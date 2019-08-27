Topcon bringt Maestro2 mit automatisierter OCTA auf den Markt

|By Business Wire
|
August 27, 2019 07:27 PM EDT
Topcon gibt die Markteinführung der automatisierten OCT-/Funduskamera Maestro2 bekannt – jetzt mit OCTA. Aufbauend auf dem unglaublichen Erfolg des Vorgängermodells 3D OCT-1 Maestro wird die multimodale Plattform des neuen Geräts Maestro2 um zusätzliche klinische Funktionen erweitert.1
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005820/de/
The new Maestro2 from Topcon is a fully automated OCT/Fundus Camera with OCT Angiography & Data Management! (Photo: Business Wire)
Maestro2 ist ein vollautomatisches OCT-System, mit dem hochauflösende nonmydriatische, farbechte Fundusaufnahmen, OCT und OCTA über einen einzigen Knopfdruck aufgezeichnet werden können. Dieses multimodale System kommt nun auch mit dem Hood Report zur Struktur-/Funktionsanalyse bei einem Glaukom. Darüber hinaus verfügt es über einen um 360° drehbaren, intuitiven Touchscreen, eine kleine Standfläche und ein platzsparendes Design.
Die 2014 erstmals in der Branche eingeführte OCT-Angiografie mit Darstellung des Gefäßnetzes der Netzhaut erfreut sich einer rasanten klinischen Akzeptanz. Sie hat sich zu einem wertvollen Hilfsmittel bei der Erkennung und Überwachung von wichtigen Netzhautschäden wie choroidalen Neovaskularisationen, der diabetischen Retinopathie, Mikroaneurysmen usw. entwickelt. Das OCTA-Angebot von Topcon sowohl für die SS-OCT- als auch für die SD-OCT-Modelle zeigt die plattformübergreifende Investition in diese Technologie für die Nutzung durch eine Vielzahl von Augenärzten und Allgemeinmedizinern gleichermaßen.
Maestro2 ist nicht nur extrem einfach zu bedienen, sondern auch mit etlichen klinischen Hilfsmitteln ausgestattet. Das Gerät verfügt über die Erfassungssoftware IMAGEnet 6 zur dynamischen Betrachtung von OCT- und Bilddaten. Darüber hinaus gleicht die exklusive PinPoint™-Registrierung von Topcon bestimmte Bereiche innerhalb von OCT- und OCTA-Scans auf dem Farbfundusbild genau ab. Dank der neuen Funktion für Follow-up-Scans bei Maestro2 wird bei jedem Patientenbesuch genau derselbe Ort gescannt, was für Folgeuntersuchungen und die zeitliche Verfolgung von Krankheiten von Vorteil ist. Ein umfangreiches Portfolio an Berichten für Makula, anteriore Strukturen und Glaukom ermöglicht dem Arzt den Zugriff auf erweiterte Diagnosedaten.
John Trefethen, globaler Marketing- und Produktentwicklungsvorstand bei Topcon, erklärt: „Maestro2 ist der Höhepunkt unserer Bemühungen, ein leistungsstarkes OCT-System bereitzustellen, das nicht nur über eine außergewöhnliche Bildqualität und fortschrittliche Diagnosefunktionen wie OCTA verfügt, sondern dem Anwender zusätzlich Workflow-Verbesserungen, detaillierte Bildanalyse- und Berichtsfunktionen sowie Möglichkeiten zum Datenmanagement bietet. Mit der Ergänzung um vollautomatische OCTA ist Maestro2 wirklich das umfassendste OCT-System auf dem Markt, und wir freuen uns, diese innovative Technologie den Augenärzten auf der ganzen Welt anbieten zu können.“
Weitere Informationen über Maestro2 finden Sie auf unserer Website unter www.topconmaestro.com.
Über Topcon
Topcon ist ein Hersteller von umfassenden Diagnosegeräten für die weltweite augenmedizinische Fachwelt. Topcon führte die weltweit ersten kommerziellen Systeme für optische Kohärenztomografie des hinteren Augenabschnitts mit Spectral Domain (SD) und multimodalen Swept-Source-Aufnahmen (SS) ein, die Innovationen in der Augenheilkunde vorangetrieben haben.
Um die effizientesten, pragmatischsten und modernsten Lösungen zu entwickeln, gründete Topcon kürzlich eine neue strategische Abteilung, Topcon Healthcare Solutions, deren Hauptziel es ist, erstklassige Softwarelösungen für die Augenheilkunde und darüber hinaus zu entwickeln. Die Produkte des Unternehmens ermöglichen die Erfassung und Visualisierung einer Vielzahl von bildgebenden und klinischen Daten und bieten gleichzeitig quantitative und klinische Analysemöglichkeiten.
Die Software von Topcon ermöglicht Ärzten den Zugriff auf die Untersuchungsdaten von Patienten über OCT, Sichtfelder, Funduskameras und andere Topcon- und Drittgeräte. Topcon setzt ein neues Datenmanagementsystem namens Topcon Harmony ein, mit dem Ärzte Zugang zu DICOM- und Nicht-DICOM-Informationen erhalten, die in einer zentralen Umgebung auf Cloud-Basis gespeichert sind. Darüber hinaus bietet Topcon nun einen integrierten Service, der Fachkräfte mit einem umfangreichen Netzwerk mit Lesediensten verbindet, um sie bei der Behandlung von die Sehkraft bedrohenden Augenerkrankungen zu unterstützen.
1. Maestro2 und OCT-Angiografie sind nicht in allen Ländern erhältlich. Bitte erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem lokalen Händler nach der Verfügbarkeit in Ihrem Land.
2. Topcon Harmony kann an über 200 verschiedene ophthalmologische Geräte angeschlossen werden. Bitte erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem lokalen Vertriebsmitarbeiter nach Einzelheiten zur Kompatibilität.
