TechTarget Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Launches Inaugural Archer Awards Recognizing Customers for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 27, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announces 20 years of successful operations. The Company held a ceremony August 15th at its Newton, MA headquarters including employees, customers and local dignitaries to commemorate this industry milestone. In concert with this significant achievement, TechTarget launched its inaugural customer awards program - the Archer Awards recognizing highly-targeted marketing and sales success and overall data-driven excellence. Karyn Polito, 72nd Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, was on hand to recognize TechTarget and its customers and address the audience.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005559/en/
Massachusetts Lt. Governor Karyn Polito celebrates TechTarget’s 20th Anniversary at the Company’s headquarters in Newton, MA. Pictured (L to R): Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget, Lt. Governor Polito, Don Hawk, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Product Innovation, TechTarget, Greg Strakosch, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, TechTarget (Photo: Business Wire)
“I am quite honored to celebrate the success of this amazing organization, now 20 years strong,” said Polito. “Congratulations on not only the vision and putting the plan together, but to be able to put the shoulder and the people behind that plan to make it a reality is a true testament to TechTarget, the ongoing leadership of your founders and your presence in the Commonwealth here today.”
Founded in 1999 by Executive Chairman Greg Strakosch and Executive Director of Product Innovation Don Hawk, TechTarget is a digital media pioneer that has successfully expanded its footprint to become the global leader in purchase intent data services for enterprise technology. Publicly held since 2007, TechTarget has been at the forefront of the B2B technology marketing and sales industry for 20 years. Built on a foundation of customer success, TechTarget provides award-winning products and services to its more than 1,300 customers worldwide.
“From our earliest days in B2B technology publishing to our current position as a global purchase intent data leader, there are two things that remain constant over the last 20 years: continuous innovation and customer success,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “As we celebrate this important achievement, we are laser-focused on the future, committed to evolving and fine-tuning our offerings to stay ahead of the market and drive continued sales and marketing results for our customers.”
1st Annual TechTarget Archer Awards
TechTarget specifically developed the Archer Awards to annually recognize innovative customers: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget. To determine winners, we had an expert panel evaluate nominations presenting the case for why a particular project, individual or practice was worthy of recognition. The inaugural Archer Awards program recognizes customers in North America (East and West) and APAC. In North America, East winners were announced on August 15th and West winners will be announced in October 2019. The APAC Archer Awards will be presented at our upcoming TechTarget ROI Summits in Singapore (September 5th) and Sydney, Australia (September 10th).
2019 Archer Award East Winners
- B2B Technology Innovator – Pam Casale, CEO, ASAP Marketing Services
- Data-Driven Marketing Excellence - Amanda Bohne, VP of Marketing, AppNeta; Mary Rose, Marketing Director, Aqua Security
- Data-Driven Channel Partners - Doug Alexander, CEO, Sara Lehmer, Director of Marketing, Focus Technology Solutions; Nicole Williams, Account Executive, Rolta|Advisex
- Data-Driven Sales Adoption - Alex Hudzik, Global Director of Inside Sales, Nasuni; Debbie Boucher, Director of Business Development, ClearSky Data; the HPE Americas Marketing Team
- Executive Marketing Leadership - Ratmir Timashev, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development, Veeam Software
- Outstanding Integrated Digital Campaign - Ken Evans, Senior Director, Marketing Operations, Emily Ketchum, Senior Manager, Global Marketing Operations, Fuze; Joanne DeLangie, VP of Marketing, SentryOne; Meredith Schlitter, Senior Advisor, North America Field Marketing, Stephanie Duesler, Campaign Manager, Chanel Smith, Marketing Manager, Dell EMC
- Most Impactful Brand Campaign - Garry Dawson, Global Media & Digital Strategy, HPE
- Best in Class HQL Strategy - Robin Bocwinski, Marketing Director, Dell EMC
- TechTarget MVP - Jessica Dodge, Senior Director, Demand Generation, Unitrends; Brian Bakstran, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Jessica Brower, Senior Director, Hub Marketing, Veeam Software
To learn more about TechTarget customer success, visit https://www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.
About TechTarget
TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.
TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.
(C) 2019 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005559/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,567
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,362
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT