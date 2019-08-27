Veeva Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2019.

“Veeva passed the billion-dollar annual revenue run rate milestone this quarter with a strong runway of growth ahead,” said CEO Peter Gassner. “I am incredibly proud of the team for the customer success focus, execution, and innovation that enabled us to achieve this goal a year and a half ahead of the target we laid out in 2015.”

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results:

Revenues : Total revenues for the second quarter were $266.9 million, up from $209.6 million one year ago, an increase of 27% year-over-year. Subscription services revenues for the second quarter were $217.3 million, up from $169.6 million one year ago, an increase of 28% year-over-year.

: Total revenues for the second quarter were $266.9 million, up from $209.6 million one year ago, an increase of 27% year-over-year. Subscription services revenues for the second quarter were $217.3 million, up from $169.6 million one year ago, an increase of 28% year-over-year. Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income (1) : Second quarter operating income was $73.9 million, compared to $52.8 million one year ago, an increase of 40% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $103.7 million, compared to $74.4 million one year ago, an increase of 39% year-over-year.

: Second quarter operating income was $73.9 million, compared to $52.8 million one year ago, an increase of 40% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $103.7 million, compared to $74.4 million one year ago, an increase of 39% year-over-year. Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (1) : Second quarter net income was $79.2 million, compared to $50.3 million one year ago, an increase of 58% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $87.7 million, compared to $61.5 million one year ago, an increase of 43% year-over-year.

: Second quarter net income was $79.2 million, compared to $50.3 million one year ago, an increase of 58% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $87.7 million, compared to $61.5 million one year ago, an increase of 43% year-over-year. Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For the second quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.50, compared to $0.32 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.55, compared to $0.39 one year ago.

“Veeva Vault also hit an important milestone this quarter, as it now represents more than half of our total revenue,” said CFO Tim Cabral. “We’re in the very early innings of a significant opportunity to help the industry and are investing for customer success and continued strong growth.”

Recent Highlights:

Commercial Cloud Enables the Move to Digital Engagement — Strength in Veeva Commercial Cloud contributed to the company’s outperformance in the quarter. This included new multichannel CRM wins and expansions. For example, Veeva CRM Engage had one of its best quarters ever and doubled its customer count since last year. Current customers also expanded their use of the product in Q2, including 4 top 20 pharmas.

— Strength in Veeva Commercial Cloud contributed to the company’s outperformance in the quarter. This included new multichannel CRM wins and expansions. For example, Veeva CRM Engage had one of its best quarters ever and doubled its customer count since last year. Current customers also expanded their use of the product in Q2, including 4 top 20 pharmas. Top 20 Medical Device Company Selects Veeva Vault as Enterprise Standard — The customer is standardizing on Veeva Vault across clinical, quality, regulatory, and commercial. They selected Veeva for its unique ability to provide best-in-class solutions, all on a single, modern cloud platform. The rollout will encompass eight applications and will include newer Veeva Vault offerings for CDMS, CTMS, and training.

— The customer is standardizing on Veeva Vault across clinical, quality, regulatory, and commercial. They selected Veeva for its unique ability to provide best-in-class solutions, all on a single, modern cloud platform. The rollout will encompass eight applications and will include newer Veeva Vault offerings for CDMS, CTMS, and training. Adoption of Veeva Vault Quality Continues Across the Industry — As of Q2, more than 100 companies have chosen Veeva Vault QMS and 230 have chosen Veeva Vault QualityDocs to streamline quality processes and documentation. In the quarter, the company also signed another top 20 pharma for Vault QualityDocs, its 10th top 20 pharma.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending October 31, 2019 as follows:

Total revenues between $274 and $275 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $103 and $104 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $0.54 and $0.55(2).

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2020 as follows:

Total revenues between $1,062 and $1,065 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $401 and $404 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $2.11 and $2.13(2).

Other News:

Today we also announced our CFO, Tim Cabral, is retiring in 2020 after a 30-year career and 10 years at Veeva. A search for his replacement is underway and Cabral is staying at Veeva through the hiring and onboarding the new CFO to ensure a smooth transition.

Conference Call Information: What: Veeva’s Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Live Call: 1-833-235-5654, domestic 1-647-689-4160, international Conference ID 268 5597 Webcast: ir.veeva.com

___________ (1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for details. (2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2019 or fiscal year ending January 31, 2020 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 775 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the quotations from management, the statements in “Financial Outlook,” and other statements regarding Veeva’s future performance, market growth, the benefits from the use of Veeva’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including (i) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ data; (ii) our expectation that the future growth rate of our revenues will decline; (iii) fluctuation of our results, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (iv) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, consolidation among our competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our existing competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access, host or integrate with complementary third party products or data used by our customers; (v) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established applications, like Veeva CRM; (vi) loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our large customers; (vii) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure; (viii) our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and manage our growth effectively; (ix) failure to sustain the level of profitability we have achieved in the past as our costs increase; (x) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry, including as a result of customer mergers; (xi) a decline in new subscriptions that may not be immediately reflected in our operating results due to the ratable recognition of our subscription revenue; and (xii) pending, threatened, or future legal proceedings and related expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2019. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

® 2019 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 31,

2019 January 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 827,468 $ 550,971 Short-term investments 604,688 539,190 Accounts receivable, net 145,463 303,465 Unbilled accounts receivable 21,384 18,122 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,835 21,666 Total current assets 1,620,838 1,433,414 Property and equipment, net(3) 54,354 54,966 Deferred costs, net 30,205 30,869 Lease right-of-use assets(3) 18,920 — Goodwill 95,804 95,804 Intangible assets, net 21,438 24,521 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 6,499 5,938 Other long-term assets 11,795 8,254 Total assets $ 1,859,853 $ 1,653,766 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,613 $ 9,110 Accrued compensation and benefits 18,003 15,324 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,302 16,145 Income tax payable 5,241 4,086 Deferred revenue 329,053 356,357 Lease liabilities(3) 6,729 — Total current liabilities 382,941 401,022 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 8,444 6,095 Lease liabilities, noncurrent(3) 15,518 — Other long-term liabilities 7,933 8,900 Total liabilities 414,836 416,017 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock 1 1 Class B common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 673,878 617,623 Accumulated other comprehensive income (93 ) 928 Retained earnings(3) 771,231 619,197 Total stockholders’ equity 1,445,017 1,237,749 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,859,853 $ 1,653,766

_______________________ (3) The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, “Leases” (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method as of February 1, 2019 and elected the transition option that allows the Company not to restate the comparative periods in their financial statements in the year of adoption.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Subscription services $ 217,312 $ 169,592 $ 415,427 $ 325,595 Professional services and other 49,588 40,017 96,225 79,561 Total revenues 266,900 209,609 511,652 405,156 Cost of revenues(4): Cost of subscription services 31,480 29,146 61,858 59,059 Cost of professional services and other 38,738 30,080 73,863 60,322 Total cost of revenues 70,218 59,226 135,721 119,381 Gross profit 196,682 150,383 375,931 285,775 Operating expenses(4): Research and development 51,146 38,826 96,119 76,023 Sales and marketing 45,821 38,222 85,438 72,607 General and administrative 25,859 20,517 49,349 40,371 Total operating expenses 122,826 97,565 230,906 189,001 Operating income 73,856 52,818 145,025 96,774 Other income, net 7,332 3,342 13,493 5,481 Income before income taxes 81,188 56,160 158,518 102,255 Provision for income taxes 1,946 5,874 5,827 7,659 Net income $ 79,242 $ 50,286 $ 152,691 $ 94,596 Net income attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted: $ 79,242 $ 50,286 $ 152,691 $ 94,596 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.35 $ 1.04 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.32 $ 0.96 $ 0.61 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 147,510 143,748 147,116 143,271 Diluted 158,675 155,416 158,339 155,227 Other comprehensive income (loss): Net change in unrealized gains on available-for- sale investments $ 461 $ 357 $ 1,423 $ 662 Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss (1,742 ) (1,572 ) (2,444 ) (2,381 ) Comprehensive income $ 77,961 $ 49,071 $ 151,670 $ 92,877 _______________________ (4) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenues: Cost of subscription services $ 583 $ 416 $ 968 $ 761 Cost of professional services and other 4,458 2,657 7,436 4,985 Research and development 9,509 5,795 15,833 10,462 Sales and marketing 7,177 4,830 12,325 8,918 General and administrative 6,643 6,020 12,564 11,603 Total stock-based compensation $ 28,370 $ 19,718 $ 49,126 $ 36,729

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 79,242 $ 50,286 $ 152,691 $ 94,596 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,561 3,498 10,999 7,094 Accretion of discount on short-term investments (1,096 ) (353 ) (2,274 ) (532 ) Stock-based compensation 28,370 19,718 49,126 36,729 Amortization of deferred costs 4,843 4,583 9,692 9,102 Deferred income taxes 921 868 1,339 818 (Gain) Loss on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative 42 (186 ) (38 ) (163 ) Bad debt expense (recovery) (159 ) (58 ) (312 ) 178 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 18,804 43,103 158,314 112,695 Unbilled accounts receivable 1,982 2,858 (3,262 ) (1,429 ) Deferred costs (4,427 ) (3,371 ) (9,028 ) (6,922 ) Income taxes 611 1,992 949 (504 ) Other current and long-term assets (1,338 ) (2,796 ) (4,097 ) (3,509 ) Accounts payable 379 (1,443 ) (37 ) 538 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,672 (1,540 ) 1,913 (4,104 ) Deferred revenue (35,225 ) (30,406 ) (27,311 ) (7,756 ) Lease liabilities (1,889 ) — (3,518 ) — Other long-term liabilities 1,180 60 1,616 567 Net cash provided by operating activities 100,473 86,813 336,762 237,398 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of short-term investments (209,195 ) (181,069 ) (438,089 ) (374,231 ) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 187,772 141,266 376,737 317,810 Purchases of property and equipment (1,092 ) (686 ) (2,286 ) (1,395 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (286 ) (284 ) (705 ) (514 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,801 ) (40,773 ) (64,343 ) (58,330 ) Cash flows from financing activities Reduction of lease liabilities - finance leases (239 ) — (488 ) — Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 3,620 7,022 7,011 14,861 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,381 7,022 6,523 14,861 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,742 ) (1,565 ) (2,444 ) (2,376 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 79,311 51,497 276,498 191,553 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 749,365 461,443 552,178 321,387 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 828,676 $ 512,940 $ 828,676 $ 512,940

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva’s public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items from its non-GAAP financial measures provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under FASB ASC Topic 718, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva’s revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva’s future period revenues as well.

Deferred compensation associated with the Zinc Ahead business acquisition. The Zinc Ahead share purchase agreement, as revised, called for share purchase consideration to be deferred and paid at a rate of one-third of the deferred consideration amount per year to certain former Zinc Ahead employee shareholders and option holders who remain employed with Veeva on each deferred consideration payment date. In accordance with GAAP, these payments are being accounted for as deferred compensation and the expense is recognized over the requisite service period. Veeva’s management views this deferred compensation expense as an unusual acquisition cost associated with the Zinc Ahead acquisition and finds it useful to exclude it in order to assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses to assist in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Veeva believes excluding this deferred compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures may allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons between its recurring operating results and those of other companies.

Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded from the non-GAAP measures relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation, purchased intangibles, and deferred compensation associated with the Zinc Ahead business acquisition for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Beginning with the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2019, Veeva no longer excludes the effects of capitalization of internal-use software development expenses and the subsequent amortization of the capitalized expenses in its non-GAAP financial measures. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this change, and the effect of this change is not material for any period previously presented.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below: Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis $ 31,480 $ 29,146 $ 61,858 $ 59,059 Stock-based compensation expense (583 ) (416 ) (968 ) (761 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (688 ) (806 ) (1,355 ) (1,707 ) Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 30,209 $ 27,924 $ 59,535 $ 56,591 Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis 85.5 % 82.8 % 85.1 % 81.9 % Stock-based compensation expense 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.2 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.5 Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non- GAAP basis 86.1 % 83.5 % 85.7 % 82.6 % Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis $ 38,738 $ 30,080 $ 73,863 $ 60,322 Stock-based compensation expense (4,458 ) (2,657 ) (7,436 ) (4,985 ) Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — (5 ) — (10 ) Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non- GAAP basis $ 34,280 $ 27,418 $ 66,427 $ 55,327 Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis 21.9 % 24.8 % 23.2 % 24.2 % Stock-based compensation expense 9.0 6.6 7.8 6.3 Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis 30.9 % 31.5 % 31.0 % 30.5 % Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 196,682 $ 150,383 $ 375,931 $ 285,775 Stock-based compensation expense 5,041 3,073 8,404 5,746 Amortization of purchased intangibles 688 806 1,355 1,707 Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — 5 — 10 Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 202,411 $ 154,267 $ 385,690 $ 293,238 Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis 73.7 % 71.7 % 73.5 % 70.5 % Stock-based compensation expense 1.9 1.5 1.6 1.5 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.4 Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis 75.9 % 73.6 % 75.4 % 72.4 % Research and development expense on a GAAP basis $ 51,146 $ 38,826 $ 96,119 $ 76,023 Stock-based compensation expense (9,509 ) (5,795 ) (15,833 ) (10,462 ) Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — (109 ) — (218 ) Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 41,637 $ 32,922 $ 80,286 $ 65,343 Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis $ 45,821 $ 38,222 $ 85,438 $ 72,607 Stock-based compensation expense (7,177 ) (4,830 ) (12,325 ) (8,918 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (825 ) (977 ) (1,728 ) (1,924 ) Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — (15 ) — (30 ) Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 37,819 $ 32,400 $ 71,385 $ 61,735 General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis $ 25,859 $ 20,517 $ 49,349 $ 40,371 Stock-based compensation expense (6,643 ) (6,020 ) (12,564 ) (11,603 ) Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — — — — General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 19,216 $ 14,497 $ 36,785 $ 28,768 VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 122,826 $ 97,565 $ 230,906 $ 189,001 Stock-based compensation expense (23,329 ) (16,645 ) (40,722 ) (30,983 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (825 ) (977 ) (1,728 ) (1,924 ) Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — (124 ) — (248 ) Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 98,672 $ 79,819 $ 188,456 $ 155,846 Operating income on a GAAP basis $ 73,856 $ 52,818 $ 145,025 $ 96,774 Stock-based compensation expense 28,370 19,718 49,126 36,729 Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,513 1,783 3,083 3,631 Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — 129 — 258 Operating income on a non-GAAP basis $ 103,739 $ 74,448 $ 197,234 $ 137,392 Operating margin on a GAAP basis 27.6 % 25.2 % 28.4 % 23.9 % Stock-based compensation expense 10.6 9.4 9.6 9.0 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.6 0.8 0.6 0.9 Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — 0.1 — 0.1 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 38.8 % 35.5 % 38.6 % 33.9 % Net income on a GAAP basis $ 79,242 $ 50,286 $ 152,691 $ 94,596 Stock-based compensation expense 28,370 19,718 49,126 36,729 Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,513 1,783 3,083 3,631 Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — 129 — 258 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1) (21,379 ) (10,462 ) (38,426 ) (22,344 ) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 87,746 $ 61,454 $ 166,474 $ 112,870 Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.50 $ 0.32 $ 0.96 $ 0.61 Stock-based compensation expense 0.17 0.13 0.31 0.24 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — — — — Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1) (0.13 ) (0.07 ) (0.24 ) (0.14 ) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 0.55 $ 0.39 $ 1.05 $ 0.73

________________________ (1) For the three and six months ended July 31, 2019 and 2018, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

