Majesco Positioned as a Visionary in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global provider of cloud insurance platform software, today announced that it has been positioned as a “Visionary” in the August 2019 Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America.

The report evaluates 12 vendors. According to the report, “This Magic Quadrant provides a lens into the North American market for life insurance policy administration systems (PASs) used by individual and group life and annuity (L&A) insurers.”

“Scalable core systems that support continuous change are critical to a stable and adaptable digital business technology platform,” says the Gartner report, authored by Richard Natale, Senior Director Analyst. “Life insurance CIOs will find it essential to lay the groundwork for the iterative evolution of their digital business technology roadmap by modernizing their core systems.”

The report notes, “essential characteristics of modern core system that can support digital business include:

Low-code product and system configuration with ease of self-sufficiency to configure the system rapidly without overreliance on the vendor

An SOA that supports continuous integration using technologies common to all life insurance business models — such as APIs and an enterprise service bus (ESB)

SaaS or off-premises deployment options that support a multi-cloud, hybrid systems portfolio

Continuous integration/continuous delivery that provides seamless and frequent upgrades

Digital accelerators, including business intelligence (BI) capabilities, with an array of dashboards and key performance indicators (KPIs) that assist with decision making, and portal capabilities to deliver a multichannel, intuitive user experience configurable for different distribution channels and devices”

“We believe core platform systems are the operational foundation on which insurance companies run their business. Today’s life insurance companies need a cloud business platform with digital capabilities that enable business transformation and the ability to launch new products to market in days and weeks versus years. Majesco has aggressively focused on innovation to help our customers shape the future of their businesses and the industry at speed and scale,” said Majesco CEO Adam Elster. “We’re honoured to be named a Visionary by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America. We feel it’s a testament to Majesco’s innovative technology, backed by an incredibly talented team with unparalleled industry expertise, domain knowledge and customer focus.”

Over the past year, Majesco introduced a number of enhancements to its L&A and Group Core Suite, focusing heavily on speed to value and ensuring best-in-class core processing capabilities under a single platform. Majesco customers can now take advantage of pre-configured insurance products with 3500+ capabilities and 5000+ rules and workflows, new and improved UX for improved user experience, 1200+ APIs, 500+ events and 70+ ACORD services with several other pre-defined integration points to support current products or launch new products.

“Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite brings a host of exciting, innovative capabilities to life, group and annuities insurance, such as an AI-powered group sales process to deliver a digital RFP, an AI bot-driven conversational UX for navigation, and an always straight through processing approach to speed up transaction processing individually or across multiple points. These significant enhancements demonstrate the strategic value of the product and our commitment to innovation and market leadership for our life, annuities and group insurance customers, and we believe this was ultimately reflected by our move to the ‘Visionaries’ Quadrant in the 2019 Gartner report,” commented Majesco President and Chief Product Officer Manish Shah.

Majesco L&A and Group Suite supports all individual, group and voluntary benefits on a single platform, recognizing that growing and retaining customers, regardless of where they originate, is critical to insurers’ growth strategies. The suite provides essential core system capabilities for policy, billing and claims. The powerful design allows for rapid adaptation for new, innovative products or benefit plans, giving insurers the power, flexibility and speed needed to capture opportunities and create profitable growth.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

