ZTE Launches its Latest Flagship Smartphone, the Axon 10 Pro, in U.S. Market

August 28, 2019
ZTE Corporation, a leading global provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced the launch of the new Axon 10 Pro in the U.S., bringing the latest, next-generation addition to ZTE’s flagship Axon portfolio to U.S. consumers.
ZTE Axon 10 Pro
The Axon 10 Pro features a sleek, elegant design and a brilliant display. Luxurious materials combined with a 3D curved glass front display and back cover give the Axon 10 Pro a fashionable look and ‘top-shelf’ feel. Beautifully designed inside and out, the device is packed with all the specs consumers expect in a flagship device, while maintaining an affordable price point. The new device provides ultra-fast, seamless performance and starts at only $549—a fraction of the cost of other devices in its category.
“We are thrilled to bring the Axon 10 Pro to the U.S. market, the next-generation of the ZTE Axon flagship brand and the successor to the Axon 7 for us in the United States,” said Brad Li, CEO of ZTE USA. “Smartphones are getting more expensive—it’s a universal trend—and at ZTE we remain committed to providing consumers with cutting-edge innovation and the features they want most, while remaining extremely affordable. Making the Axon 10 Pro available to our U.S. consumers delivers on that brand promise and commitment.”
Fast, with Massive Memory and a Battery to Keep You Going
Equipped with performance of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 octa-core processor, large memory (8 or 12 GB), ample storage 256 GB on device, and up to 2 TB of additional storage with an SD card, the Axon 10 Pro provides not only a faster smartphone experience, but it gives you space to grow. Plus, with a large 4,000 mAh battery and uniquely customizable battery software, the Axon 10 Pro enables consumers to truly experience life without having to stop for a charge even with heavy use, all day, and all night.
The Axon 10 Pro is the ideal device for consumers who are increasingly frustrated by the rising cost of today's flagship smartphones that feature only minor performance enhancements. Supporting the F2FS file system, combined with the smarts to learn your behaviors, this highly intelligent device performs even better over time. Also, the Axon 10 Pro’s software is one of the purest executions of Google’s Android OS on any smartphone available. It will launch with Android P and the company will provide an update to the next major release of Android before the end of the calendar year.
Have More Fun with the AI Triple Rear Camera and Stunning Sound
The Axon 10 Pro features a large 6.47-inch screen that is the first to ever bring on-cell display technology to AMOLED with touchscreen onto a quad-curved display. This ensures a thin, easy to hold smartphone with more screen. With AI Portrait Lighting Adjustment, AI Motion Capture and AI scene recognition, the Axon 10 Pro brings all the benefits of AI to picture-taking. This makes it the ideal canvas to show off the perfect selfies and videos captured on your Axon 10 with optical and digital zoom, 20x, smart tracking, new portrait types, and other modes all optimized by artificial intelligence.
The Axon 10 Pro also features DTS:X® Ultra 3D sound, which provides a stunning on-the-go concert experience through the in-ear headphones included in-box. Alternatively, you can hear and optimize the sound through its dual speakers, for a center-stage experience in the comfort of your own home. Either way the Axon 10 Pro offers exceptional sound quality for videos and music. Your Axon 10 Pro has also been optimized to enhance the gaming experience, ensuring games load quickly and play smoothly.
Pricing and Availability
The Axon 10 Pro will be available to pre-order in the U.S. starting August 28 through participating retailers such as Newegg Inc. and B&H Photo, as well as directly from ZTE (USA) via its online store at zteusa.com.
The device is available with 256GB of storage and an option to select 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The devices will be MSRP of $549 and $599 US, respectively. Devices are packaged with a TPU case, in-ear headphones, 3.5mm to USB-C adapter, and charger.
Axon 10 Pro Specifications
|
Design:
|
Memory:
|
Screen:
|
Sensors:
|
Software:
|
Triple Rear Camera:
About ZTE USA
ZTE USA (https://www.zteusa.com/), headquartered in Richardson, Texas, is a subsidiary of ZTE Corporation, a global provider of mobile devices, telecommunication systems, and enterprise solutions. Operating since 1998, ZTE USA is dedicated to making cost-efficient, quality communication technology accessible to all.
Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.
Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
