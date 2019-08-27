Airship acquisisce Apptimize per creare la piattaforma leader di mobile Customer Experience end-to-end

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 27, 2019 08:04 AM EDT
L’azienda di customer engagement Airship ha annunciato oggi di aver acquisito Apptimize, la principale soluzione di test e innovazione dell’user experience per mobile app e altri canali digitali. Grazie a questa operazione, gli addetti marketing e gli sviluppatori potranno usufruire di un’unica soluzione per ottimizzare l’esperienza degli utenti nei canali di messaggistica e nelle properties digitali.
questo comunicato stampa include contenuti multimediali. Visualizzare l’intero comunicato qui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005242/it/
Airship aiuta le aziende a inviare messaggi pertinenti nel posto e nel momento in cui i clienti sono più reattivi, tramite SMS, notifiche push, e-mail, carte per mobile wallet e molti altri canali. Apptimize è la soluzione più avanzata sul mercato per testare le esperienze degli utenti nei diversi canali, tra cui mobile app, siti web e app OTT. Da oggi gli addetti marketing e i product owner potranno facilmente riprodurre funzionalità digitali, contenuti, algoritmi di raccomandazione e messaggi agli utenti per creare esperienze cross-channel coerenti ed efficaci e far crescere engagement, fedeltà e profitti.
“Le aziende attualmente più influenti reinventano costantemente la Customer Experience e la cultura della sperimentazione è un ingrediente fondamentale per l’innovazione” ha affermato Brett Caine, CEO e presidente di Airship. “Combinando il test web e mobile app di Apptimize con le approfondite conoscenze di Airship in materia di customer engagement nei diversi canali, permettiamo ad addetti marketing e sviluppatori di concentrarsi sull’innovazione degli ambiti più importanti e di creare le esperienze end-to-end senza ostacoli che gli utenti desiderano.”
Anche una minima modifica nelle funzionalità digitali o nella messaggistica può avere impatti considerevoli in termini di customer engagement, retention e lifetime value. Insieme, Airship e Apptimize coniugano sperimentazione ed engagement digitale, offrendo alle aziende un approccio completo per comprendere al meglio e ottimizzare le esperienze dei clienti. Airship continuerà a commercializzare, migliorare e supportare la piattaforma Apptimize, dotando inoltre la Piattaforma di Customer Engagement di Airship di nuove funzionalità di test.
Secondo Forrester Research, Inc., “le aziende che offrono una migliore Customer Experience registrano un aumento dei profitti mediamente cinque volte più rapido rispetto ai concorrenti con una Customer Experience peggiore. Tale tendenza è constatata a livello mondiale1.” Il report di Forrester How Customer Experience Drives Business Growth [“Customer Experience come motore di crescita aziendale”] del 2018 mostra il ROI derivante dall’ottimizzazione della Customer Experience in 18 settori (accesso disponibile fino al 27/09/2019).
Più di 100 aziende e brand mobile-first utilizzano la soluzione multipiattaforma unificata di Apptimize che, con le sue funzioni di A/B test e test multivariato, permette di ottimizzare e gestire il rilascio di funzionalità nei touchpoint digitali e di comprendere l’interazione e l’impatto degli esperimenti nei diversi canali. Apptimize si integra automaticamente nella maggior parte delle piattaforme di analytics e offre strumenti per la gestione degli eventi che non richiedono la conoscenza del codice e che consentono di effettuare esperimenti altamente mirati. Il Visual Editor permette agli addetti marketing di apportare modifiche alle app iOS e Android senza bisogno di accedere al codice o di aggiornare le app. Il test programmatico viene configurato una sola volta con variabili dinamiche che possono essere modificate istantaneamente per aggiungere nuove varianti. Gli strumenti di gestione delle funzionalità, tra cui flag e aggiornamenti istantanei, limitano il rischio grazie al controllo del rilascio e alla possibilità di attivare o disattivare determinate funzionalità.
Airship e Apptimize condividono lo stesso know-how in diversi segmenti verticali in forte crescita: vendita al dettaglio, media, servizi finanziari, viaggi e settore alberghiero. Sia Airship che Apptimize sono nate per offrire la migliore esperienza a ogni singolo cliente, anonimo o identificato che sia, sfruttando tutti i dati disponibili. In tal modo, non solo si garantisce un’esperienza coerente su tutte le piattaforme indipendentemente dal numero di canali utilizzati dal cliente, ma è anche possibile monitorare i proventi effettivi di messaggi ed esperimenti.
Di recente, il 2019 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms [“Magic Quadrant per le piattaforme di mobile marketing”] di Gartner, Inc. ha riconosciuto il primato di Airship per capacità di esecuzione e completezza della visione tra 18 vendor valutati. Airship ha inoltre ricevuto (come Urban Airship) il punteggio più alto per i prodotti in tre dei quattro Casi di uso riportati nella pubblicazione di Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms [“Funzionalità essenziali per le piattaforme di mobile marketing”]. I clienti di Apptimize potranno beneficiare delle competenze di Airship in materia di messaggistica multicanale, trigger di eventi in tempo reale, machine learning predittivo, integrazioni MarTech e strumenti di analisi personalizzabili a livello dell’utente.
Ulteriori informazioni sulle soluzioni Airship:
- “Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms” di Gartner [“Magic Quadrant per le piattaforme di mobile marketing”] di Mike McGuire, Charles Golvin, 15 luglio 2019
- “Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms” di Gartner [“Funzionalità essenziali per le piattaforme di mobile marketing”]” di Charles S. Golvin, Mike McGuire, Bryan Yeager, 30 ottobre 2018
Nota informativa di Gartner
Gartner non promuove alcun vendor, prodotto o servizio descritto nelle sue pubblicazioni di ricerca e non intende suggerire agli utenti IT di scegliere unicamente i vendor con le migliori valutazioni o altre designazioni. Le pubblicazioni di ricerca di Gartner riflettono la sola opinione dell’istituto di ricerca Gartner, pertanto non devono essere interpretate come verità di fatto. Gartner esclude qualsiasi garanzia, espressa o implicita, in relazione alla presente ricerca, incluse eventuali garanzie di commerciabilità o idoneità per uno scopo particolare.
1. Forrester Research Inc., “Transform Customer Process and Systems to Improve Experiences,” [“Trasformare sistemi e processi relativi ai clienti per migliorare le esperienze”], 15 aprile 2019
Apptimize
Apptimize è un motore di innovazione che fornisce soluzioni di A/B test e gestione del rilascio di funzionalità per mobile app native, web, mobile web, app ibride, OTT e server. Alcuni leader del mercato, come HotelTonight, The Wall Street Journal e Glassdoor, hanno creato esperienze straordinarie con Apptimize.
Airship
I team marketing e digital experience di migliaia di aziende leader nel mondo si affidano a alla Piattaforma di Customer Engagement di Airship per creare connessioni più profonde con i propri clienti e offrire messaggi perfettamente pertinenti e orchestrati su tutti i canali.
Fondata nel 2009 come pioniera nel campo delle notifiche push, Airship offre ai brand dati utenti, canali di engagement, orchestrazione dell’Intelligenza Artificiale e servizi per inviare notifiche push, e-mail, SMS, messaggistica in-app, carte per mobile wallet e altro alla persona giusta al momento giusto – costruendo la fiducia e migliorando l’engagement, oltre a guidare l’azione e aumentare il valore.
Per maggiori informazioni sulla Piattaforma di Customer Engagement, consulta il blog o seguici su Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook e Instagram.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005242/it/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,567
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,362
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT