The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 28, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
The "Artificial Intelligence Chip Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- This study comprises analytical depiction of the global artificial intelligence chip market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
- The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the AI chip market.
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
The global artificial intelligence chip market size was valued at $6,638.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $91,185.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 45.2% from 2019 to 2025.
At present, North America dominates the artificial intelligence chip market owing to technological advancements. Ongoing R&D activities in autonomous vehicles, healthcare, cyber security, and security & access control are expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, increase in penetration of head-up display screens in luxury cars, smart wearables, and growth in venture capital investments propel the adoption of AI solutions in this region, followed by Europe.
In 2018, U.S. dominated the North America market and UK led the overall AI chip market in Europe. However, in Asia-Pacific, China currently dominates the market. China has progressively competed with the U.S. in technological innovations in AI. Many tech companies in China, such as Baidu, invested heavily in technology and have employed skilled employees from its foreign rivals.
The enormous data generated by numerous internet users in the country is expected to be a key driving factor for the global artificial intelligence chip market growth. In addition, in May 2018, Cambricon (pioneer in the field of smart chips in the world) unveiled its 3rd generation AI chip for edge devices with the help of TSMC 7nm technology. In addition, the company aims for having one billion smart devices which is expected to be using its AI processor.
AI chips are powerful to handle large and parallel operations efficiently. Various chip makers companies are acquiring AI startups to enhance and strengthen their AI chip product portfolio. For instance, Intel acquired Nervana, a small AI software firm for its deep learning accelerator GPU chip. GPUs are highly adopted chip for neural networks. Neural network processors are built for deep learning, offering high speed bi-direction data transfer. GPU is a crucial component of AI and Machine Learning. Nvidia, AMD, Xilinx, Qualcomm, and Intel are some of the AI chip makers.
Moreover, Apple, Qualcomm, Huawei, MediaTek, and Samsung are the top AI chip makers for the smartphone market. Nvidia and AMD are the top sellers to sell GPU for AI-based services. The growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market is driven by increase in demand for smart homes, development of smart cities, and emergence of quantum computing. AI can provide impetus to initiate smart city programs in the developing countries such as India. Tools and technologies that are artificially intelligent possess a massive potential in transforming interconnected digital homes and smart cities.
Furthermore, the creation of a chip that embeds inbuilt AI network has emerged as an opportunity for the AI chip market. However, dearth of skilled workforce restrains the AI chip market growth. Further, in the near future, increased adoption of AI chips in the developing regions and development of smarter robots are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the artificial intelligence chip market.
Key Findings
- Based on chip type, the GPU segment led the AI chip market in 2018. However, the ASIC segment is anticipated to overtake the GPU type in the near future, in terms of revenue.
- The natural language processing application dominated the global AI chip market in 2018.
- The North America region held the majority of artificial intelligence chip market share in 2018.
- By industry vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the global artificial intelligence chip market in 2018. However, the others segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1. Industry Roadmap
2.2. CXO Perspective
Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. AI Chip Market - Value Chain Analysis
3.5. Market Share Analysis, 2018
3.6. Market Dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Increase in Demand for Smart Homes & Smart Cities
3.6.1.2. Rise in Investments in AI Start-ups
3.6.1.3. Emergence of Quantum Computing
3.6.2. Restraint
3.6.2.1. Dearth of Skilled Workforce
3.6.3. Opportunities
3.6.3.1. Increased Adoption of AI Chips in the Developing Regions
3.6.3.2. Development of Smarter Robots
3.7. Race Analysis
3.8. Patent Analysis
Chapter 4: Artificial Intelligence Chip Market, by Chip Type
4.1. Overview
4.2. GPU
4.3. ASIC
4.4. FPGA
4.5. CPU
4.6. Others (NPU & Hybrid Chip)
Chapter 5: Artificial Intelligence Chip Market, by Application
5.1. Overview
5.2. Natural Language Processing (NLP)
5.3. Robotic Process Automation
5.4. Computer Vision
5.5. Network Security
5.6. Others
Chapter 6: Artificial Intelligence Chip Market, by Technology
6.1. Overview
6.2. System-On-Chip (SOC)
6.3. System-In-Package (SIP)
6.4. Multi-Chip Module
6.5. Others (Package in Package, TSV)
Chapter 7: Artificial Intelligence Chip Market, by Processing Type
7.1. Overview
7.2. Edge
7.3. Cloud
Chapter 8: Artificial Intelligence Chip Market, by Industry Vertical
8.1. Overview
8.2. Media & Advertising
8.3. BFSI
8.4. IT & Telecom
8.5. Retail
8.6. Healthcare
8.7. Automotive
8.8. Others
Chapter 9: Artificial Intelligence Chip Market, by Region
9.1. Overview
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.5. LAMEA
Chapter 10: Company Profiles
10.1. Adapteva, Inc.
10.2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
10.3. Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
10.4. Amazon.com, Inc.
10.5. Analog Devices, Inc.
10.6. Applied Materials, Inc.
10.7. Baidu, Inc.
10.8. Bitmain Technologies Ltd.
10.9. Broadcom Limited
10.10. Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited
10.11. Graphcore Ltd.
10.12. Groq
10.13. Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.
10.14. Horizon Robotics, Inc.
10.15. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
10.16. Intel Corporation
10.17. International Business Management Corporation
10.18. Knuedge, Inc.
10.19. Krtkl Inc.
10.20. Mediatek, Inc.
10.21. Micron Technology, Inc.
10.22. Microsemi Corporation
10.23. Mythic, Inc.
10.24. NEC Corporation
10.25. Korea Electronic Certification Authority, Inc. (AI Brain, Inc.)
10.26. Nvidia Corporation
10.27. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
10.28. Qualcomm Incorporated
10.29. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
10.30. Shanghai Think-Force Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
10.31. SK Hynix, Inc.
10.32. Softbank Group Corp. (Arm Holdings PLC)
10.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
10.34. Tenstorrent Inc.
10.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated
10.36. Toshiba Corporation
10.37. University of California System (University of California, Davis)
10.38. Wave Computing, Inc.
10.39. Xilinx, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ce15al
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005343/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,362
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT