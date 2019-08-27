Algo Capital fecha o fundo Algo VC em US$ 200 milhões

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 27, 2019 02:18 PM EDT
Algo Capital, instituição financeira focada na aceleração do acesso, adoção e liquidez da Algo, a moeda digital nativa de blockchain da Algorand, anunciou hoje o fechamento do seu fundo Algo VC em US$ 200 milhões, superando a meta original da empresa de US$ 100 milhões. O fundo investirá em empresas líderes na categoria que estão trabalhando com base na plataforma de tecnologia da Algorand, e procura acelerar o uso e a aceitação da Algo como meio de pagamento.
É apoiado por uma série de investidores experientes da indústria financeira e de blockchain da América do Norte, América Latina, Ásia e Europa, incluindo Brainchild, NGC Ventures (o braço de risco de NEO Global), Arrington XRP Capital, Eterna Capital, GSR, Cognitive Blockchain, Rokk3r Inc, Wibson, 11-11 Ventures, DG Ventures, Winslow Strong, Invermaster, entre outros.
Fundada e liderada por David Garcia, veterano investidor em blockchain, Arul Murugan, empresário focado em VC, e Pablo Yabo, especialista em tecnologia de blockchain, a Algo Capital constrói produtos financeiros modernos para impulsionar a economia sem fronteiras da Algorand. Entidade independente separada da Algorand Foundation e da Algorand LLC, desenvolveu um protocolo verdadeiramente “proof-of-stake”, com prova de participação, que é o primeiro do seu tipo capaz de suportar bilhões de usuários e transações em blockchain.
Como braço de risco da Algo Capital, o fundo Algo VC é baseado em uma estratégia de investimento de criação e captura de valor em todos os níveis de interesse tecnológico da Algorand: o protocolo blockchain, a infraestrutura e os aplicativos criados na Algorand. Além de deter um grande participação na Algos, o fundo investe em disruptivos emergentes com modelos de negócios comprovados, receita escalável e um caminho claro em direção à lucratividade. Entre as empresas do portfólio inicial estão:
- Securitize - plataforma líder em emissão de tokens de segurança
- Idex - líder em intercâmbio descentralizado
- BlockDaemon - plataforma líder de infraestrutura de blockchain e orquestração de middleware
- OTCXN - plataforma líder em intercâmbio institucional e de liquidação de custódia cruzada
Cada uma das empresas do portfólio está trabalhando estreitamente com a Algorand para alavancar sua plataforma para velocidade, segurança e desenvolvimento de recursos.
“Um dos principais componentes da tese de investimento da NGC Ventures é analisar o calibre das equipes de liderança, seja a excelência técnica, o rigor acadêmico ou a perspicácia nos negócios. Liderada por luminares em toda a tecnologia emergente, empreendedorismo e práticas de investimento, a Algo Capital tem talentos de classe mundial no comando, e estamos ansiosos para ver o sucesso de seu fundo Algo VC”, disse o sócio-fundador da NGC Ventures, Roger Lim.
Em direção ao seu objetivo de acelerar o uso e a aceitação da Algo como meio de pagamento, todos os compromissos com o fundo Algo VC foram aceitos em Algos em vez de dólares americanos e a Algo é a moeda principal para todas as chamadas de capital. Além disso, uma parte dos investimentos de capital da empresa é composta de Algos, que permite às empresas do portfólio fazer uso da moeda digital como meio de pagamento dentro da rede Algorand.
Com um olho voltado ao crescimento contínuo do fundo Algo VC, a equipe da Algo Capital também está explorando joint-ventures com vários estúdios de riscos e aceleradores em todo o mundo. Cada um desses estúdios oferece suporte a centenas de startups em estágio inicial em todo o mundo e, por meio dessas parcerias, a Algo Capital trará mais investimentos a novos negócios baseados em blockchain na América do Norte, América Latina, Europa e Ásia.
“Nossa abordagem de investimento visa especificamente às empresas que estão criando os próximos grandes aplicativos de blockchain e soluções de infraestrutura ajudando, como resultado, a acelerar a adoção do blockchain e a trazer milhões de novos usuários para a rede da Algorand”, disse o fundador e sócio da Algo Capital, Arul Murugan. “Assim é como a Algo Capital contribui para o crescimento e o investimento da economia sem fronteiras da Algorand e permite captar o máximo valor para investidores no fundo Algo VC.”
Para mais informações sobre o fundo Algo VC, acesse https://algo.capital.
Sobre a Algo Capital
A Algo Capital é uma instituição financeira focada em impulsionar a economia sem fronteiras da Algorand. Liderado por uma equipe de investidores e empreendedores veteranos em blockchain, a Algo Capital desenvolve produtos financeiros que aceleram o acesso, adoção e liquidez da Algo, a moeda digital nativa de blockchain da Algorand.
Para mais informações, acesse https://algo.capital/.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005720/pt/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,567
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,362
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT