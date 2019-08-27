Jobber Launches New Automated Sales & Marketing Features to Help Home Services Companies Grow Their Businesses

|By Business Wire
August 27, 2019
Jobber, the leading provider of home service management software, announced today the launch of several new features, including online booking, automated customer quote follow-ups, and integrations with marketing automation platform Mailchimp and online task automation tool Zapier. With the addition of these new capabilities, home service businesses—such as landscapers, electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, painters, cleaners and more—can grow their businesses, cut back on busy work, and stand out from their competitors.
“Jobber exists to help the people in small business be successful, whether you’re a sole operator just starting out or an established team of 30,” says Sam Pillar, CEO & Co-founder at Jobber. “Our customers are constantly hustling to organize their operations, impress their customers, and grow their bottom-line. Our new growth-focused features and automation tools are designed to help take businesses to the next level with minimum effort and maximum impact.”
“Our customers are loving the online booking forms, and the automated quote follow-ups are really saving us time,” says Ryaan Tuttle, owner at Best Handyman Boston and Jobber customer. “We’ve also noticed a big improvement to our operations as a result of the Zapier integration. Jobber is doing an amazing job of helping us grow our business. We couldn’t have picked a better software platform.”
Online Booking
Home service businesses are seeing increasing customer demand to book appointments online. With the integration on this feature, businesses have complete control over their schedules and can easily book jobs at times that are most convenient for them. They simply embed the form on their website, Facebook page, and in their Jobber client hub, and provide existing and potential customers with date and time-of-day preferences. When a new booking request is complete, a push notification and email are sent allowing the home service business to accept the work and follow up with the customer to confirm the appointment directly. The online booking feature includes a number of default settings that can be customized to suit the business’ needs. Learn more on the online booking feature here.
Customer Quote Follow-ups
A significant number of sales leads are lost due to lack of follow-up. With the introduction of automated quote follow-ups, home service businesses can easily stay in touch on outstanding work bids to ultimately secure more business. This scalable feature works seamlessly within a business’ workflow and operation to automatically send follow-up notes to potential customers on quotes that have not been addressed. Notes are sent through email or text, with the option to customize timing. Learn more on this feature here.
Email and Postcard Marketing (powered by Mailchimp)
Jobber’s new integration with Mailchimp allows businesses to easily create digital marketing campaigns to grow their customer base. Home service businesses can send marketing emails, create targeted social media ad campaigns on Facebook and Instagram, build landing pages, send postcards, and receive powerful reporting and analytical insights through the Jobber platform. Like Jobber, Mailchimp is designed to be easy-to-use, no matter a user’s level of marketing experience. Learn more on the integration here and running social ads here.
Task Automation (powered by Zapier)
With Jobber’s integration with Zapier, home service businesses can save time by moving information automatically between Jobber and 1,500+ web apps, building faster processes and workflows. These businesses can pass info from Jobber directly to their favorite apps, including Google Docs, WordPress, Microsoft Office 365, Facebook pages, and more. The integration eliminates day-to-day busywork and prevents duplicate information, allowing business owners to focus less on administrative tasks and more on growing their companies. Learn more on the task automation here.
“The Jobber customer is at the forefront of every product decision we make, whether it’s related to design and functionality, platform enhancements or integrations,” explains Forrest Zeisler, CTO & Co-founder at Jobber. “These new features are a direct result of listening to customer feedback and our underlying commitment to helping these small businesses be successful.”
These new integrations and features are offered as part of Jobber’s Grow plan, available in monthly and annual subscriptions: https://getjobber.com/pricing/.
To learn more about all of Jobber’s features, visit: https://getjobber.com/features/ or Product Hunt: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/jobber.
About Jobber
Jobber (@GetJobber) is an award-winning SaaS platform that helps small home services businesses organize their entire operations, from scheduling jobs and managing their crews, to invoicing customers and collecting payments. Unlike manual processes and single feature apps, Jobber’s platform streamlines and automates daily operations, replacing duplicate entry and repetitive tasks with tailored automation. Since launching in 2011, businesses using Jobber have serviced over 10 million people in more than 43 countries, delivering over $6 billion annually, and growing, in services to their customers.
For more information, visit www.getjobber.com.
