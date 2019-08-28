RollWorks Launches Account Scoring Powered by Machine Learning to Help Account-Based Teams Prioritize the Accounts that Matter Most

|By Business Wire
|
August 28, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group, today announced a new account scoring feature to help account-based sales and marketing teams score and prioritize target account lists. The new functionality in RollWorks’ Account-Based Platform uses a predictive machine learning model that ranks accounts within a target list based on firmographic and technographic fit characteristics.
“RollWorks has been essential to the development and execution of our account-based strategy,” said Izabella Bray, senior manager, demand generation, Dialpad. “We recently started leveraging RollWorks’ Identification Solution to update and manage our target account list and discover new accounts to engage with. We’re looking forward to utilizing account scoring and suggestions to identify and prioritize the targets with the highest likelihood to become our customers.”
The account scoring feature is a significant update to RollWorks’ Identification Solution, with taps into data insights from over 18 million accounts and over 320 million contacts. The feature helps customers focus and prioritize sales and marketing outreach to targets that have a higher propensity to buy based on existing closed-won customers.
“Organizing around a strong target account list is an essential component of an account-based approach, whether you’re just getting started or have already developed a market-leading ABM program,” said Robin Bordoli, president, RollWorks. “However, too often, selecting and prioritizing the right target accounts is a game of guesswork. That’s why bringing account scoring powered by high-quality data and machine learning to our platform was a must. This new feature not only empowers our customers with a more precise and objective solution for account prioritization, but also improves overall collaboration between marketing and sales teams.”
The update to the Identification Solution includes Account Scoring and additional features:
- Account Suggestions: RollWorks’ predictive-scoring model surfaces new high-fit accounts from the RollWorks B2B database, enabling customers to target accounts they’re not currently tracking in their Salesforce CRM.
- Salesforce Syncing: The solution includes a bi-directional, automated sync with Salesforce, creating dynamic target account lists that can be updated daily and update any ongoing engagement campaigns to target those lists. This feature promotes closer alignment between sales and marketing teams as they jointly focus on a prioritized account list for marketing air cover and sales outreach.
- Account Groups: Customers can segment their target account list into account groups based on firmographic attributes and account scores, which can then be used to target specific audiences with digital ads using the RollWorks Engagement Solution.
“B2B companies pursuing an account-based strategy are dealing with limited resources between sales and marketing,” said Mihir Nanavati, senior vice president of product, AdRoll Group. “It’s extremely difficult to develop and manage a centralized target account list, and even harder to align on which target accounts to prioritize. Our new account scoring feature will give our customers a more precise and objective method for account prioritization with predictive modeling powered by our advanced machine learning technologies.”
The Identification Solution is currently available to all RollWorks customers. To learn more about the solution, visit: www.rollworks.com/identification.
About AdRoll Group
AdRoll Group has been on a mission to accelerate growth for companies, big and small, since 2007. Our technology powers a suite of data-driven marketing and advertising solutions, AdRoll for ambitious commerce companies, and RollWorks for ambitious B2B companies. AdRoll Group has empowered over 37,000 AdRoll and RollWorks customers worldwide to understand, attract, and engage buyers, driving growth for their businesses.
AdRoll Group is a privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. AdRoll Group’s solutions honor the best practices for data use and privacy of leading associations including the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the Digital Advertising Alliance’s (DAA) App Choices programs. Learn more about AdRoll Group at adrollgroup.com.
About RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group
RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks’ solutions address the needs of organizations large and small —from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. Take the lead and visit www.rollworks.com.
