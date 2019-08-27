TPx selects ADVA for edge device innovation

|By Business Wire
ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that TPx has selected its Ensemble software as the basis of a new universal customer premises (uCPE) platform. The managed services provider will harness the high-performance virtualization suite to power its ReadyEdge uCPE offering, enabling it to quickly and easily roll out and manage multiple dynamic virtual network functions (VNFs) for its enterprise customers. Services such as managed SD-WAN and firewall products will be deployed on a single dedicated hardware device at customer sites.
“With this solution, TPx will consolidate a number of appliances into a single service platform based on an open white box uCPE architecture that is reliable, scalable and proven in the field. We’ll be able to support today’s services such as SD-WAN and firewalls at more flexible cost points than we can with dedicated appliances,” said Jared Martin, VP, MSx managed services, TPx. “Leveraging the ADVA Ensemble suite also enables us to offer our customers new services delivered dynamically and on demand, without having to change the hardware. That gives them the agility and responsiveness they need.”
TPx currently delivers unified communications, managed IT, network security and network connectivity to over 53,000 customer locations. With ADVA’s Ensemble software and ReadyEdge uCPE platform, TPx clients can look forward to an enhanced customer experience, faster provisioning and simpler deployments, as well as quicker reconfiguration of service changes. The TPx managed hosting service leverages a number of products from the Ensemble software suite, including Ensemble Orchestrator, Ensemble Virtualization Director and Ensemble Connector. It also offers access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem, the market’s largest set of onboarded VNFs and virtual servers.
“Service providers and their customers are embracing cloud technologies for networking. They need openness and choice, but also a solution optimized for the far edge of the network. We answer that need with open technology that includes a full set of field-tested operational features, supporting ease of deployment at a global scale,” commented James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. “We’ve been chosen to give a crucial competitive edge to TPx’s enterprise customers. The power to harness new best-of-breed software applications without changing network equipment opens the door to a host of new opportunities.”
About ADVA
ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com
About TPx
TPx is the nation’s premier managed services provider, delivering unified communications, managed IT and network connectivity to over 50,000 customer locations across the country. Our proven, industry-leading customer service focus has powered more than 17 years of uninterrupted growth for TPx – all driven by earned referral, not advertising. We’ve evolved as technologies and marketplaces began to change so that we could always be there for our customers. We’re able to put together the comprehensive solutions they need, with guaranteed performance, so that they can compete, grow and focus on managing their businesses, confident that we are there for them. www.tpx.com
