ZTE Launches its Latest Flagship Smartphone, the Axon 10 Pro, in U.S. Market

ZTE Corporation, a leading global provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced the launch of the new Axon 10 Pro in the U.S., bringing the latest, next-generation addition to ZTE’s flagship Axon portfolio to U.S. consumers.

The Axon 10 Pro features a sleek, elegant design and a brilliant display. Luxurious materials combined with a 3D curved glass front display and back cover give the Axon 10 Pro a fashionable look and ‘top-shelf’ feel. Beautifully designed inside and out, the device is packed with all the specs consumers expect in a flagship device, while maintaining an affordable price point. The new device provides ultra-fast, seamless performance and starts at only $549—a fraction of the cost of other devices in its category.

“We are thrilled to bring the Axon 10 Pro to the U.S. market, the next-generation of the ZTE Axon flagship brand and the successor to the Axon 7 for us in the United States,” said Brad Li, CEO of ZTE USA. “Smartphones are getting more expensive—it’s a universal trend—and at ZTE we remain committed to providing consumers with cutting-edge innovation and the features they want most, while remaining extremely affordable. Making the Axon 10 Pro available to our U.S. consumers delivers on that brand promise and commitment.”

Fast, with Massive Memory and a Battery to Keep You Going

Equipped with performance of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 octa-core processor, large memory (8 or 12 GB), ample storage 256 GB on device, and up to 2 TB of additional storage with an SD card, the Axon 10 Pro provides not only a faster smartphone experience, but it gives you space to grow. Plus, with a large 4,000 mAh battery and uniquely customizable battery software, the Axon 10 Pro enables consumers to truly experience life without having to stop for a charge even with heavy use, all day, and all night.

The Axon 10 Pro is the ideal device for consumers who are increasingly frustrated by the rising cost of today's flagship smartphones that feature only minor performance enhancements. Supporting the F2FS file system, combined with the smarts to learn your behaviors, this highly intelligent device performs even better over time. Also, the Axon 10 Pro’s software is one of the purest executions of Google’s Android OS on any smartphone available. It will launch with Android P and the company will provide an update to the next major release of Android before the end of the calendar year.

Have More Fun with the AI Triple Rear Camera and Stunning Sound

The Axon 10 Pro features a large 6.47-inch screen that is the first to ever bring on-cell display technology to AMOLED with touchscreen onto a quad-curved display. This ensures a thin, easy to hold smartphone with more screen. With AI Portrait Lighting Adjustment, AI Motion Capture and AI scene recognition, the Axon 10 Pro brings all the benefits of AI to picture-taking. This makes it the ideal canvas to show off the perfect selfies and videos captured on your Axon 10 with optical and digital zoom, 20x, smart tracking, new portrait types, and other modes all optimized by artificial intelligence.

The Axon 10 Pro also features DTS:X® Ultra 3D sound, which provides a stunning on-the-go concert experience through the in-ear headphones included in-box. Alternatively, you can hear and optimize the sound through its dual speakers, for a center-stage experience in the comfort of your own home. Either way the Axon 10 Pro offers exceptional sound quality for videos and music. Your Axon 10 Pro has also been optimized to enhance the gaming experience, ensuring games load quickly and play smoothly.

Pricing and Availability

The Axon 10 Pro will be available to pre-order in the U.S. starting August 28 through participating retailers such as Newegg Inc. and B&H Photo, as well as directly from ZTE (USA) via its online store at zteusa.com.

The device is available with 256GB of storage and an option to select 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The devices will be MSRP of $549 and $599 US, respectively. Devices are packaged with a TPU case, in-ear headphones, 3.5mm to USB-C adapter, and charger.

Axon 10 Pro Specifications

Design: 3D curved glass on front display and back cover

High strength aluminum alloy frame

Non-porous design on back for smooth rear camera housing

7.9mm total thickness Memory: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform ensures fast response times, smooth multitasking and provides a great user experience

8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, or

12GB RAM + 256GB ROM

Micro SD (up to 2TB) Screen: The Axon 10 Pro is the first smartphone to integrate AMOLED and touchscreen into curved display

Corning ™ Gorilla Glass on front and back of device

"Chip on Pi" enables the device to have a reduced bottom bezel and a larger screen and provides more antenna room under the display for a stronger network signal

92% screen-to-body ratio*

6.47" FHD (2340 X 1080) Sensors: In-display fingerprint sensor

Facial recognition

RBG sensor to adjust temperature of screen indoors, outdoors, or in reading mode Software: Stock+ OS and major Android update scheduled

App launch intelligence

Apps load 30% more quickly

AI enables "anti-aging" and "memory optimization" that the Axon 10 Pro make the device run faster and more consistently

F2FS: a modern file system designed to optimize storage and memory Triple Rear Camera: Zoom : 8MP Telephoto Camera; Super Night view

8MP Telephoto Camera; Super Night view 48MP; f/1.7, 6P lens, 1.6um

20MP 125° Wide angle

3x optical; 20x digital zoom

Dual LED-Flash pack

Bokeh; 20MP AI portrait bokeh

AI Portrait Lighting Adjustment; AI Motion Capture; AI scene recognition; Supports Google Photos

