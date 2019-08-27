Liqid Delivers Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure for VMware HCI Deployments

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
VMWorld 2019 (booth # 2041)--Liqid, provider of the world’s most-comprehensive composable infrastructure solutions and services platform, announced today its disaggregated composable infrastructure solutions are now optimized to meet the unique demands of VMware vSAN and VDI installations. With on-demand, bare-metal resource orchestration and automation, virtualized environments are freed from the physical limitations of the underlying hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) hardware on which they are deployed. Bare-metal servers can be created through software to effectively treat bare metal hardware as disaggregated resource pools, breaking with the one-to-one model that tethers virtualization licensing to physical CPUs. Disaggregated accelerator technologies like GPU, FPGA, and Intel® Optane™ memory can now be added on demand and utilized as shared resources in quantities that best correspond with a given virtualized compute task. Hypervisors such as vSAN can orchestrate resource allocation via Liqid APIs, extending the life of existing hardware and allowing IT organizations to grow infrastructure as required.
“Because hyperconverged systems are sold based on static hardware bundled at the point of purchase, IT users are forced to add resources they do not need in order to grow vSAN and other virtualized implementations, leaving hardware underutilized in some instances, overtaxed in others,” said Cliff Grossner, Ph.D., Executive Director Research & Technology Fellow, Cloud & Data Center Research Practice, IHS Markit. “With composable infrastructure for vSAN and other hyperconverged environments, hardware can be right-sized for the job, then released for use by other virtual machines when complete, delivering the ultimate in software-defined infrastructure at all levels of compute activity, down to the bare metal.”
Disaggregated Composability Completes the Mission of Virtualization
Hyperconverged data center architectures can no longer scale to keep pace with the uneven demands of virtualized compute environments. With limited ability to disaggregate data center resources, traditional hyperconverged systems can quickly become uneven, with some resources sitting idle while others are taxed to their limits.
To address these challenges, Liqid delivers composable, software-defined infrastructure solutions and services that automate, orchestrate and compose resources at the bare-metal level, optimizing hardware deployments for virtual environments. IT users can significantly increase data agility, capacity, and bandwidth, leveraging pools of disaggregated GPU, FPGAs, CPUs, NVMe SSD, and Intel Optane memory extension technologies to create balanced systems that can adapt on-demand or through automation and policy based management. The ability to create multiple bare-metal servers on demand through composability reduces the number of software licenses required for virtualized deployments.
“The problem with hyperconverged environments has always been just that: convergence. By decoupling hardware purchasing cycles with the requirements of hypervisors such as vSAN, virtual machines can be matched through software with bare metal servers that address the needs of specific applications, then released for use by others when not in use,” said Sumit Puri, CEO and Cofounder, Liqid. “Systems stay balanced, licensing costs can be reassessed, and IT users can prepare for emerging, high value applications, with disaggregation eliminating the need to purchase equipment until it is required.”
Go to www.liqid.com to schedule a demo and discuss the latest Liqid composable solutions and services. Follow Liqid on Twitter and LinkedIn to stay up to date with the latest Liqid news and industry insights.
About Liqid
Liqid provides the world’s most comprehensive software-defined composable infrastructure platform. The Liqid Composable platform empowers users to manage, scale, and configure physical, bare-metal server systems in seconds and then reallocate core data center devices on-demand as workflows and business needs evolve. Liqid Command Center software enables users to dynamically right-size their IT resources on-the-fly. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.liqid.com. Follow Liqid on Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005047/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,567
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,362
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT