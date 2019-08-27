Au salon du LiveWorx'19, la transformation numérique s’accélère et devient plus audacieuse

|By Business Wire
Le LiveWorx®, conférence annuelle sur le thème de la transformation numérique, a connu cette année une affluence record. Les participants ont pu découvrir comment la transformation numérique devient réalité pour un nombre croissant d’industriels à travers le monde.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005737/fr/
The annual LiveWorx event brought together more than 6,400 of the industry’s greatest minds from more than 40 countries (with approximately 7,000 more live-streaming the event) with content spanning disruptive technologies including AR, IIoT, Industry 4.0 and more. LiveWorx 2020 will take place between June 8-11 in Boston's Innovation District.
La conférence a rassemblé pendant 4 jours plus de 6 400 des plus grands experts du secteur provenant de plus de 40 pays. Environ 7 000 autres personnes y ont assisté via une diffusion en direct. Ateliers interactifs, démonstrations à la pointe de la technologie et nombreuses opportunités d’enrichir son réseau étaient inscrits au programme de cette édition 2019. Parmi les thèmes abordés figuraient la réalité augmentée (AR) et la réalité virtuelle, l’IoT industriel (IIoT), l'industrie 4.0, l'ingénierie numérique, l'intelligence artificielle et la robotique. Cette année, le salon Xtropolis™ a présenté quelques applications les plus avancées dans le domaine de la transformation numérique mises à la disposition des industriels. Le centre expérimental du salon, d’une superficie de presque 18600 m2, proposait des démonstrations et des ateliers pratiques animés par plus de 100 exposants qui sont en train de bouleverser leurs secteurs.
En tant que sponsor principal, PTC (NASDAQ : PTC) a inauguré le LiveWorx avec un discours de son président et CEO, Jim Heppelmann. Celui-ci déclaré : « Il y a une prise de conscience croissante sur le fait que l'innovation de rupture se nourrit du croisement de plusieurs technologies avancées, telles que l'IoT, l’AR, l'AI et le jumeau numérique. Grâce à ces technologies complémentaires, les entreprises disposent désormais d'outils pour transformer complétement leur façon de générer de la valeur tout en améliorant l'efficacité et la performance de leurs produits, processus et salariés ».
Les entreprises de tous secteurs donnent vie à la transformation numérique
Des entreprises de divers secteurs industriels ont présenté et exposé comment chacune s’est approprié les différentes technologies pour concrétiser leur projet de transformation numérique. Les participants ont pu entendre le témoignage d’un large éventail d'entreprises, dont Johnson & Johnson, Southwest Airlines, Stanley Black & Decker, Whirlpool, Vodafone et bien d'autres encore. Tous ont expliqué comment l'IIoT, l’AR et d'autres solutions intégrées leur ont permis de créer de la valeur pour leur propre entreprise. Un panel de sociétés réunissant Aggrekko, Fujitsu, Global Foundries et Howden a partagé des « bonnes pratiques » pour intégrer l’AR dans sa stratégie d’entreprise.
Bon nombre des 245 ateliers du salon ont mis en exergue l’importance du choix de partenaires stratégiques indispensable à la réussite de la transformation numérique dans le secteur industriel. Au cours de l'un de ces ateliers, Mme Maria Wilson, global leader of data driven advantage chez Howden, a souligné : « Nous avons très vite réalisé que pour mener à bien notre processus de transformation et concrétiser notre vision, nous devions nous appuyer sur un solide écosystème de partenaires ».
Dans cette optique, PTC a fait plusieurs annonces autour de partenariats, d’investissements et d’une acquisition stratégique, notamment :
- Partenaire Microsoft de l'année : PTC a été reconnu partenaire Microsoft de l'année dans deux catégories : « Manufacturing and Resources », « Mixed Reality » ainsi que finaliste dans la catégorie « IoT ».
- Investissement de partenaires technologiques : PTC a annoncé avoir investi et noué un partenariat avec Matterport, une entreprise qui propose une technologie 3D immersive et des solutions de capture spatiale. Ensemble, Matterport et PTC combineront leur expertise et savoir-faire qu’elles proposeront à une clientèle cible : usines et autres espaces industriels, ainsi qu’aux personnes qui les exploitent.
- Nouvelle acquisition de RA : PTC a annoncé l'acquisition de TWNKLS, une société basée aux Pays-Bas qui développe des applications, des expériences et des services d’AR sur mesure pour répondre aux défis spécifiques des entreprises.
Plus de 100 entreprises ont sponsorisé le LiveWorx cette année. Rockwell Automation, Accenture, Deloitte Digital et Microsoft ont été les sponsors majeurs. Au rang des sponsors de rang 2 figuraient Analog Services, ANSYS, Capgemini, Cognizant, DXC.technology, HCL, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IFS, Infosys, et Kalypso des sponsors. Beaucoup d’autres ont apporté des témoignages forts lors de sessions en groupes restreints ou dans les espaces de conférence d’Xtropolis.
Inscrivez-vous dès maintenant au salon LiveWorx 20, du 8 au 11 juin 2020
Le LiveWorx’20 se tiendra du 8 au 11 juin 2020 au Boston Convention & Exhibition Centre. L’événement sera couplé avec le tout nouveau salon de Rockwell Automation. Pour vous inscrire au salon de l'année prochaine, cliquez sur le lien https://reg.rainfocus.com/flow/ptc/liveworx20/alumnireg/login.
Ressources supplémentaires
- Consultez tous les communiqués de presse sur la newsroom de PTC
- Vidéo sur les temps forts du LiveWorx’19
- Regardez le discours d’inauguration du président et CEO de PTC, Jim Heppelmann : Exploiter les nouvelles technologies dans le cadre de l'innovation industrielle
- Photos du LiveWorx
A propos de PTC (NASDAQ : PTC)
PTC stimule l’innovation industrielle avec des solutions éprouvées et maintes fois primées qui permettent aux entreprises de démarquer leurs produits et services, de viser l’excellence opérationnelle et d’améliorer la productivité de leurs collaborateurs. Avec PTC et son écosystème de partenaires, les industriels peuvent tirer parti des promesses offertes par les nouvelles technologies pour piloter leur transformation digitale.
PTC et le logo PTC sont des marques commerciales ou des marques déposées de PTC Inc. ou de ses filiales aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005737/fr/
