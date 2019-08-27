IRI Joins Forces with Vistar Media to Measure Sales Lift from Digital Out-of-Home Advertising

|By Business Wire
|
August 27, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and Vistar Media, the leading programmatic technology provider for digital out-of-home, today announced that they are joining forces to provide a breakthrough offering to measure the direct sales impact of exposure to digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising.
The combined offering leverages Vistar’s unique DOOH exposure data and the industry-leading IRI Sales Lift™ solution, allowing advertisers to link DOOH exposure to in-store purchases. This new offering helps marketers both quantify the return on ad spend they realize from DOOH campaigns as well as optimize future campaign tactics using true purchase-based data.
“This new relationship gives our clients unique insight into an important and growing marketing channel that the industry has previously been unable to accurately measure beyond reach and frequency,” said Nishat Mehta, president of the IRI Media Center of Excellence. “With the help of Vistar’s innovative data capabilities and robust network of over 160,000 DOOH advertisement venues, we can help marketers measure the impact of DOOH on sales by leveraging our existing Lift methodology and the largest repository of verified purchase-based data. We are thrilled to be working with the Vistar team and look forward to expanding our omnichannel measurement offerings.”
Eugenie Chen, director of analytics at Vistar Media commented, “CPG marketers are increasingly realizing the potential of the DOOH channel, as it continues to grow and bring touchpoints closer to the point of sale. By partnering with IRI and their powerful Sales Lift measurement tool, we can now provide advertisers with invaluable insight into how ads seen by their target audience translate into purchases later on. We are very excited to partner with IRI to help marketers achieve engaging, impactful campaigns and measurable ROI.”
The offering has already been used to create powerful insights for major CPG brands looking to better understand the impact of DOOH campaigns on their sales. Most recently, IRI and Vistar partnered with a well-known over-the-counter brand to measure the impact of a national cold and flu DOOH campaign. IRI and Vistar determined that by reaching its ideal consumers across multiple DOOH screens over the course of a two-month campaign, the brand was able to increase its sales nationally by 10.3%.
To learn more about how IRI and Vistar Media can partner to measure the sales lift from an ongoing or recent DOOH campaign, contact Shelly Murphy, vice president of the IRI Media Center of Excellence, or Laura Kasakoff, senior partnerships manager at Vistar Media.
About the IRI Partner Ecosystem
IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, BDS Analytics, The Boston Consulting Group, Clavis Insights, comScore, Dynata, Edison, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Google, Ipsos, Jumpshot, Label Insight, LiveRamp, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, MFour, Ogury, Omnicom, One Click Retail, Oracle, Pinterest, Simulmedia, SPINS, TRAX, Univision, Viant and others.
About IRI
IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.
About Vistar
Vistar Media is a geospatial technology company bridging the space between advertising ecosystems and consumer movement patterns. Founded in 2012, Vistar created the first and only universal marketplace for out-of-home media, building a programmatic platform that has been widely adopted by buyers and sellers. Vistar provides marketers with unprecedented access to consumers at the right place and right time, through a data agnostic system for analyzing consumer movement patterns and activating cross-screen mobile and out-of-home media. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com.
