NetApp Delivers Simple, Scalable, and Integrated Solutions to Manage Virtual Desktops and Deploy Hybrid Cloud at VMworld 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the data authority for hybrid cloud, today announced new combined solutions for VMware platforms that offer simplified, scalable, high-performance infrastructure for any cloud. Showcased at VMworld 2019 in San Francisco, the company debuted a new virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution, NetApp® HCI for VDI with VMware Horizon 7. The company also announced the availability of NetApp Kubernetes Service (NKS) and NetApp HCI Implementation Services for VMware Private Cloud, all designed to accelerate VMware workloads and make it easy for customers to run their applications where they want.
VMware administrators who create, deploy, maintain, and optimize a network and server infrastructure are increasingly challenged to meet the high expectations of the business for scalability, agility, affordability, and performance. Achieving the ideal infrastructure often comes at a high cost when IT is forced to make tradeoffs between simplicity, scalability, and performance. With these new solutions from NetApp, VMware admins can efficiently manage and monitor their environments, scale up or down as required, and secure and protect their data wherever it resides.
“In today’s data-driven world, faster, simpler access to applications and data is critical to business success,” said Brett Roscoe, vice president, Product Management, NetApp Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit. “As a result of our ongoing partnership with VMware, we offer breakthrough management solutions for virtual infrastructure, private cloud, public cloud, and desktop virtualization—in any cloud, in one experience—that offer superb simplicity for high-performance, complex environments.”
NetApp’s new solutions for VMware include:
- NetApp Kubernetes Service (NKS) on VMware. NKS now supports a fully managed Kubernetes service on VMware vSphere, no matter where the VMware infrastructure is being run. NKS eliminates and reduces the complexity of deploying and managing on-premises Kubernetes clusters and their application workload, delivering enterprise capabilities such as in-place upgrades, role-based access control (RBAC), application lifecycle management, multicloud and hybrid-cloud configurations, and Istio service mesh automation – all backed by NetApp’s Enterprise SLA.
-
NetApp HCI for VDI. The NetApp HCI portfolio now includes simple, GPU-enabled nodes to accelerate high-performance, 3D virtual desktop infrastructure environments. The new offerings dramatically improve performance for power users who use complicated, data-intensive applications like medical imaging, CAD/CAM, and other technical and scientific applications that require special attention to run effectively in virtualized desktop environments:
- The new NetApp HCI for VDI with VMware Horizon 7 solution supports all major third-party VDI solutions with VMware Horizon. Customers can easily install, expand, and upgrade capabilities while adding storage and compute independently.
- The new H615C compute node is the latest version of our expanding GPU portfolio for high-performance technical and scientific apps. It offers guaranteed performance levels and can be provisioned by discrete workload.
- NetApp HCI Implementation Service for VMware Private Cloud. Implement an integrated solution for accelerating the deployment of a private cloud platform to meet business needs today and easily scale for the future. NetApp’s new turnkey acquisition and implementation service delivers the expertise to build a scalable, preconfigured, and easily consumable private cloud – with the simplicity and convenience of NetApp HCI and the power of a VMware-based private cloud – that is application ready for critical workloads. By aligning the technical platform with required cloud business outcomes, NetApp can help accelerate the deployment of a VMware-based private cloud so that organizations can be confident that the new platform can scale easily and rapidly.
VMworld 2019 presentations with NetApp experts include:
-
VMware Private Cloud with NetApp [STP3901U]
When: Tuesday, August 27, 1:50-2:10 p.m. NetApp’s Andy Banta, storage janitor, SolidFire Product Management & Strategy, will discuss how to leverage modern, scalable infrastructure from NetApp to transform your data center. Learn how to turn your data center into a VMware-based private cloud with self-service offerings, operational transparency, and enterprise-ready data protection.
-
The Industry on Virtual Volumes: Tech Panel Q & A [HBI3008PU]
When: Thursday, August 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. NetApp’s Andy Banta will join panelists from VMware, Dell Technologies, Pure Storage, and HPE to discuss how customers have successfully deployed VVols from proof of concept through production, deployment, and beyond. The session will cover why customers chose VVols, deployment strategies, and best practices for success.
Additional Resources
- Visit NetApp in booth #327 at VMworld 2019 in San Francisco August 25-29, 2019.
- Learn more about today’s announcements on our blog.
- Read about the recently announced Memory Accelerated FlexPod.
- Visit Cloud Central.
- Follow us on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.
About NetApp
NetApp is the data authority for hybrid cloud. We provide a full range of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation. Together with our partners, we empower global organizations to unleash the full potential of their data to expand customer touchpoints, foster greater innovation, and optimize their operations. For more information, visit www.netapp.com. #DataDriven
NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005085/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,567
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,362
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT