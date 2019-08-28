XIFIN Leads the Way in LIS Innovation with New Solution Benefits, Strategic Partners and Continued Customer Success

|By Business Wire
August 28, 2019
Today, laboratories are under intense pressure to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency, all while enhancing quality and maintaining regulatory compliance. XIFIN, Inc. is helping laboratories meet these challenges with the next evolution of its award-winning laboratory information system (LIS), XIFIN LIS 6. The expanded platform features enhancements that support high complexity, high volume labs, as well as new integrated capabilities available through strategic partners, including artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital pathology workflow and genomic data interpretation, automated prior authorization, and test utilization decision support. The company is also sharing an update on its role in the American Society of Clinical Pathology’s (ASCP) global initiative, “Partners for Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment in Africa.”
XIFIN LIS platform provides high complexity, high volume labs with integrated AI-driven capabilities, enhanced batch processing and resulting, as well as dynamic reporting that combines all individual testing results into a single comprehensive summary report
The North American LIS market will reach $869 million by 2022, according to Axiom Market Research and Consulting. While on-premise solutions continue to be the most commonly used systems, remotely hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS)-based solutions are beginning to displace them as lab leaders realize the value that the cloud offers. Increasingly, organizations of all types are turning to cloud-based solutions to add flexibility, and to minimize time and money spent on maintenance of complex hardware and software environments. XIFIN LIS is specifically designed to meet the varied operational needs and regulatory requirements for almost every kind of diagnostic laboratory. It also supports precision medicine programs by helping labs more easily integrate, communicate and exchange information with other systems, like electronic health records (EHRs) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, to improve patient outcomes.
“Labs are part of a larger healthcare ecosystem, and making them more accessible and extensible to the community is a critical success factor to grow their value. Yet, labs are facing continued industry changes and pressures, including the move into molecular and pharmacogenomic testing, and new enterprise-wide efforts related to population health and precision medicine initiatives,” said Vicki DiFrancesco, Chief Strategy Officer of XIFIN. “XIFIN’s LIS is purpose-built for labs to help them meet these demands and trends. Our deep industry expertise and our investment in key strategic partnerships allow us to continue to innovate so that our clients can meet evolving testing needs and add new revenue models while mitigating risk and avoiding compliance issues. A laboratory’s LIS must be considered a strategic investment that should grow and move with the lab and not hinder it.”
XIFIN & Strategic Partners Provide Labs with Competitive Edge
With XIFIN LIS 6, XIFIN continues to respond to the needs of diagnostic lab leaders who must quickly adapt to changing test strategies, expanding test menus, and seek better integration with the broader healthcare ecosystem. The platform increases laboratory testing capacity, shortens turnaround time, and creates new revenue stream opportunities. XIFIN LIS 6 builds on the many enhancements and benefits introduced in XIFIN LIS 5, such as multi-specialty workflow support including next generation sequencing (NGS), universal image management, clinical trials, and multidisciplinary care team collaboration. The latest iteration enables labs to review results in batches and sort by various result types including accession/case, specimen, and test, as well as universal plate mapping management – capabilities that are critical for NGS testing.
Now, through several new strategic partnerships, XIFIN provides labs with the following capabilities:
- AI for digital pathology* – XIFIN is collaborating with Proscia to deliver AI into digital pathology workflows. Through an integration of Concentriq™, Proscia’s AI-powered digital pathology platform, with XIFIN LIS 6, laboratories can automatically sort and prioritize cases to improve efficiency and grow revenue.
- AI-driven genomic data interpretation – In partnership with Fabric Genomics, XIFIN LIS 6 helps enable seamless, rapid and scalable NGS testing. Fabric Genomics’ AI-driven platform delivers fast, efficient analysis of complex genomic data and generation of physician-ready clinical reports to accelerate diagnoses and turnaround time.
- Automated prior authorization – Through an integration of Glidian’s automated prior authorization solution with XIFIN LIS 6, labs can secure needed approvals before conducting tests – especially more complex ones – while increasing efficiencies and reducing denials.
- Test utilization decision support – XIFIN can enable access to test utilization support through Medical Database’s LDS™ Laboratory Decision System so that physicians can identify the most medically relevant tests.
“Admera has one of the most comprehensive pharmacogenomics (PGx), oncology, and cardiovascular genomics product portfolios in the industry, and we needed a cloud-based LIS solution that connected and automated our next-generation technology and bioinformatics platforms,” said Brady Millican, Chief Business Officer, Admera Health, an advanced molecular diagnostics company focused on personalized medicine, non-invasive cancer testing and digital health. “Choosing the XIFIN LIS platform to support our expansion of commercial lab operations has been the key to our success. With XIFIN LIS 6, we are providing our customers with tailored genomic reports that include genotype and phenotype information for patients, furthering our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our global community through the direct delivery of personalized, medically actionable results.”
Expansion Outside the U.S. & Helping Accelerate Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment in Africa
In addition to the U.S. market, XIFIN supports the global needs of its clients in places such as the United Kingdom, China and the Netherlands.
Additionally, XIFIN joined the ASCP’s global initiative “Partners for Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment in Africa” in 2018, to provide patients in underserved areas of Sub-Saharan Africa access to quality, real-time cancer diagnostics, as well as effective care and treatment. XIFIN LIS enables electronic data capture, reporting and data exchange for each lab, facilitates case review and virtual consultation with U.S.-based pathologists, and helps train a new generation of African pathologists. Due to the cloud-based platform, deployment to new labs is streamlined and avoids the need for local hardware management. XIFIN LIS is now live in multiple labs in Rwanda, is about to be deployed in Tanzania, and will soon be deployed in Liberia.
Content & Resources
- To register and attend the September 19th webinar, “Pathway to Success with Next Generation Sequencing – Reimbursement Insight and IT Strategies,” click here.
- To learn more about XIFIN LIS 6’s capabilities and benefits, or to request a demo, click here.
- To learn more about all of XIFIN’s solutions, click here.
About XIFIN, Inc.
XIFIN is a healthcare information technology company that leverages diagnostic information to improve the quality and economics of healthcare. The company's cloud-based technology facilitates connectivity and workflow automation for accessing and sharing clinical and financial diagnostic data, linking healthcare stakeholders in the delivery and reimbursement of care. To learn more, visit www.XIFIN.com, follow XIFIN on Twitter and LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XIFIN blog.
*Proscia's products are for research use only.
