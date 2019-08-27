The World Market for Proximity Sensors to 2026 - Prominent Players are Introducing Advanced Proximity Sensors to Address Loopholes in Existing IR-based Proximity Sensors Technology for Smartphones - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|August 27, 2019 02:25 PM EDT
The "Global Proximity Sensors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2017, global consumer electronics industry accounted for US$ 301.31 Bn and expected to reach US$ 419.06 Bn by 2022, growing with high CAGR of 34.1%.
Global proximity sensors market mainly driven by growing demand from consumer electronics along with automotive industry among others. Incessantly growing consumer electronics industry has set proximity sensors market to demonstrate a remarkable growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Increased acceptance of recent sensor-based technologies such as 3D gesture systems, infotainment systems along with advanced driver assistance systems and interior lights control system in automotive industry has ensured the growth of proximity sensors market. Moreover, developing automotive industry expected to witness significant progress in overall proximity sensors market in years to come.
By sensors type, proximity sensors market segmented in ultrasonic, capacitive, photoelectric, inductive and magnetic sensors. Capacitive proximity sensors holds the ability to detect small-weighted, non-ferrous objects that cannot be picked up by mechanical limit switches. Capacitive proximity sensors further offers high accuracy along with long operational lifespan. Considering distinct features of capacitive proximity sensors and increased adoption among numerous industries including automotive, manufacturing, consumer electronics among others, these sensors accounted for highest share in overall marker for proximity sensors.
Consistent technology improvement of capacitive proximity sensors expected to create growth opportunities for proximity sensors market in years to come. Optimized power consumption, low cost coupled with high reliability features of capacitive proximity sensors further creating pull among different industry verticals. These sensors foreseen to sustain its position in coming years with growing applications among the consumer electronics industry.
Proximity sensors market predicted to witness rise in competition due to emergence of new players holding significant share responsible for global market growth. To retain position in the global market, proximity sensors market players are focusing on business expansion through acquisition and association with large players. Prominent players in proximity sensors market are introducing advanced proximity sensors to address loopholes in existing IR-based proximity sensors technology for smartphones. This factor is expected to create opportunities for proximity sensors market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Preface
1.1 Report Scope & Description
1.1.1 Study Purpose
1.1.2 Target Audience
1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings
1.2 Research Scope
1.3 Research Methodology
1.4 Approach Adopted
1.5 Market Segmentation
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Proximity Sensors Market
2.1.1 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value, by Sensors Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)
2.1.2 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value, by Industry Vertical, 2017 (US$ Mn)
2.1.3 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value, by Product Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)
2.1.4 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value, by Sensing Range, 2017 (US$ Mn)
2.1.5 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Global Proximity Sensors Market Overview
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Drivers
3.2.1.1 Technology Advancement among Industries
3.2.1.2 Increase in the Demand for Non-contact Sensing Technology
3.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness of Monitoring & Safety Systems in Automotive
3.2.2 Market Challenges
3.2.2.1 Availability of More Cheaper Solution
3.3 See-Saw Analysis
3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.4 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017
3.5 Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017
3.5.1 Competitive Insights
Chapter 4 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value, by Sensors Type
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value Share, by Sensors Type, 2017 & 2026 (Value, %)
4.1.2 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value, by Sensors Type, 20162026 (US$ Mn)
4.2 Ultrasonic
4.3 Capacitive
4.4 Photoelectric
4.5 Inductive
4.6 Magnetic
Chapter 5 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value, by Industry Vertical
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value Share, by Industry Vertical, 2017 & 2026 (Value, %)
5.1.2 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value, by Industry Vertical, 20162026 (US$ Mn)
5.2 Automotive
5.3 Home & Building Automation
5.4 Defense & Aerospace
5.5 Consumer Electronics
5.6 Manufacturing
5.7 Mining
5.8 Healthcare
5.9 Others (Marine, Food & Beverage, etc.)
Chapter 6 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value, by Product Type
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value Share, by Product Type, 2017 & 2026 (Value, %)
6.1.2 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value, by Product Type, 20162026 (US$ Mn)
6.2 Fixed Distance
6.3 Adjustable Distance
Chapter 7 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value, by Sensing Range
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value Share, by Sensing Range, 2017 & 2026 (Value, %)
7.1.2 Global Proximity Sensors Market Value, by Sensors Range, 20162026 (US$ Mn)
7.2 0 mm to 40 mm
7.3 41 mm to 100 mm
7.4 101 mm to 1000 mm
7.5 1001 mm to 2500 mm
7.6 2501 mm and Above
Chapter 8 North America Proximity Sensors Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Europe Proximity Sensors Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Proximity Sensors Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Rest of the World Proximity Sensors Market Analysis
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Panasonic Corporation
12.2 Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH
12.3 Sick AG
12.4 IFM Electronics GmbH
12.5 Rockwell Automation Inc.
12.6 Schneider Electric SE
12.7 Semtech Corporation
12.8 ST Microelectronics N.V.
12.9 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
12.10 Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.
12.11 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
12.12 Sensata Technologies Holding N.V.
12.13 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
12.14 Infineon Technologies AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xe3x9x
