s crucial they look to evolve their offerings beyond commodity supply, create new business models and revenue streams, while reducing the cost to acquire and serve, and protect existing revenues.”

Additionally, the report highlighted key differentiators offered by Accenture, including its partnership with or acquisition of emerging start-ups, its robust partner ecosystem and its annual New Energy Consumer research program. Accenture’s comprehensive, global network of innovation hubs, six of which deliver R&D work for utilities, was also cited. Additionally, the report noted that Accenture has been heavily involved in forming utility clients’ customer experience capabilities, with services that simultaneously seek to improve customer acquisition, loyalty and satisfaction, while aiming for operational cost reduction and revenue growth.

“Accenture has a very long history and a solid track record in customer experience projects with utilities, including engagements that involved the complete redesign of utilities’ B2B and B2C capabilities,” said Roberta Bigliani, Vice President and Head, IDC European Insights. “The company strives to continuously evolve its value proposition to anticipate utilities’ needs. Strategic acquisitions, including digital agencies such as Fjord, have expanded the breadth of its offering. Innovation and execution capabilities remain Accenture’s key strengths.”

The report is based on interviews with major utilities companies worldwide, the end users of the report, as well as vendor briefings and other research information.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Professional Services Firms for Utilities Customer Experience 2019 Vendor Assessment. can be found here.

More information about Accenture’s services to the utilities industry can be accessed here.

About Accenture

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

1. IDC # US42713318, July 2019

2. IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the icons.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005027/en/