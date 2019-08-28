Ethereum Classic Labs Partners With iZbreaker to Build and Launch its New Platform on Ethereum Classic

|By Business Wire
Ethereum Classic Labs, a core Ethereum Classic development and accelerator organization, today announced a partnership with iZbreaker, an invite-only, secure community for connecting global citizens with a three-degree network of friends-of-friends. Ethereum Classic Labs will provide development resources to build iZbreaker and use its technical and marketing expertise to create and launch a new decentralized application. iZbreaker lets participants discover connections that enrich personal, family and professional relationships. The company will partner with Ethereum Classic Labs to build its loyalty, participation and content creation rewards that will facilitate a variety of transactions within the community.
“The main mission of iZbreaker is to ‘amplify serendipity.’ So much of social media is about focusing on other people’s past. iZbreaker is about paying attention to our own future and capturing the opportunities around us,” says Count Erik Wachtmeister, CEO and Founder of iZbreaker. “The iZbreaker target community are already connected by three degrees of separation. By leveraging the platform, members will significantly enhance opportunities to interact based on their existing personal network, interests, mode, intent and location. After extensive due diligence, it is clear that ETC Labs and building on Ethereum Classic’s public blockchain is ideal to unleash the power of iZbreaker, achieving our goal of delivering a secure, user-guided discovery experience. It also enables meaningful connections for the world’s most connected and influential individuals including industry influencers, artists, athletes, fashionistas, actors, politicians and entrepreneurs.”
iZbreaker addresses the current gap in social media for user-guided, relevant interactions that feel like real-life engagements. Whether locating and mapping friends and connections in real-time, based on location and interests, or searching for opportunities, like-minded groups, advice, ideas, and/or inspiration, iZbreaker fosters true community in a trusted environment.
“We were excited about the iZbreaker project and team from the beginning and thought it was an ideal fit for Ethereum Classic’s security, low transaction fees, and stability,” stated Terry Culver, Ethereum Classic Labs’ CEO. “iZbreaker’s unique approach lets participants expand and capture their community of friends-of-friends online and share their information on a public chain while preserving data sovereignty, integrity and security.”
Ethereum Classic is a public blockchain that provides a trusting environment with immutable records and fast, secure decentralized transaction validation. ETC Labs recently unveiled “Studio,” a new program that helps build, launch and support new projects on Ethereum Classic. Participants in the program receive technical expertise and support for emerging companies looking to build new projects on Ethereum Classic.
iZbreaker offers features such as the use of proximity discovery, current modes, respective freemium access to a “Lounge,” and the invitation-only access to the “Club.” iZbreaker’s platform will be compliant with ERC-20 – the Ethereum Classic standard for smart contracts.
“The way we connect as people in the digital age has declined greatly from what excited and delighted us for thousands of years when making connections. We’re about to change that with iZbreaker,” said Jay Kolbe, president of iZbreaker. “With the help of ETC Labs guidance and technology expertise, we look forward to enabling a special community to make user-guided, authentic and trusted connections that enrich lives, families and business endeavors.”
Ethereum Classic offers functionalities such as smart contracts, EVM and decentralized public ledgers that are based off the same core code as Ethereum. ETC Labs has built development tools and a configuration suite to make it easier and faster for developers to create decentralized applications with a secure and stable Proof of Work (PoW) consensus algorithm.
About ETC Labs
Ethereum Classic Labs’ mission is to advance the development, utilization, and adoption of the Ethereum Classic community, core technology, and ecosystem through ETC Labs Core and ETC Labs Accelerate. Supported by a core development team to create development tools, interoperability functionality and technology resources, ETC Labs Core provides blockchain developers the resources necessary to build socially impactful, decentralized applications that are vital to the traditional community core values. ETC Labs Accelerate is dedicated to providing financial assistance and mentorship programs to advance the creation, growth, and proliferation of Ethereum Classic solutions.
About iZbreaker
iZbreaker is the world’s first experience and emotion-powered network that operates as an invitation-only platform for discovering people, places, products, and services that move you.
iZbreaker curates relevant interaction around opportunities such as locating people, places, experiences, insights, ideas, and inspiration. It is a brand-new way of connecting with a world full of information overflow, commercial bias, and untrustworthy online spaces. iZbreaker provides a private and friendly environment where trusted and privileged influencers and members can engage with each other in a natural way, just like in real life. iZbreaker also uses blockchain to provide an ecosystem that delivers the most emotionally aligned (and connected) incentives to its stakeholders including members, service providers and developers.
iZbreaker is the online, global platform version of what people have always loved about their country club; a fun, business-friendly place and trusted network that’s safe enough to bring your family.
