Vertex amplía su equipo de gestión

August 27, 2019
Vertex, Inc., un proveedor líder de tecnología y servicios fiscales, ha anunciado el nombramiento de tres directivos en los segmentos de experiencia del cliente, gestión de productos y ventas para fortalecer el liderazgo, apoyar las iniciativas de crecimiento global y orientar mejor su base de clientes. La compañía ha nombrado a Kate Shields como directora de clientes, a Paul Guyer como director gerente en Europa y a Uwe Sydon como director mundial de gestión de producto.
"El nombramiento de estos experimentados ejecutivos nos permite seguir aplicando una estrategia de crecimiento acelerado y un enfoque centrado en el cliente, cumpliendo con nuestro compromiso de un desarrollo estratégico a largo plazo de nuestro equipo", señala David DeStefano, presidente y CEO de Vertex, Inc. "Estas personas aportan la experiencia necesaria para acercar nuestro software de impuestos indirectos de última generación a un público más amplio, al tiempo que mantienen a nuestros clientes en el corazón de todo lo que hacemos”, añade.
Shields ha sido ascendida a directora de clientes, responsable del Centro de Excelencia del Cliente de Vertex, donde dirigirá programas y procesos de experiencia del cliente en toda la empresa, así como el éxito, soporte y conocimiento y formación de los clientes. Anteriormente, ha dirigido la unidad de negocio en la nube con un crecimiento de más del 250 % y también ha ocupado el cargo de directora de marketing comercial. Cuenta con un MBA y una licenciatura en sistemas de gestión de la información de la Universidad Saint Joseph.
Con el fin de ampliar la presencia regional de la compañía en el extranjero, Paul Guyer trabajará desde las oficinas de la compañía en Londres, donde gestionará las operaciones de estrategia y marketing para estimular el crecimiento europeo. Cuenta con más de 20 años de experiencia en ventas de tecnologías B2B, incluyendo más de 15 años en tecnologías financieras y ocho años en tecnologías fiscales. La experiencia más reciente de Paul Guyer incluye la gestión de organizaciones de ventas de gran éxito en la región EMEA para una organización mundial multimillonaria y una empresa respaldada por capital privado, que dio lugar a su OPI. Paul Guyer está graduado por el South East Essex College y tiene un certificado profesional en gestión de la Open University.
Como director mundial de gestión de productos, Uwe Sydon lidera la visión de producto de la empresa y es responsable de dirigir y desarrollar una cartera de productos estratégicos que proporcionen una ventaja competitiva a los clientes de la empresa en todo el mundo. Anteriormente fue vicepresidente y director de innovación en Checkpoint Systems, Inc. También ha ocupado puestos de alta dirección de productos en Blackberry, Nokia Siemens AG y Mobile Devices. Uwe cuenta con más de 30 patentes y tiene más de 25 años de experiencia en el desarrollo y gestión de productos. Se graduó como ingeniero eléctrico y electrónico de la Universidad de Wuppertal (Alemania).
Acerca de Vertex
Vertex, Inc. es un proveedor líder de software y servicios tributarios que fortalece el comercio global. Vertex conecta a clientes y socios de todos los sectores para ofrecer las soluciones fiscales más fiables del mundo para que las empresas puedan crecer con confianza. Vertex proporciona soluciones in situ y basadas en la nube a sectores específicos para cada línea principal de impuestos indirectos, incluyendo ventas y uso del consumidor, valor añadido y nóminas. Con sede en Pensilvania y con oficinas en todo el mundo, Vertex es una empresa privada con más de 1.000 profesionales y servicios a empresas de todo el mundo.
Más información en www.vertexinc.com o siga a Vertex en Twitter y LinkedIn.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT