iDevices® Announces the Availability of Instinct™, the Smart Light Switch with Alexa Built-in

iDevices, the exclusive smart home manufacturer under Hubbell Incorporated, announces the availability of Instinct, the smart light switch with Alexa Built-in. Instinct combines the performance of a Wi-Fi enabled smart switch with the convenience of integrated voice control in an unparalleled design, creating one of the most immersive smart home experiences to date.
“By combining Amazon Alexa with a smart light switch, counter space is no longer a barrier to whole-home voice control,” commented Chris Allen, president of iDevices. “Instinct is the epitome of sophisticated intelligence, functionality and design — a critical breakthrough in the smart home evolution. It represents the latest innovation from iDevices, and a clear shift in how we’ll interact with our homes going forward.”
With Instinct, users aren’t just controlling a smart light switch with a separate Alexa device. Instinct is an Alexa device, giving users the ability to issue voice commands to control iDevices’ entire line of smart lighting, power, and HVAC solutions — in addition to any other Alexa-enabled smart devices. When Instinct is installed throughout the home, users need only their voice for effortless smart home control. Instinct is essential in situations when users have their hands full, or need to control devices in another part of the home. A user in an upstairs bedroom can use Instinct to shut off lights left on in the living room or basement without having to go downstairs. Alexa inside a light switch truly revolutionizes the smart home ecosystem.
Within the Amazon Alexa app, users can control and manage Instinct remotely, alongside iDevices and other Alexa-enabled products. Users can create Routines in the app to automate daily tasks, and access more than 90,000 Alexa skills that make Instinct even more powerful. With Instinct in an entryway, users can turn on their entire home with a single command the moment they walk through the front door. Users can also schedule lighting and other smart home accessories, or set them to adjust automatically when they leave or arrive home, adding efficiency and an additional layer of security.
In addition to smart home control, Alexa within Instinct serves as the on-demand personal assistant for anything. Just ask, and Alexa provides personalized weather and traffic updates, news, notifications and so much more. Instinct is the perfect solution for busy morning routines when sitting down to watch the news isn’t an option. While cooking, a user with full or dirty hands can ask Alexa for help with recipes, measurement conversions and replacement ingredients.
Instinct features premium SOEN® Audio technology, enabling high-performance sound in a compact design – perfect for listening to music and podcasts throughout the home. The superior sound quality and design of Instinct make it the smart light switch for entertainment.
Unlike any light switch in existence, smart or otherwise, hidden behind Instinct’s rocker-style paddle are LEDs that appear like magic to form an Echo-style light ring and customizable night light controlled via the Amazon Alexa app. With far-field microphones integrated on-device, Instinct responds only when it’s the closest Alexa device. Instinct features a mute option directly on the switch, in addition to manual lighting control.
As with all iDevices products, Instinct is hub-free and compatible with iOS and Android devices. Instinct features automatic over-the-air updates, ensuring users are always running the most up-to-date software. When enabled, motion and ambient sensors built into Instinct will allow for additional home automation capabilities.
Instinct Features:
- Alexa Built-in
- Premium SOEN® Audio
- Dual-microphone design
- LED light ring
- Customizable LED night light
- Amazon Music & Audible*
- Motion and ambient light sensors**
- Single-pole, on/off
- Standard installation
- Flexible silicone-coated wiring
- Custom faceplate included
- Two-year warranty
- 100% U.S.-based customer support
Instinct is available now at InstinctSwitch.com or Amazon.com for $99.95. Builders and professional installers interested in offering Instinct to their customers should contact [email protected].
*Additional music/streaming services will be included in future updates
**Motion and light sensor functionality will be included in a future update
About iDevices, LLC
iDevices®, the preeminent brand in the smart home industry, is making the everyday extraordinary with their premium line of Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth®-enabled products. With a comprehensive set of both plug-and-play and in-wall solutions, iDevices manufactures connected power, lighting, and climate control solutions for homeowners, professional installers, and builders alike. Their world-class team of in-house engineers and software developers maintain a forward-looking approach to in-field upgrades and platform integration; ensuring their products always remain at the forefront of home automation. iDevices seamlessly connects people to their worlds with sophisticated technology that enhances everyday life. For more information, visit iDevicesinc.com.
About Hubbell Incorporated
Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2018 revenues of $4.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005772/en/
