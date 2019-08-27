BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment y Crunchyroll Games Anuncian Nueva Asociación Estratégica

|By Business Wire
El principal desarrollador y editor de entretenimiento interactivo BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. (en adelante, denominado BNE) y Crunchyroll Games, LLC (en adelante, denominado Crunchyroll), anunciaron hoy una asociación estratégica, con el objeto de brindar a los fanáticos una experiencia gratificante e integral con los IP de sus personajes favoritos, a través de una variedad de puntos de contacto, incluidos animación, juegos e historietas. Crunchyroll es el destino de anime y manga más importante del mundo, con una comunidad global de más de 50 millones de usuarios registrados y más de 2 millones de suscriptores. Esta alianza combina la experiencia de BNE en desarrollo de contenidos de red con la conexión directa de Crunchyroll con la comunidad de anime y un sólido conocimiento de servicios de plataformas, lo que suministra una perfecta experiencia de anime y entretenimiento de juegos para todos.
Cross-Platform IP Experience (Graphic: Business Wire)
Como primer paso de esta asociación, el juego móvil y de navegador NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES de BNE estará disponible para los usuarios de Crunchyroll en los EE. UU. este invierno. NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES está basado en las populares series de anime NARUTO y BORUTO y reúne a los personajes favoritos de los fanáticos a través de múltiples generaciones de ambas franquicias para las batallas únicas entre equipos. Los fanáticos de Crunchyroll que disfrutan de las series de anime del mismo IP en su plataforma pueden encontrar y jugar al instante a NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES directamente desde Crunchyroll.com. BNE planea lanzar el juego en otros territorios, en el futuro.
“Con la amplia comunidad global y suscriptores de Crunchyroll, esta asociación fue un ajuste estratégico y un paso fundamental para ampliar nuestro negocio del entretenimiento”, afirmó Toru Konno, director de BNE. “Tenemos la filosofía corporativa de crear ‘más diversión para todos’, y siempre tratamos de lograr eso y estamos ansiosos por ver lo que podemos construir juntos con Crunchyroll en los próximos años”.
“BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment es una fuerza global, que comparte nuestra meta de conectar las comunidades de anime entre sí a través del contenido más preciado”, estableció Joanne Waage, gerente general de Crunchyroll. “Esperamos aprovechar nuestra asociación para ofrecer experiencias aún más interactivas para poder unir a todos nuestros fanáticos”.
Para obtener más información sobre NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES, visite el sitio web de juegos recién lanzado en https://en-narutoxboruto-tri.bn-ent.net/, o siga la página oficial de Facebook en https://www.facebook.com/ninjatribes/.
Acerca de BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. suministra diversos productos y servicios a una audiencia mundial en áreas, como contenidos de red, software de videojuegos para el hogar y entretenimiento en vivo, según el eje de propiedad intelectual (Intellectual Property, IP). BNE forma un “nuevo tipo de diversión” con ideas asombrosas y tecnología más nueva, que no está disponible en otro lugar. Además, BNE hace que la vida cotidiana común sea más disfrutable, y el objetivo es brindar “más diversión para todos”, para que los clientes de todo el mundo sigan sonriendo. Para obtener más información, visite https://www.bandainamcoent.co.jp/english/.
Acerca de Crunchyroll Games
Crunchyroll Games es una división de Crunchyroll focalizada en la publicación y en la distribución de contenido interactivo inspirado en anime, creado para conectar con los vibrantes fanáticos de los juegos de toda la comunidad de Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll es la marca de anime más popular del mundo; conecta a una comunidad de más de 50 millones de usuarios registrados y a 2 millones de suscriptores con experiencias de contenido en 360º y la colección de anime más grande del mundo. Los títulos de Crunchyroll Games incluyen “Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost”, “Grand Summoners”, “RWBY: Crystal Match,” y el próximo “Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle”. Crunchyroll Games está disponible en iOS y Android. Si desea más información sobre Crunchyroll Games, visite crunchyrollgames.com.
*La información del comunicado de prensa está actualizada a la fecha del anuncio. El contenido está sujeto a cambios sin previo aviso. Este es un aviso anticipado.
©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO Todos los derechos reservados.
©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
Todas las demás marcas comerciales son propiedad de sus respectivos titulares.
