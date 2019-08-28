Fitbit Introduces Aria Air, an Affordable Smart Scale

Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) today announced Fitbit Aria Air™, expanding the Fitbit Aria™ product family with a low-cost Bluetooth scale that tracks weight and syncs with the FitbitⓇ app to calculate BMI, giving you a comprehensive view of your trends over time alongside your activity, heart rate, sleep and nutrition data within the Fitbit app. When combined with Fitbit’s innovative wearable devices and new Fitbit Premium subscription service, Aria Air gives you access to added data, information and motivation to more effectively reach your health and wellness goals.

“In addition to being synonymous with health and fitness, Fitbit is known for offering affordable, engaging and user-friendly products that put better health and wellness in reach for more people around the globe,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit. “Whether someone is looking to manage their weight, improve their fitness level, or manage a chronic condition, we’ve had a significant impact on the lives of millions of people. In fact, 73 percent of Fitbit users who set a weight loss goal reduced their weight after six months of tracking it, demonstrating the power of the Fitbit platform to help users reach their goals.”1

Get a holistic view of your health on Fitbit

Nearly 30 percent of the world’s population is either obese or overweight, which can lead to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other health issues.2 We are helping consumers take action by offering Aria Air as a low-cost scale, making it accessible to even more people. Aria Air tracks weight using Bluetooth to easily sync data from the scale to the Fitbit app, where you can see BMI and a complete view of your essential health metrics in easy-to-view graphs and charts. One of the biggest advantages to tracking your weight metrics with an Aria scale is that it works seamlessly with all Fitbit devices and the Fitbit app so you can view all of your activity, exercise, sleep, heart rate, nutrition, weight data and trends over time. Through the Fitbit app, you can also log your nutrition, use calorie coaching to see how many calories you’re burning versus consuming in real-time, and compare your food consumption and exercise against your weight trends to stay on track – all on one dashboard.

Along with the Fitbit app, Aria Air supports the following features to help you manage your weight:

Option to create a plan : Set a healthy weight goal in the Fitbit app, log your food, and view weight trends alongside calories in and out to stick to a plan based on personal goals.

: Set a healthy weight goal in the Fitbit app, log your food, and view weight trends alongside calories in and out to stick to a plan based on personal goals. Compatible with Fitbit Premium

Connect to partner apps : Sync weight data with popular brand apps so you can see all your exercise, food logging and weight data in one place on the Fitbit app.

: Sync weight data with popular brand apps so you can see all your exercise, food logging and weight data in one place on the Fitbit app. Social support and inspiration : Access the Community section of the Fitbit app to connect with friends, family and fellow Fitbit users for healthy eating and weight management tips, support groups and motivation.

Available to Fitbit Health Solutions customers; preferred scale for Solera

Aria Air is also an affordable option for Fitbit Health Solutions customers and partners, including employers and health plans, providing an easy-to-use scale that integrates with the entire Fitbit ecosystem. The goal of providing accessible devices like this on a larger scale is to help enterprises manage and prevent costly chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and hypertension within their populations. Solera will offer Aria Air at no cost to people enrolled in programs focused on chronic health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease. Solera connects patients, payers and physicians with a network of community organizations and digital therapeutics providers, consolidating highly fragmented programs and services into a single marketplace.

“Fitbit and Solera share the belief that people should have access to affordable options to improve their health,” said Brenda Schmidt, CEO of Solera Health. “By making Aria Air available free of cost to individuals through our diabetes prevention and chronic disease management programs, we are furthering our commitment to helping people get the tools they need to achieve their health goals.”

This announcement is the latest innovation in the partnership between Fitbit and Solera, and it provides individuals with accountability and motivation to stay on track with their personal health plan. Earlier this year, Solera and Fitbit shared the results of an internal analysis of diabetes prevention program (DPP) participants, finding that those who redeemed a Fitbit device were more active and lost more weight than those who did not use a device. Solera has made Fitbit the exclusive wearable brand available for its DPPs, as well as Wellvolution, a Blue Shield of California whole-health digital therapeutics platform created in collaboration with Solera and available to Blue Shield of California’s participants enrolled in fully insured medical plans.

Aria Air is also the latest device made available to all Fitbit Health Solutions customers and partners globally, including health payers and plans, and employers. Enterprise customers and partners also have access to wearable devices, digital guidance, one-on-one human health coaching, virtual care and Fitbit Premium, which is available to enterprise customers through Fitbit Care.

Pricing and availability

Fitbit Aria Air is available in black and white for pre-order on Fitbit.com and select retailers worldwide starting late September 2019 for $49.95 (USD). Aria Air will be available on Fitbit.com and retailers worldwide beginning mid-October 2019, including Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's and Target.

Today, Fitbit also announced Fitbit Premium, its new paid membership service available this fall for users in 17 countries starting at $9.99 (USD) a month or $79.99 (USD) a year. Additionally, the new Fitbit Versa 2™ is available for presale today on Fitbit.com and select online retailers for $199.95 (USD).

Table 1: International pricing Australia (AUD) $99.95 Canada (CAD) $69.95 Europe (Euro) €59.95 India (INR) ₹4999 Hong Kong (HKD) HK$488 New Zealand (NZD) $109.95 Singapore (SGD) S$78 UK (GBP) £49.99

About Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit’s diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Charge 3™, Fitbit Inspire HR™, Fitbit Inspire™ and Fitbit Ace 2™ activity trackers, as well as the Fitbit Ionic™ and Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches, Fitbit Flyer™ wireless headphones, and Fitbit Aria family of smart scales. Fitbit products are carried in approximately 39,000 retail stores and in 100+ countries around the globe. Powered by one of the world’s largest databases of activity, exercise and sleep data and Fitbit’s leading health and fitness social network, the Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit and Fitbit Coach apps, and Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit’s paid subscription service, Fitbit Premium, uses your unique data to deliver actionable guidance and coaching in the Fitbit app to help you reach your health and fitness goals. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems.

Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties including, among other things, statements regarding the future retail availability of Fitbit Aria Air and Fitbit Versa 2; the future availability of Fitbit Premium; future potential of the product features described in this release; and our ability to help users manage or improve their health and wellness, including weight loss. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate, including competition from much larger technology companies; any inability to successfully develop and introduce new products, features, and services or enhance existing products and services; product liability issues, security breaches or other defects; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

1 Based on aggregated and anonymized Fitbit user data between Jan 1, 2014–Oct 15, 2018 for all Fitbit users who tracked their weight at least once a week.

2 “Global, regional, and national prevalence of overweight and obesity in children and adults during 1980–2013: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2013,” The Lancet, May 2014, https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(14)60460-8/fulltext.

