FOREWARN Partners with Northwest Ohio Real Estate Information Systems

Business Wire
|
|August 27, 2019 11:35 AM EDT
FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT), and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that the Northwest Ohio Real Estate Information Systems (“NORIS”) has contracted to make FOREWARN® services available for the 1,700+ real estate agent members in Toledo and the surrounding area it serves in an effort to promote proactive agent safety.
Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients such as financial and asset information -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.
The FOREWARN services purchased by NORIS will be available to NORIS’s entire 1,700+ real estate agent membership at no additional cost to individual agents.
“Agents across the country are concerned about their safety,” said Megan Meyer Foos, CEO of the Northwest Ohio Real Estate Information Systems. “By partnering with FOREWARN, our MLS members will have instant access to intelligence to operate with increased certainty and confidence. We have already received feedback from members on how they are benefitting from FOREWARN and we are thrilled to be addressing such a critical need.”
Existing NORIS members will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.
All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.
About FOREWARN®
At FOREWARN, we bring knowledge to the real estate industry through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable real estate professionals to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients such as financial and asset information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.
About red violet®
At red violet, we believe that time is your most valuable asset. Through powerful analytics, we transform data into intelligence, in a fast and efficient manner, so that our clients can spend their time on what matters most - running their organizations with confidence. Through leading-edge, proprietary technology and a massive data repository, our analytics and information solutions harness the power of data fusion, uncovering the relevance of disparate data points and converting them into comprehensive and insightful views of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. We empower clients across markets and industries to better execute all aspects of their business, from managing risk, recovering debt, identifying fraud and abuse, and ensuring legislative compliance, to identifying and acquiring customers. At red violet, we are dedicated to making the world a safer place and reducing the cost of doing business. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will proactively address real estate agent safety and whether FOREWARN will provide the membership of the Northwest Ohio Real Estate Information Systems with increased certainty and confidence when meeting new clients. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Red Violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
