T-Mobile Amps Un-carrier 5.0: Test Drive Easier and Longer

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 28, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
The Un-carrier switches the switching game … again. Today, in a video blog T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO John Legere announced that the Un-carrier is amping one of its original Un-carrier moves, Test Drive, unveiling a novel, simple way for everyone to try T-Mobile’s expanded network FREE before switching — you know, the way buying should be. With Test Drive, carrier customers can snag a free hotspot that connects to the network, including the Un-carrier’s newest, most powerful signal — 600 MHz — and try the network for up to 30 days … all while keeping their own phone, phone number and apps. Zero cost. Zero hassle.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005429/en/
Why can’t you try before you buy? At T-Mobile you can. Try the network free on any carrier’s phone, and see how the Un-carrier’s newest, most powerful signal — 600 MHz — goes farther than ever before. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wireless is one of the only industries that forces consumers to buy before they try. And it’s messed up. Wireless customers are forced to go through the time, pain and expense of switching, just to cross their fingers and hope the network works for them where they need it. With Test Drive, T-Mobile takes on the broken carrier practice of forcing customers to buy before they try and calls on the rest of the wireless industry to follow the Un-carrier’s lead.
“Of course, the carriers can’t even get something as simple as ‘try before you buy’ right. They want you to trade in your phone, transfer your life to a new one and burn an entire day switching … just to hope their network works for you. It’s arrogant, it’s broken and it’s time for backwards-buying to end,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “Our network is open for anyone to try because we have nothing to hide — can your carrier say that? At T-Mobile, the strength of our network speaks for itself … we’re so confident in it, we’re giving people a free 30-day test drive.”
In addition to inviting people for a free trial, T-Mobile is rolling out a new campaign to illustrate just how far its newest, most powerful signal, 600 MHz, reaches (hint: it’s farther than ever before). And the Un-carrier network is expanding every day, powered by 600 MHz, which is only available from T-Mobile. 600 MHz signals go twice as far from the tower and work four times better in buildings than mid-band signals. So, T-Mobile can provide better coverage in rural areas, hard-to-reach places and deep inside buildings. This is the same signal that will form the foundation for T-Mobile’s future nationwide 5G network.
In just the last three years, the Un-carrier has made unprecedented investments in people and technology, delivering performance that’s neck-and-neck with Verizon and AT&T. To do this, T-Mobile has:
- Added 1 million square miles of new LTE coverage — that’s bigger than all 26 states east of the Mississippi River — bringing much-needed connectivity and competition to many places where there was none
- Added more than 25,000 towers and cell sites
- Hired more than 3,000 full time engineers and employing thousands more tower climbers, foremen, electricians and others who build out the network
- Upgraded every single LTE cell site to deliver LTE-Advanced across the entirety of the network, boosting speeds and enhancing performance
- Spent nearly $30 billion to build out the network, including $7.99 billion to purchase 600 MHz airwaves — the company’s largest investment ever — covering 100% of the U.S.
T-Mobile now covers 326 million people with LTE — that’s 99% of Americans. And, while data traffic on the network has more than tripled since 2016, LTE download speeds are 60% faster today. That’s like going 60% faster with more than three times as many cars on the highway!
Suffice it to say, if you haven’t tried T-Mobile lately, you haven’t tried T-Mobile. More customers are coming to T-Mobile and staying than ever before. In fact, customer retention hit all-time record levels — and ranked among the best in the wireless industry — in the last six months! The Un-carrier has added more than 1 million new customers for the 25th straight quarter and has consistently been ranked #1 by J.D. Power for both purchase experience and customer care, four times in a row.
If Test Drive sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Back in 2014, Un-carrier 5.0 pioneered a new way to buy wireless, letting people try T-Mobile’s network for free. But that meant carrying around a second phone with a second phone number, and people were limited to a seven-day trial. With today’s amped Test Drive, keep your phone, your number and your apps and try T-Mobile’s new LTE network for a full 30 days. It couldn’t be easier.
In fact, here’s how easy it is:
- Sign up for T-Mobile Test Drive at www.t-mobile.com/testdrive. T-Mobile will send carrier customers a Coolpad Surf Device hotspot. For free.
- Turn on the hotspot, and it’ll connect to T-Mobile’s LTE network, and connect your Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Xfinity Mobile or any carrier smartphone to it via Wi-Fi.
- Experience T-Mobile’s data coverage for up to 30 days or 30 GB, whichever comes first.
After the trial, drop the hotspot off at any T-Mobile store or hand it off to a friend. Hell, put it under that wobbly table leg. That’s it.
This is how wireless should be. T-Mobile will spark the change — as usual — and call on the carriers to follow its lead (again), to put customers first, and to end this arrogant, backwards industry practice that keeps customers locked in and gambling on network coverage.
For more information on Test Drive, see www.t-mobile.com/news/testdrive. To join the conversation on Twitter, tweet @T-Mobile and use the hashtag #TryBeforeYouBuy. For more information on T-Mobile’s expanded LTE coverage, visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage.
Limited time offer; subject to change; while supplies last. Non-T-Mobile customers only; 1 trial/user. Compatible device req'd. Data access for 30 days or 30GB, whichever is earlier; includes 200MB roaming. Your non-T-Mobile rate plan terms also apply. You may need to upgrade when you switch to get full coverage; coverage not available in some areas. Not for international use.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 83.1 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005429/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,362
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT