Elevate Receives Designation as a Certified Great Place to Work®

|By Business Wire
|
|August 27, 2019 04:16 PM EDT
Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, announced today that it has been certified as a best workplace by consulting firm Great Place to Work for the fourth time. The certification was granted based on data collected from anonymous surveys completed by Elevate employees, in which they evaluated the company based on the workplace culture and experience.
The Great Place to Work survey findings demonstrate that Elevate employees feel the liberty to balance their professional and personal lives on a day-to-day basis while being immersed in an encouraging work environment. Of all the surveyed Elevate employees, 95% affirmed they felt welcomed when first joining the company and 94% felt they could take time off from work when necessary. Additionally, according to the anonymous surveys, the greatest benefits of working at Elevate included collaboration with fellow team members and company benefits, which include volunteer time off, the option of working from home, and generous maternity and paternity leave.
“We are honored and proud to be named a Great Place to Work this year. Our internal culture and growth opportunities lie at the heart of our work and are fundamental to how we cultivate and develop the impressive talent we attract,” said Sharon Clarey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Elevate.
“Delivering great products and service to customers starts with delivering a great work environment for employees. We take care to ensure that our employees are given opportunities to connect with one another and grow as professionals—no matter if they are a manager or an intern,” said Jason Harvison, interim CEO of Elevate. “Receiving this designation serves as further validation of our conscious effort to create a culture where employees feel pride in the work they do and can flourish.”
“We congratulate Elevate on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”
Elevate was listed as one of the Best Workplaces in Texas in 2017 by Great Place to Work® and one of the country's Best Medium Workplaces by Fortune in October 2016.
About Elevate
Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with its bank partners, has originated $7.4 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.3 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $5.6 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic, Sunny and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.
To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT