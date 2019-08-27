Majesco To Present At 7th Annual Insurance Canada.ca Executive Forum

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced that SVP of Strategic Marketing and Innovation and Top 50 InsurTech Influencer Denise Garth will present at the 7th Annual Insurance Canada Executive Forum in downtown Toronto on August 28, 2019.

Insurance Canada.ca Executive Forum brings together industry thought leaders, pioneers who are taking advantage of new models and platforms, and businesses with products and services to help insurers compete in today’s market. The theme for this year’s forum, ICEF 2019, is “Insurance in the Platform Economy.”

In her presentation, Denise will talk about leadership and speed to accelerate a path to the future of insurance – a future where the roles for insurers and their customers have reversed, and the onus is on the insurer to meet the rapidly changing demands of their consumers. “Our research clearly shows a growing customer expectation for innovative new products that meet their needs and align to their digital behaviors, particularly millennials and Gen Z, creating new growth opportunities for insurers who can effectively respond,” commented Denise Garth, SVP of Strategic Marketing, Industry Relations and Innovation at Majesco. “We are in a time of disruption, with customer needs changing fast. Some insurance leaders are aggressively responding. But others are responding slowly or not at all. Getting out ahead of the curve is more important than ever. Leadership matters. Speed matters.”

Majesco CloudInsurer™ P&C Core Suite, L&A and Group Core Suite, and Digital1st Insurance™ platforms are helping insurers take advantage of new markets, new products and new paths to growth. Majesco customers are already using these solutions to introduce new rideshare, cyber and on-demand agriculture products, as well as new business models through greenfield or InsurTech startups in 12 weeks or less. They are raising the bar for insurance, and proactively building their business for the future to capture a new generation of customers with significantly different needs and expectations.

