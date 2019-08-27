doxo Surpasses 50,000 Payable Billers in Its Directory as Consumers Pay More Bills Across the Country

|By Business Wire
doxo, the all-in-one web and mobile bill pay service, today announced new company milestones fueled by rapid customer and biller growth. First, the doxo Directory of payable billers has now surpassed 50,000 providers, making it the largest household bill pay network in the United States. The Directory has grown by over 10,000 in the last year, facilitating millions of payments across the country. Additionally, more than three million users have paid bills through doxo – a figure that has more than doubled in the past 12 months. doxo helps users pay all of their billers from one login, on any device, with any payment method, while its crowdsourced database of service provider information is updated in real-time, with new businesses added daily.
“For everyday consumers, online transactions have been transformed by mobile devices and vastly simplified payment methods. Such is not the case, however, for the ‘long tail’ of monthly bills from institutional billers like public utilities and insurance companies, who lack the transaction volume needed to invest in modernizing their systems,” said Geoff Moore, best-selling author of Crossing the Chasm. “Enter doxo, a company which overlays a state-of-the-art, customer-centric billing experience on top of even the most aged legacy systems, resulting in better outcomes for both the consumer and the biller.”
The company’s continued momentum speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for flexible, secure payment options. When billers join doxo’s national payment network, they benefit from the continued expansion of payment choices, including new feature offerings like Apple Pay and Overdraft Protection powered by Plaid - without having to manage the complexity, integrations, and expense themselves. Most billers find well under 50% of customers visit their website each month, leaving a blind spot for engagement across the majority of their customer base. doxo provides an additional engagement channel alongside the provider’s website to boost customer engagement, electronic and automatic payments, and paperless adoption. Most importantly, billers on doxo gain much greater, real-time visibility in both their market and customer activity across all types of devices.
“These milestones validate the need for doxo’s customer-centered bill pay – a simpler, secure, mobile-first way to pay any and all your bills,” said Steve Shivers, doxo co-founder and CEO. “The explosion of innovation in fintech and payments paired with the transformation of online behavior driven by mobile devices has left a huge innovation gap in bill pay, which comprises over half of U.S. household spending. doxo bridges this gap for both our users and the billers on our network.”
In addition to biller network and user milestones, doxo has continued its growth trajectory in other ways over the last year, including:
- Provider Proliferation: all types and sizes of providers are joining doxo’s network to simplify payments and boost customer engagement, including utilities, telco, financial services, healthcare and many others, like: APC Digital Media, MVP Health Care, Lifeboat Distribution, NetTALK, North Shelby Fire District, Parkville Water District, Precision Waste Solutions, North Texas Tollway Authority, Salt Lake City Utilities, Spectrum Utilities Solutions, National Grid, and USA Hauling & Recycling. Additionally, leading billing and payment partners like RR Donnelly and Coinstar leverage doxo to help their billing customers expand user engagement and reach more mobile users.
- Consumer Convenience: more people are switching to doxo to simplify and manage recurring household bills. doxo users benefit from the freedom to pay their biller in multiple ways (including via bank account, credit, debit card, or Apple Pay); set reminders when specific bills are due; schedule automatic payments for recurring bills; check on payment status with real-time payment tracking; pay bills on the go with a mobile device; and save time by managing all bill payments in a single, secure location with a single password. Additionally, doxo users benefit from Private Payment Account Protection™, eliminating the need to share personal payment account information across many biller websites, and overdraft protection, providing users with their verified, real-time bank balance prior to making a payment.
- Data Deluge: this year’s launch of doxoINSIGHTS, the company’s data analytics arm, offers a never-before-seen look at how American households pay their bills. doxoINSIGHTS analyzes aggregate payment statistics to billers across 45 different service categories to uncover key trends in household bill pay. The first report, America’s Household Bills, Unbundled, makes information transparent for users and participating billers alike, so they can compare expenses across the top 25 metros of the U.S. Additionally, its Battle of the Sexes report found that, in all but three states, women are the primary bill payer.
Users can pay with doxo at www.doxo.com or download its iOS or Android mobile app from the Apple App or Google Play Stores. Billers can learn more and sign up for fast, free, and direct payments at www.doxo.com/business/.
About doxo
doxo is a simple, secure all-in-one bill pay service that facilitates secure payment to any biller, with any payment method, on any device. doxo currently serves over three million paying users who can make payments to over 50,000 local and national businesses, making doxo the largest bill pay directory in the nation. Billers on the network get paid directly, fast and free – and consumers have complete bill pay independence over when and how they pay their bills. doxo more than doubled its user base in the past year, and is expanding its team to further accelerate growth and change the bill pay landscape to focus on the customer. doxo investors include MDV, Sigma Partners, and Bezos Expeditions. doxo is based in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.doxo.com.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT