Algo Capital cierra el Fondo Algo VC con 200 millones de dólares estadounidenses

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 27, 2019 12:38 PM EDT
Algo Capital, la institución financiera dedicada a acelerar el acceso, la adopción y liquidez del Algo, la moneda digital nativa de la cadena de bloques Algorand, acaba de anunciar el cierre de su Fondo Algo VC en 200 millones de dólares, cifra que supera la meta original de 100 millones de dólares de la firma. El fondo invertirá en empresas líderes en categorías que aprovechan la plataforma tecnológica Algorand y buscan acelerar el uso y la aceptación del Algo como medio de pago.
Cuenta con el respaldo de un conjunto de experimentados inversores financieros y de la industria de las cadenas de bloques en América del Norte, América Latina, Asia y Europa, incluidos Brainchild, NGC Ventures (la rama de riesgo de NEO Global), Arrington XRP Capital, Eterna Capital, GSR, Cognitive Blockchain, Rokk3r Inc, Wibson, 11-11 Ventures, DG Ventures, Winslow Strong, Invermaster y muchos más.
Fundada y dirigida por David García, experimentado inversor de cadenas de bloques, Arul Murugan, empresario convertido en experto en capital riesgo, y Pablo Yabo, experto en tecnología de cadenas de bloques, Algo Capital crea productos financieros modernos para impulsar la economía sin fronteras de Algorand. Se trata de una entidad independiente de la Fundación Algorand y de Algorand LLC, que ha desarrollado un protocolo de prueba de participación que es el primero en su tipo capaz de soportar miles de millones de usuarios y transacciones en una cadena de bloques.
Como rama de riesgo de Algo Capital, el Fondo Algo VC parte de una estrategia de inversión de creación y captación de valor en todos los niveles de la cartera tecnológica de Algorand: el protocolo de cadena de bloques, la infraestructura y las aplicaciones creadas sobre Algorand. Además de tener una gran participación en Algos, el fondo invierte en empresas transformadoras emergentes con modelos de negocio probados, ingresos escalables y un proyecto claro hacia la rentabilidad. La cartera inicial de empresas incluye:
- Securitize: la plataforma líder de emisión de token de valores
- Idex: el principal sistema de intercambio descentralizado
- BlockDaemon: la principal infraestructura de cadena de bloques y plataforma de orquestación de software intermedio
- OTCXN: la plataforma líder de intercambio institucional y liquidación entre custodios
Cada una de las empresas de la cartera trabaja en estrecha colaboración con Algorand para aprovechar su plataforma para el desarrollo de velocidad, seguridad y nuevas funciones.
«Un elemento clave de la tesis de inversión de NGC Ventures es analizar el talento de los equipos de liderazgo, ya sea la excelencia técnica, el rigor académico o la perspicacia empresarial. Dirigido por eminentes profesionales de la tecnología emergente, el espíritu emprendedor y las prácticas de inversión, Algo Capital cuenta con un talento de nivel mundial a la cabeza. Esperamos ansiosamente ver el éxito de su Fondo Algo VC», declaró Roger Lim, socio fundador de NGC Ventures.
Con el fin de acelerar el uso y la aceptación del Algo como medio de pago, se aceptaron todos los compromisos con el Fondo Algo VC en Algos en lugar de en dólares estadounidenses, y el Algo es la principal moneda para todas las peticiones de capital. Además, una parte de las inversiones de capital de la empresa está compuesta por Algos, lo que permite a las empresas de la cartera utilizar la moneda digital como medio de pago dentro de la red de Algorand.
Con la perspectiva del crecimiento continuo del Fondo Algo VC, el equipo de Algo Capital también explora la creación de empresas conjuntas con varios estudios y aceleradores de empresas de todo el mundo. Cada uno de estos estudios apoya a cientos de startups en fase inicial de todo el mundo y, a través de estas asociaciones, Algo Capital aportará más inversiones a las nuevas empresas basadas en cadenas de bloques de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa y Asia.
«Nuestro método de inversión está dirigido específicamente a las empresas que están creando las próximas grandes aplicaciones de cadena de bloques y soluciones de infraestructura y, como resultado, ayudando a acelerar la adopción de este mercado y a atraer a millones de nuevos usuarios a la red de Algorand», comentó Arul Murugan, fundador y socio director de Algo Capital. «Este es el modo en que Algo Capital contribuye al crecimiento y a la inversión de la economía sin fronteras de Algorand, al tiempo que permite la máxima captura de valor para los inversores del Fondo Algo VC».
Para más información sobre el Fondo Algo VC, visite https://algo.capital.
Acerca de Algo Capital
Algo Capital es una institución financiera dedicada a impulsar la economía sin fronteras de Algorand. Dirigido por un equipo de experimentados inversores y empresarios de cadenas de bloques, Algo Capital desarrolla productos financieros que aceleran el acceso, la adopción y la liquidez del Algo, la moneda digital nativa de la cadena de bloques Algorand.
Para obtener más información, visite https://algo.capital/.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005646/es/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,567
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,362
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT